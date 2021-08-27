S Immo : Interim Report Q2 2021 (.pdf)

We have an eventful first half of the year behind us. The COVID-19 pandemic is still severly impacting the global econo- my, although increasing vaccination progress has initiated a recovery and forecasts are gradually becoming more optimistic. For S IMMO, the first half of the year was undoubtedly dominated by the takeover offer by IMMOFINANZ AG, which was withdrawn at the end of June after the extraordinary shareholders' meeting decided against removing the voting rights cap. We would like to use these introductory words to express our great thanks to our shareholders for following our recommendation and placing their trust in S IMMO's continued successful path. The figures in this report provide impressive confirmation of our company's growth potential.
Strong operating result, valuation result at pre-crisis level
While hotel earnings still clearly show the impact of the pan demic, rental income posted an increase of more than 5% year- on-year. This improvement was achieved despite the continued challenging pandemic and was attributable firstly to acquisitions and secondly to careful management of the existing portfolio. At EUR 131.5m, the result from property valuation was not only up significantly on the previous year, but was also very pleasing when compared with the multi-year trend. Despite COVID-19, we thus managed to increase net income for the period to EUR 137.3m - this corresponds approximately to an eightfold increase of the previous year's value.
Capital market
The rise in the S IMMO share price in the first half of the year and the associated greater investor interest was partly a response to the company's very successful operating activities and of course partly a consequence of the takeover offer by IMMO FINANZ AG. The closing price as af 30 June 2021 was EUR 20.20 - corresponding to a year-to-date performance of 19.1%. It is also pleasing to note that a number of new analyses and price targets have been published - as of 23 August 2021, the analyst firms' average price target is EUR 24.08.
From left: Friedrich Wachernig, Bruno Ettenauer, Herwig Teufelsdorfer
Outlook
In July 2021, we submitted the shares in CA Immobilien Anla- gen AG to Starwood Capital Group's takeover offer and thus sold them at a price of EUR 37.00 per share. This generated approximately EUR 230m before taxes - a figure that is considerably higher than the share package's acquisition cost. These funds are now to be used for direct property investments. For this purpose, we are currently examining acquisition options
very intensively - particularly in Budapest and Bucharest, there are a number of exciting investment opportunities for which we
are holding specific discussions. The goal is to acquire properties that will immediately generate cash flow and make a valuable contribution to earnings. This will ensure our company's ability to pay dividends and form the basis for further growth.
As of the end of August, it is still difficult to judge what the second half of the year will bring - the race between vaccination progress and virus mutations seems pivotal. However, it is clear that we will continue to work intensively on our portfolio, our projects and the profitability of S IMMO. No matter how eventful the coming months may be, our stable business model and comfortable liquidity situation provide an ideal starting point for our future plans.
As always, we would like to take this opportunity to thank you, our esteemed shareholders, for the trust you have placed in us. Stay healthy!
The Management Board
Bruno Ettenauer Herwig Teufelsdorfer Friedrich Wachernig
International capital market environment
The second quarter of 2021 was dominated by governments' health policy efforts to restore a large degree of normality for the population by the summer. All around the world, vaccination programmes were launched and vaccination coverage rates started to rise. In line with this, an economic recovery also be- gan. This positive development was reflected on the international stock markets: Both US and European stock markets saw increases in the first half of the year. For example, the Dow Jones index closed the first half of the year with a year-to-date performance of 12.7% and the German benchmark index DAX with 13.2%. The Austrian benchmark index ATX also benefited from the economic momentum and was at the head of its international peers with a performance of 22.4% so far this year.
The S IMMO share
The price increase of the S IMMO share in the first half of 2021 and the associated greater investor interest were partly due to the company's very good operating activities and partly to the voluntary takeover offer by IMMOFINANZ AG as described in the following. The share closed the first half of the year with a strong performance at a price of EUR 20.20. With a price increase of 19.1%, it outperformed the sector index for property shares on the Vienna Stock Exchange, the IATX, as well as some international indices relevant to the company (see table below).
Takeover offer by IMMOFINANZ AG and extraordinary shareholders' meeting of
S IMMO AG
On 14 March 2021, IMMOFINANZ AG announced its intention to submit a voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of S IMMO AG. The implementation of the offer was subject to the condition that the shareholders' meeting of S IMMO AG pass a resolution to remove the voting rights cap stipulated in the com- pany's articles of incorporation since 2006. In another statement
