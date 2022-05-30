S Immo : Interim Financial Statements Q1 2022

Letter from the management

but also the contribution to earnings was also significantly increased in the hotels. Together with the positive financial result, net income for the period rose to EUR 24.1m - an increase of more than 140% compared with the previous year.

Takeover offer

In the first quarter of this year, our shareholder structure was further concentrated. On 04 March 2022, CPI Property Group S.A. indicated that it now held 42.55% of S IMMO shares (of which 26.49% via IMMOFINANZ AG). On 14 April 2022, CPI ­requested the convening of an Extraordinary General Meeting to vote on the cancellation of the maximum voting rights. Further- more, CPI indicated its intention to announce a mandatory offer for all shares in S IMMO AG not held by CPI and parties acting with it in the amount of at least EUR 22.00 per share after registration of the amendment to the Articles of Association in the Austrian Business Register. We then entered into discussions with CPI and on 02 May 2022 agreed that CPI would increase the offer price to EUR 23.50 in return for our support in removing the voting right cap at the Annual General Meeting. We see the granting of a withdrawal right at EUR 23.50 as fair compensation for the abolition of the maximum voting right. CPI's proposed resolution will be voted on under agenda item 1 of the Annual General Meeting on 01 June 2022.

Capital market

The S IMMO share closed the first quarter at a price of EUR 22.15 despite some fluctuations. This corresponds to a year-to-date performance of 1.84%, while international indices were almost­ continuously in the red. The Annual General Meeting on 01 June 2022 will vote on the dividend for 2021, which was the most successful financial year in the company's history to date. The Management Board is proposing a distribution of EUR 0.65 per share.