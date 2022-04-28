S Immo : Non-financial Report 2021 (.pdf)

NON-FINANCIAL REPORT

Since the ﬁnancial year 2017, S IMMO has published a non-ﬁnancial report each year. It contains information about environ-mental, employee and social issues in connection with the topics deﬁned as material by S IMMO as well as the subject of human rights, corruption and bribery prevention. When prepar-ing this report, S IMMO implements the legal requirements of section 267a of the Austrian Commercial Code (UGB) in full, in line with the Austrian Sustainability and Diversity Act (NaDiVeG). In addition, starting with the last ﬁnancial year, information is disclosed in line with the EU Taxonomy Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2020/852).

To facilitate the transparency and comparability of strategies, measures and results, international frameworks are applied in this non-ﬁnancial report for the ﬁrst time. This report has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards: Core option. The GRI content index provides an overview of the applied standards and the sections that contain the relevant information (page 35 et seq.).

In addition, recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), the Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHG Protocol) and the EPRA Sustainability Best Prac-tice Recommendations (EPRA sBPR) are addressed. The EPRA Sustainability Performance Measures can be found starting on page 39.

Scope and boundaries of the report

This non-ﬁnancial report covers S IMMO and all its consolidated subsidiaries, and follows the principle of ﬁnancial control. There-fore, any mention of S IMMO below refers to S IMMO and all its subsidiaries. A list of the respective companies can be found in the annual report on page 109. For the ﬁrst time, the data and key ﬁgures of the two hotels operated under management agreements, the Vienna Marriott Hotel and the Budapest Marri-ott Hotel, have been taken into account in this report. The exist-ing management agreements with the hotel chain continue to preclude the possibility of active intervention in business operations.

Despite every effort to ensure extensive and full reporting, data in some areas is incomplete. For instance, in some places, the data for the Marriott hotels had to be omitted from the employee-related data. Express indication is given if this is the case.

Properties that were acquired or sold during the year and prop-erties under development were not included in the calculation of key ﬁgures due to inconsistent data and for ease of comparison. However, these properties account for only a very small propor-tion of the portfolio. Further details on the data boundaries are presented in detail in the section Environment.

The company publishes the non-ﬁnancial report each year as part of the annual report. The reporting period of this report is the past calendar year, and therefore extends from 01 January 2021 to 31 December 2021. Signiﬁcant events between the balance sheet date (31 December 2021) and the editorial dead-line for this report (14 April 2022) are set out in section 5.7. This report was published on 28 April 2022.

Audit

As part of the audit of the ﬁnancial statements, the commis-sioned auditor, KPMG Austria GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, examined whether all legally re-quired information has been disclosed. The non-ﬁnancial report was not subject to any other audit apart from this. The Manage-ment Board submitted the non-ﬁnancial report to the ESG Com-mittee of the Supervisory Board and the entire Supervisory Board for review. The Supervisory Board received, reviewed and discussed the non-ﬁnancial report and found no reasons for objection.

Sustainability management

To take account of the increased requirements in terms of sus-tainability management, anchoring of the topic within the S IMMO organisation was stepped up last year. In spring 2021, the area of digitalisation/ESG was included in the Management

Board's responsibilities as part of the reconﬁguration of the Management Board. In autumn, the Sustainability Management staff unit was created as a central point where the sustainability issues of all departments and subsidiaries are coordinated. One main focal point in the reporting year was the ascertainment of the actual situation as well as the standardisation and improve-ment of data collection and analysis, particularly with regard to consumption data. Sustainability is also becoming an increas-ingly important topic at the Supervisory Board level. Also in autumn 2021, the Supervisory Board set up an ESG Committee from among its members. The committee is tasked with review-ing and monitoring the strategy with regard to the company's social, economic and environmental responsibility.

Potential risks that arise in the context of S IMMO's business activities and could impact on various sustainability matters are incorporated into the Group's overarching risk management, which is the responsibility of the Management Board and is han-dled by the Risk Management department. In the run-up to pro-ducing this non-ﬁnancial report, environmental, climate-related, social and governance-related risks were systematically identi-ﬁed and assessed. The identiﬁed risks and the handling of these risks are described in the annual report starting on page 88.

Partnerships and memberships

S IMMO uses memberships and partnerships to meet its social responsibility in terms of sustainability at the sector and eco-nomic level, and to promote dialogue between companies and organisations. As a member of the Austrian Business Council for Sustainable Development (respACT), the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) and the Austrian Sustainable Building Council (ÖGNI), the company is actively committed to sustainable development and the transfer of knowledge to this effect. In 2021, work in this area focused on the connection be-tween sustainability and digitalisation and the preparation for a transition to the circular economy in the property sector. These partnerships will also be continued in 2022.

Materiality analysis

This non-ﬁnancial report is based on a materiality analysis con-ducted in the reporting year, in which potential areas of sustain-able management were examined and assessed with internal and external experts in connection with the Austrian Sustainabil-ity and Diversity Act (NaDiVeG) and the GRI Standards. The im-pacts on people and the environment and the signiﬁcance to key stakeholders such as shareholders, tenants, employees, other interest groups and business partners were addressed here. The materiality analysis was performed with assistance from the consulting ﬁrm Deloitte.

In the ﬁrst step, two workshops were conducted with the CIO and representatives of various specialist departments (Corpo-rate Communications and Investor Relations, Project Develop-ment, Portfolio Management, HR, Compliance, Works Council), in which stakeholder groups were identiﬁed and the stake-holders were assigned a weighting according to the criteria of "inﬂuence on" and "interest in" S IMMO on a scale of 1-10. As a result, the following stakeholder groups were identiﬁed as relevant:

Supervisory Board

Management Board

Local Managing Directors

Employees

Works Council

Tenants and brokers

Core shareholders

Institutional investors

Small investors

Banks and analysts

Given the low level of construction activity, stakeholder groups such as general contractors and suppliers were rated as non-material.

Topics for the stakeholder survey were then determined in a multi-stage process. In the ﬁrst step, the external consulting ﬁrm drew up a shortlist of possible topics for the survey on the basis of sector benchmarking, an analysis of reporting standards, current trends and an analysis of current and forthcoming legal conditions relating to non-ﬁnancial reporting. These topics were veriﬁed at a workshop with Deloitte, and any existing gaps were scrutinised.

The identiﬁed topics were assessed on two levels: their inﬂu-ence on decisions of the stakeholders, and their potential eco-nomic, environmental and social impacts. Stakeholder repre-sentatives were then questioned via an online survey (period: July to September 2021) and in individual interviews. The aim of

these surveys was to assess the impacts of economic, environ-mental and social aspects on S IMMO and to gauge the inﬂu-ence of these aspects on stakeholder decisions. Subsequently, the importance of the economic, environmental and social im-pacts of the topics was speciﬁed in the context of a workshop and a meeting with the Management Board member respon-sible for ESG.

Material topics

EnvironmentSocialGovernance

Overarching topicsClimate change adaptation

The topics identiﬁed as material are assigned to the following areas:

Environment

Social

Governance

Overarching topics

The material topics for S IMMO are therefore those 14 aspects that have the greatest impacts on society and the environment, are the most important to stakeholders and are rated as the most signiﬁcant for S IMMO's business activities.

Energy consumption and use of resources Renewable energy sources

Sustainable operation of buildings

Maintenance, repair, modernisation and renovation Sustainable mobility

Diversity and equal opportunities

Employee satisfaction and employer attractiveness Training

Tenant satisfaction Data protection

Combating corruption

Digitalisation

Sustainable value enhancement

In this non-ﬁnancial report, S IMMO details its activities and the measures adopted in relation to the topics deﬁned as material. The vast majority of the material topics are dealt with in the following sections: Environment, Social and Governance. Two of the material topics, digitalisation and sustainable value en-hancement, must be regarded as higher-level topics that are closely linked with the sustainable development of S IMMO.

internal experts. The spectrum ranges from governance and security issues to collaboration processes and reporting rou-tines. There is a dedicated ESG work stream, with the main focus on standardised data collection and processing across the portfolio.

Sustainable value enhancement

Digitalisation

S IMMO deals intensively with the opportunities and risks of digitalisation. To take account of its growing importance, the topic of digitalisation was integrated into the Management Board's responsibilities in the ﬁnancial year 2021, and an ex-perienced expert, Herwig Teufelsdorfer, was appointed as CIO. To remain competitive in the future, S IMMO launched a com-prehensive digitalisation initiative in the last ﬁnancial year. The aim is to make internal processes more efﬁcient, improve employees' digital skills and turn the company from a process-led organisation to a data-led one in the medium term. Various work streams are being managed in conjunction with an ex-ternal consultancy ﬁrm and in close coordination with the

S IMMO has been pursuing a prudent and proven business pol-icy for nearly 35 years. Details of this and an overview of the business model can be found in the annual report starting on page 76. As part of the increasing anchoring of sustainability in all divisions, S IMMO has also drawn up guiding principles that deﬁne the company's fundamental values as well as setting out its vision and purpose.

S IMMO guiding principles

Purpose

Vision

Mission

ValuesInvesting in lasting values: people and real estate

We design valuable living environments for today and tomorrow

We use our experience, passion and local know-how to turn individual properties into a future-proof and high-performing portfolio based on forward-looking decisions

Quality: Tenant satisfaction and consistently increasing business value thanks to highest standards Tradition: Stability and reliability rooted in a successful past

Responsibility: Foresighted action for the beneﬁt of our stakeholders and the environment Collaboration: Achieving success as a team and together with our stakeholders

Further key pillars of the corporate culture are set out in S IMMO's Code of Conduct and human rights policy (both are available atwww.simmoag.at/sustainability).

Sustainable value enhancement in the interest of shareholders is a key focal point of the corporate strategy. To this end, the company combines stable property markets such as Austria and Germany, where sharp rises in value have been apparent in recent years in particular, with more proﬁtable growth markets in the CEE region. This diversiﬁcation also serves to spread and minimise risk, something from which the company has also beneﬁted in the last two years with regard to the COVID-19 crisis.

In addition, S IMMO has been pursuing a sustainable dividend strategy since 2011 with the aim of letting its shareholders par-ticipate in the company's success. The dividend amount has been continuously increased. Even amid the crisis in 2020, there was a payout on the basis of a highly successful operating result in 2019.

In all its activities, S IMMO never loses sight of its responsibility to people and the environment, and is appreciative and respect-ful in its dealings with its stakeholder groups. Details regarding employee satisfaction as well as the company's employees and shareholder policy can be found in the subsequent sections.

Environment

Responsible interaction with the environment has been an inte-gral part of S IMMO's operating and strategic activities for many years. This is not limited simply to compliance with all legal re-quirements and regulatory conditions, but is also reﬂected in its anchoring in the company's guiding principles and the result of the materiality analysis that was conducted in the reporting year. The following environmental issues were identiﬁed as signiﬁcant in this process:

Climate change adaptation

Energy consumption and use of resources

Renewable energy sources

Sustainable operation of buildings

Maintenance, repair, modernisation and renovation

Sustainable mobility

In view of the ever advancing process of climate change, it has become essential that, as a society, we understand and take into account the mutual effects of environmental changes and business activities on each other. S IMMO therefore actively in-corporates environmental aspects into its economic decisions and has additionally expanded its risk management to include climate risks on the basis of the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Further details can be found in the annual report starting on page 88.

The organisational anchoring of sustainability management in the Supervisory Board, the Management Board and a separate operational staff unit in 2021 underlines S IMMO's integrated approach to sustainability and enables it to manage the key en-vironmental issues in a centralised way. For example, the past year was characterised primarily by the comprehensive opti-misation of data recording and analysis supported by IT sys-tems in the areas of energy and water consumption data relat-ing to the property portfolio and vehicle ﬂeet data. The resulting enhancement of the data quality will enable the company to manage and optimise the consumption of energy and re-sources in a targeted way in the future. Especially in regard to the properties, it is now possible to evaluate the optimisation measures that have been implemented thanks to continuous monitoring at property level. Together with other measures such as the increase in the share of renewable energy sources and the modernisation of buildings, S IMMO is setting out to gradu-ally reduce its ecological footprint.

The improvement in the sustainability performance is a stated and, at the same time, practised corporate objective, in which S IMMO employees play an essential role. In order to raise the awareness of S IMMO's employees on environmental issues and climate change, they are kept continually informed about the implementation of concrete measures and actively involved in the processes. Moreover, employees and business partners are also included in environmental activities when this is within the company's power. S IMMO is currently focusing on optimis-ing data collection and analysis in order to make reliable and prompt statements about the actual situation. The aim is also to set speciﬁc targets in the future on the basis of this information.

Boundaries on environmental key ﬁgures

The key performance ﬁgures reported in this section relate es-sentially to the group of fully consolidated companies of S IMMO (annual report starting on page 109) and follow the ﬁnancial control approach. Shares that are accounted for using the equity method are not included in the calculation.

As of 31 December 2021, S IMMO's property portfolio, which includes lettable buildings, owner-operated hotels, develop-ment projects and land, consisted of 375 properties (2020: 358). The total area amounts to around 1.4 million m² (2020: 1.3 million m²) and the main lettable area to approximately 1.1 million m² (2020: 1.1 million m²). Based on book values, properties in Austria accounted for 17.3% (2020: 18.5%) of the portfolio, while properties in Germany comprised 48.2% (2020: 49.3%). Properties in CEE made up 34.5% of the portfolio (2020: 32.2%). Looking at the portfolio broken down by main types of use excluding plots of land and on the basis of carrying amounts, ofﬁces accounted for 45.4% (2020: 43.1%), retail properties for 14.6% (2020: 17.9%), residential properties for 32.7% (2020: 30.2%) and hotels for 7.3% (2020: 8.8%) as of 31 December 2021.

The property-related consumption and emissions data in this section refers only to buildings that were included in the S IMMO portfolio for the entire calendar year under review. The compar-atively very small number of acquisitions and sales during the year as well as leasehold properties, development projects and plots of land are not included due to inconsistent data and for ease of comparison. The three buildings that are held by asso-ciates and joint ventures, which are accounted for using the equity method are also not included. A total of 328 buildings are thus considered for the 2021 reporting year and 317 buildings in total for 2020, which also include the two owner-operated hotels in Budapest and Vienna.