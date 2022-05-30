Log in
    SPI   AT0000652250

S IMMO AG

(SPI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/30 10:16:19 am EDT
23.28 EUR   -0.11%
09:59aS IMMO : Interim Financial Statements Q1 2022
PU
09:59aS IMMO : Presentation Q1 2022
PU
01:56aS IMMO : Strong operating performance in first quarter
PU
S Immo : Interim Financial Statements Q1 2022

05/30/2022 | 09:59am EDT
Q1

2022

S IMMO

Interim financial statements as of 31 March 2022

S IMMO - Interim financial statements as of 31 March 2022

KEY FIGURES

01.01.-31.03.2022

01.01.-31.03.2021

Revenues

EUR m

57.0

43.0

EBITDA

EUR m

23.5

18.1

EBIT

EUR m

20.4

18.2

EBT

EUR m

22.1

12.8

Net income for the period

EUR m

24.1

9.9

NOI ratio

in %

51.5

50.1

FFO I

EUR m

14.6

9.5

FFO II

EUR m

10.3

9.0

Earnings per share

EUR

0.34

0.14

Operating cash flow

EUR m

18.2

15.5

Operating cash flow per share

EUR

0.26

0.22

Cash flow from investing activities

EUR m

402.5

-4.8

Cash flow from financing activities

EUR m

-18.3

143.4

31 March 2022

31 December 2021

Total assets

EUR m

3,708.7

3,688.1

Equity

EUR m

1,713.7

1,666.3

Equity ratio

in %

46.2

45.2

Liabilities

EUR m

1,995.0

2,021.8

Cash and cash equivalents as of 31 March

EUR m

778.0

375.8

Closing price as of 31 March

EUR

22.15

21.75

EPRA NAV per share

EUR

29.31

29.29

EPRA NTA per share

EUR

29.11

29.09

Book value per share

EUR

24.24

23.57

Share price discount on book value per share

in %

-9

-8

Property assets

EUR m

2,832.6

2,830.8

of which properties under construction and undeveloped land

EUR m

77.7

77.0

Key figures // Contents

1

CONTENTS

p. 2  - Letter from the management p. 4  - S IMMO in the capital market

p. 10  - Business development and performance

p. 12  - Condensed consolidated interim financial

statements as of 31 March 2022

p. 22  - Financial calendar 2022 p. 23  - Contact/publication details

2

S IMMO - Interim financial statements as of 31 March 2022

We all would have wished for a better start to 2022. After two years dominated by a global pandemic, no sooner was a cautious economic upswing noticeable than an explosive geopolitical conflict escalated with Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the end of February. In addition to the humanitarian catastrophe, the war has had far-reaching economic consequences - not least on the property sector. Rising energy and thus operating and construction costs are already being observed, and there are increasing shortages of building materials. At the same time, the interest rate turnaround is also putting pressure on the ­property markets. This environment also poses challenges for

S IMMO, but we believe that we are very well equipped thanks to our high-quality and diversified portfolio and our extremely stable financial structure. Our high level of cash and cash ­equivalents in particular also opens up opportunities in such a situation.

In the first quarter - which was relatively unaffected by the ­effects of the war in Ukraine and the interest rate turnaround - we again succeeded in delivering a strong operating per­ formance. Revenues rose by around 32.5%, due not only to an increase in rental income and revenues from operating costs,

From left to right: Friedrich Wachernig, Herwig Teufelsdorfer, Bruno Ettenauer

Letter from the management

but also the contribution to earnings was also significantly increased in the hotels. Together with the positive financial result, net income for the period rose to EUR 24.1m - an increase of more than 140% compared with the previous year.

Takeover offer

In the first quarter of this year, our shareholder structure was further concentrated. On 04 March 2022, CPI Property Group S.A. indicated that it now held 42.55% of S IMMO shares (of which 26.49% via IMMOFINANZ AG). On 14 April 2022, CPI ­requested the convening of an Extraordinary General Meeting to vote on the cancellation of the maximum voting rights. Further- more, CPI indicated its intention to announce a mandatory offer for all shares in S IMMO AG not held by CPI and parties acting with it in the amount of at least EUR 22.00 per share after registration of the amendment to the Articles of Association in the Austrian Business Register. We then entered into discussions with CPI and on 02 May 2022 agreed that CPI would increase the offer price to EUR 23.50 in return for our support in removing the voting right cap at the Annual General Meeting. We see the granting of a withdrawal right at EUR 23.50 as fair compensation for the abolition of the maximum voting right. CPI's proposed resolution will be voted on under agenda item 1 of the Annual General Meeting on 01 June 2022.

Capital market

The S IMMO share closed the first quarter at a price of EUR 22.15 despite some fluctuations. This corresponds to a year-to-date performance of 1.84%, while international indices were almost­ continuously in the red. The Annual General Meeting on 01 June 2022 will vote on the dividend for 2021, which was the most successful financial year in the company's history to date. The Management Board is proposing a distribution of EUR 0.65 per share.

3

Outlook

At the beginning of the year, we sold our 12.69% stake in IMMO- FINANZ AG at a price of EUR 23.00 per share, generating sales proceeds and a liquidity inflow of over EUR 400m. It is our declared aim to concentrate fully on our core business of letting and managing profitable properties in Germany, Austria and Central and Eastern Europe, as well as acquiring properties with a strong contribution to earnings, thus strengthening our cash flow in the long term. With the acquisition of BudaPart Gate in Budapest in the fourth quarter of the previous year, we added another top property to our portfolio. At the beginning of the second quarter of 2022, we signed the contracts for the purchase of the EXPO Business Park in Bucharest, which we also expect to be closed in the second quarter of 2022. This purchase will also generate significant rental income. At the same time, it is our intention to keep the ratio between properties in Germany and Austria and those in the CEE region stable, as this combination has proven to be very resilient to crises, especially in recent years. Based on the recent strong valuation result in the German portfolio, we are examining the possibility of

recognising­a portion of the revaluations here. From 2019 to 2021 these revaluations totalled approximately EUR 330.9m. At the same time, the Austrian real estate market is currently proving to be very stable, and we will increasingly consider ­potential investment opportunities here.

The goal behind all our considerations and strategic decisions is to create added value for you - our shareholders. We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for the trust you have placed in us!

The Management Board team

Bruno Ettenauer    Herwig Teufelsdorfer    Friedrich Wachernig   

Disclaimer

S IMMO AG published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 223 M 238 M 238 M
Net income 2022 137 M 146 M 146 M
Net Debt 2022 1 574 M 1 686 M 1 686 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 3,00%
Capitalization 1 643 M 1 760 M 1 760 M
EV / Sales 2022 14,5x
EV / Sales 2023 13,5x
Nbr of Employees 543
Free-Float 48,5%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 23,30 €
Average target price 25,73 €
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruno Ettenauer Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Wilhelm Bayer Head-Controlling & Finance
Karin Rest Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Müller Head-Information Technology Specialist
Friedrich Wachernig Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S IMMO AG7.13%1 760
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.43%35 773
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.25.14%32 210
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED7.62%32 069
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED5.31%29 922
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.4.35%29 143