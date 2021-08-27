S Immo : Interim Report Q2 2021 (.pdf)

2

We have an eventful first half of the year behind­ us. The COVID-19 pandemic is still severly impacting the global econo- my, although increasing vaccination progress has initiated a recovery and forecasts are gradually becoming more optimistic. For S IMMO, the first half of the year was undoubtedly dominated by the takeover offer by IMMOFINANZ AG, which was withdrawn at the end of June after the extraordinary shareholders' meeting decided against removing the voting rights cap. We would like to use these introductory words to express our great thanks to our shareholders for following our recommendation and placing their trust in S IMMO's continued successful path. The figures in this report provide impressive confirmation of our company's growth potential.

Strong operating result, valuation result at pre-crisis level

While hotel earnings still clearly show the impact of the pan­ demic, rental income posted an increase of more than 5% year- on-year. This improvement was achieved despite the continued challenging pandemic and was attributable firstly to acquisitions and secondly to careful management of the existing portfolio. At EUR 131.5m, the result from property valuation was not only up significantly on the previous year, but was also very pleasing when compared with the multi-year trend. Despite COVID-19, we thus managed to increase net income for the period to EUR 137.3m - this corresponds approximately to an eightfold increase of the previous year's value.

Capital market

The rise in the S IMMO share price in the first half of the year and the associated greater investor interest was partly a ­response to the company's very successful operating activities and of course partly a consequence of the takeover offer by IMMO­ FINANZ AG. The closing price as af 30 June 2021 was EUR 20.20 - corresponding to a year-to-date performance of 19.1%. It is also pleasing to note that a number of new analyses and price targets have been published - as of 23 August 2021, the analyst firms' average price target is EUR 24.08.