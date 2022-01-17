Log in
21.7 EUR   -1.81%
S Immo : Offer period of S IMMO AG's attractive partial offer to shareholders of IMMOFINANZ AG extended

01/17/2022 | 06:15am EST
As announced on 12 December 2021, S IMMO AG ("S IMMO") has launched a voluntary partial offer of EUR 23.00 per share to the shareholders of IMMOFINANZ AG ("IMMOFINANZ") for approximately 10% of the share capital of IMMOFINANZ.

Following the publication of the offer document by CPI Property Group ("CPI") on 12 January 2022, the acceptance period of the S IMMO offer is extended by law until 23 February 2022 (17:00 CET) to match the acceptance period of the competing offer by CPI while all other terms and conditions as published on 23 December 2021 remain unchanged.

"Our offer represents an attractive liquidity event for IMMOFINANZ shareholders based on a premium of approximately 23.4% to the 12-months VWAP, 12.9% to the 6-months VWAP and 7.7% to the last closing price at time of announcement", Bruno Ettenauer, CEO of S IMMO AG, commented.

Furthermore, the partial offer by S IMMO provides a premium of approximately 8.5% to the price of EUR 21.20 per share offered by CPI in its anticipatory mandatory takeover offer announced on 12 December 2021. In contrast to CPI's Offer, S IMMO's Offer is also not subject to merger clearance by competition authorities.The price offered by S IMMO represents a premium of 19.2% and of 8.5% respectively, compared to prices paid by CPI acquiring two large shareblocks of IMMOFINANZ in off-market transactions directly preceding the announcement of the offer in December 2021. The size of these acquired shareblocks in each case exceeded the size of S IMMO's current offer.

The total number of shares tendered into any of the two offers will be published shortly after the end of the acceptance period. On the day of publication, the additional acceptance period of CPI's offer of 3 months will commence. There is no additional acceptance period for the S IMMO offer. IMMOFINANZ shareholders who wish to opt for the more attractive partial offer of S IMMO at the higher offer price will therefore continue to have the opportunity to tender any shares not served in the partial offer into the CPI offer during the additional acceptance period of the CPI Offer after the expiry of the S IMMO Offer.

Holders of the IMMOFINANZ Convertible Bonds 2017 will be eligible to tender into the partial offer under the condition that bonds have been converted and new shares delivered before the end of the acceptance period.

Disclaimer

S IMMO AG published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 11:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
01/10Immofinanz Says S Immo's Offer For 10% Stake Too Low
MT
01/03S IMMO : issues green bond
PU
01/03S IMMO Ag Issues Green Bond
CI
2021S IMMO : Voluntary partial offer cleared
PU
2021S Immo Submits Partial Offer to Takeover Commission for 10% Stake in Immofinanz
MT
2021S Immo Makes Partial Offer For 10% Stake In Immofinanz
MT
2021S IMMO : intends to launch an attractive partial offer to shareholders of IMMOFINANZ AG
PU
2021S IMMO : intends to launch partial offer for shares in IMMOFINANZ
PU
2021S IMMO AG made an offer to acquire 10.8% stake in IMMOFINANZ AG for approximately €..
CI
2021S IMMO AG : Release according to Sec. 130 to 134 Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG 2018)..
PU
Financials
Sales 2021 192 M 220 M 220 M
Net income 2021 177 M 203 M 203 M
Net Debt 2021 1 386 M 1 583 M 1 583 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,00x
Yield 2021 2,83%
Capitalization 1 568 M 1 791 M 1 790 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,3x
EV / Sales 2022 13,8x
Nbr of Employees 555
Free-Float 53,0%
Technical analysis trends S IMMO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 22,10 €
Average target price 24,82 €
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruno Ettenauer Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Wilhelm Bayer Head-Controlling & Finance
Karin Rest Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Müller Head-Information Technology Specialist
Friedrich Wachernig Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S IMMO AG1.61%1 791
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.21%35 136
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.69%32 653
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED10.90%31 755
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED19.72%31 068
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-4.35%28 169