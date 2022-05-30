S Immo : Presentation Q1 2022

CEO of S IMMO AG since March 2021
30 years experience in real estate, of which 7 years as CEO of CA Immobilien Anlagen AG
Finance, investor relations, public relations, marketing, legal, compliance, internal audit
Member of S IMMO Management Board since April 2021
25 years experience in real estate, e.g. COO of BUWOG AG
Acquisitions and sale, risk management, organisation, IT, digitalisation, ESG, Germany
Member of S IMMO Management Board since November 2007
More than 28 years experience in managing real estate project developments Project developement, asset management, human resources, Austria and CEE