  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. S Immo AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPI   AT0000652250

S IMMO AG

(SPI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/30 10:16:19 am EDT
23.28 EUR   -0.11%
09:59aS IMMO : Interim Financial Statements Q1 2022
PU
09:59aS IMMO : Presentation Q1 2022
PU
01:56aS IMMO : Strong operating performance in first quarter
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S Immo : Presentation Q1 2022

05/30/2022 | 09:59am EDT
Q1 RESULTS 2022

MANAGEMENT BOARD S IMMO AG

Bruno Ettenauer, MRICS

CEO

Herwig Teufelsdorfer, MRICS

CIO

Friedrich Wachernig, MBA

COO

CEO of S IMMO AG since March 2021

30 years experience in real estate, of which 7 years as CEO of CA Immobilien Anlagen AG

Finance, investor relations, public relations, marketing, legal, compliance, internal audit

Member of S IMMO Management Board since April 2021

25 years experience in real estate, e.g. COO of BUWOG AG

Acquisitions and sale, risk management, organisation, IT, digitalisation, ESG, Germany

Member of S IMMO Management Board since November 2007

More than 28 years experience in managing real estate project developments Project developement, asset management, human resources, Austria and CEE

2

Akademiehof

Vienna, Austria

KEY HIGHLIGHTS AND

FINANCIALS

HIGHLIGHTS Q1 2022

Operating figures

Total revenues: EUR 57.0m (Q1 2021: EUR 43.0m)

Rental income: EUR 35.8m (Q1 2021: 32.0m)

Occupancy rate(1): 93.6% (31 December 2021: 94.0%)

Gross profit from letting(2): EUR 28.6m (Q1 2021: EUR 24.5m)

Key financial figures

FFO I per share: EUR 0.21 (Q1 2021: EUR 0.13)

Real estate portfolio increased to EUR 2,832.6m (+14.1% y-o-y)

Results from property valuation: EUR -0.7m(Q1 2021: EUR 2.5m)

EPRA-LTV: 30.8% (31 December 2021: n.a.)

EPRA NAV per share: EUR 29.31 (31 December 2021: EUR 29.29)

Transactions and capital market

Issuance of second green bond 01/2022 with total volume of EUR 50m and a coupon of 1.25% (5-year-term)

Sale of the 12.69% stake of S IMMO in IMMOFINANZ AG, generating a cash inflow of over EUR 400m

  1. Excluding owner-operated hotels
  2. Gross profit excluding Hotel-GOP

Akademiehof

Vienna, Austria

Q1 RESULTS 2022 (1)

in EUR m

01-03/2022

01-03/2021

Revenues

57.0

43.0

rental income

35.8

32.0

revenues from operating costs

12.0

9.1

revenues from hotel operations

9.2

1.9

Other operating income

0.5

1.7

Property operating expenses

-19.7

-18.3

Hotel operating expenses

-8.0

-3.2

Gross profit

29.8

23.2

Result from property disposals

0

0

Management expenses

-6.3

-5.1

EBITDA

23.5

18.1

5

Einsteinova Business Center

Bratislava, Slovakia

Disclaimer

S IMMO AG published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 13:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
