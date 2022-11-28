S Immo : Interim Financial Statements Q3 2022 (

2

To call the third quarter eventful would probably be an understatement. Along with turbulent developments from a ­geo­political and macroeconomic perspective, it brought many changes for S IMMO. For instance, the CPI Property Group ­became a new major shareholder in mid-August, resulting in restructuring of the Supervisory Board and Management Board. However, one thing remains the same: we are working hard, achieving operational successes and remain constantly­ focused on the interests of all our shareholders.

This is reflected by the positive figures as of 30 September 2022, with total revenues increasing by more than EUR 40m compared to the previous year. This is mainly due to the purchase of well-let properties, good like-for-like development and the significant increase in revenues from hotel management. As expected, the valuation result remained significantly below the previous year due to market conditions, but was clearly positive overall at EUR 27.3m. Overall, we were able to generate a profit for the period of EUR 99.1m, which corresponds to earnings per share of EUR 1.40.

Capital market

Despite major upheavals on the international capital markets, the S IMMO share remained stable and fluctuated between EUR 22.55 and EUR 22.95 in the third quarter, achieving a year- to-date performance of 4.37% as of 30 September 2022. This is largely attributable to the takeover bid of CPI. After the end of the acceptance period on 18 November 2022, CPI reported a 88.37% stake in S IMMO (including the shares held by the CPI-controlled IMMOFINANZ AG). As of the editorial closing date of these interim financial statements on 24 November 2022, the S IMMO share was at EUR 17.76.