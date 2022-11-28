S Immo : Interim Financial Statements Q3 2022 (

Advanced search
Q3

2022

S IMMO

Interim Financial

Statements as of

30 September 2022

S IMMO - Interim financial statements as of 30 September 2022

KEY FIGURES

01.01.-30.09.2022

01.01.-30.09.2021

Revenues

EUR m

185.1

142.9

EBITDA

EUR m

76.4

61.5

EBIT

EUR m

96.4

199.6

EBT

EUR m

111.9

191.3

Net income for the period

EUR m

99.1

160.5

NOI ratio

in %

53.3

55.1

FFO I

EUR m

48.1

39.2

FFO II

EUR m

43.8

39.7

Earnings per share

EUR

1.40

2.25

Operating cash flow

EUR m

53.2

47.7

Operating cash flow per share

EUR

0.75

0.67

Cash flow from investing activities

EUR m

280.3

170.2

Cash flow from financing activities

EUR m

-159.3

166.3

30 September 2022

31 December 2021

Total assets

EUR m

3,690.0

3,688.1

Equity

EUR m

1,779.3

1,666.3

Equity ratio

in %

48.2

45.2

Liabilities

EUR m

1,910.6

2,021.8

Cash and cash equivalents as of 30 September

EUR m

542.7

375.8

Closing price as of 30 September

EUR

22.70

21.75

EPRA NAV per share

EUR

29.59

29.29

EPRA NTA per share

EUR

28.29

29.09

Book value per share

EUR

25.17

23.57

Share price discount on book value per share

in %

-10

-8

Property assets

EUR m

2,980.1

2,830.8

of which properties under construction and undeveloped land

EUR m

86.6

77.0

Key figures // Contents

1

CONTENTS

p. 2  - Letter from the management p. 4  - S IMMO in the capital market

p. 10  - Business development and performance

p. 12  - Condensed consolidated interim financial statements as of 30 September 2022

p. 25  - Financial calendar 2022/23 p. 26  - Contact/publication details

2

To call the third quarter eventful would probably be an understatement. Along with turbulent developments from a ­geo­political and macroeconomic perspective, it brought many changes for S IMMO. For instance, the CPI Property Group ­became a new major shareholder in mid-August, resulting in restructuring of the Supervisory Board and Management Board. However, one thing remains the same: we are working hard, achieving operational successes and remain constantly­ focused on the interests of all our shareholders.

This is reflected by the positive figures as of 30 September 2022, with total revenues increasing by more than EUR 40m compared to the previous year. This is mainly due to the purchase of well-let properties, good like-for-like development and the significant increase in revenues from hotel management. As expected, the valuation result remained significantly below the previous year due to market conditions, but was clearly positive overall at EUR 27.3m. Overall, we were able to generate a profit for the period of EUR 99.1m, which corresponds to earnings per share of EUR 1.40.

Capital market

Despite major upheavals on the international capital markets, the S IMMO share remained stable and fluctuated between EUR 22.55 and EUR 22.95 in the third quarter, achieving a year- to-date performance of 4.37% as of 30 September 2022. This is largely attributable to the takeover bid of CPI. After the end of the acceptance period on 18 November 2022, CPI reported a 88.37% stake in S IMMO (including the shares held by the CPI-controlled IMMOFINANZ AG). As of the editorial closing date of these interim financial statements on 24 November 2022, the S IMMO share was at EUR 17.76.

S IMMO - Interim Financial Statements as of 30 September 2022

Setting the strategic course

During the third quarter, in tandem with the Supervisory Board, we adopted an adjusted portfolio strategy that primarily takes into account the various developments in our markets. For

instance,­ we have been observing price stagnation in Germany for some time, and so we decided to extensively divest residential properties in this region and realise the rises in value seen in recent years. The sale of these residential properties raises additional liquidity, thus enabling us to take advantage of more profitable investment opportunities in other markets.

Against this backdrop, we entered into negotiations for the purchase of Hungarian office properties from CPI and IMMO­ FINANZ AG. We successfully signed the contracts for the purchase of eight CPI properties at the beginning of November, adding to our portfolio around 109,000 m² of lettable space in

Holger Schmidtmayr

Letter from the management

3

the Hungarian capital. From 2023 onwards, we expect a highly positive impact on our income figures and additional annual rental income of approximately EUR 16m as a result of this pur- chase. Intensive negotiations are currently under way regarding further purchases in Budapest, primarily from IMMOFINANZ AG. Therefore, as well as positioning ourselves as a strong market participant, we are also able to exploit valuable operational ­synergies within the CPI Property Group.

Outlook

Firm predictions remain difficult due to the macroeconomic ­situation and geopolitical events. The duration of the war in Ukraine, the course of international interest-rate policy and further developments regarding COVID-19, inflation and global supply bottlenecks are very hard to forecast reliably.

At the same time, we benefit from a business model that has proved to be highly crisis-resistant in the past, and as part of a large international property group, we certainly see the potential to benefit from the current uncertainty in some places. As

described­ above, our key factors here are continuity and our core business: purchasing, letting and managing high-yield properties to boost cash flow on a lasting basis. Against this backdrop, we will continue to step up our divestments in ­Germany and rigorously reinvest the proceeds in properties with higher yields.

Herwig Teufelsdorfer

Finally, we would like to take this opportunity to thank our two departing Management Board colleagues, Mr. Bruno Ettenauer and Mr. Friedrich Wachernig. Their commitment, expertise and tremendous loyalty have left a lasting impression on S IMMO and have been instrumental in the successes of recent years. We wish them all the best for the future. At the same time, we would also like to thank you, our shareholders, for the trust you have placed in us.

The Management Board team

Holger Schmidtmayr    Herwig Teufelsdorfer

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

S IMMO AG published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 08:14:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
