S Immo : Presentation Q1 2022

More than 28 years experience in managing real estate project developments Project developement, asset management, human resources, Austria and CEE

Member of S IMMO Management Board since November 2007

Acquisitions and sale, risk management, organisation, IT, digitalisation, ESG, Germany

25 years experience in real estate, e.g. COO of BUWOG AG

Member of S IMMO Management Board since April 2021

30 years experience in real estate, of which 7 years as CEO of CA Immobilien Anlagen AG

CEO of S IMMO AG since March 2021

HIGHLIGHTS Q1 2022

Operating figures

Total revenues: EUR 57.0m (Q1 2021: EUR 43.0m)

Rental income: EUR 35.8m (Q1 2021: 32.0m)

Occupancy rate(1): 93.6% (31 December 2021: 94.0%)

Gross profit from letting(2): EUR 28.6m (Q1 2021: EUR 24.5m)

Key financial figures

FFO I per share: EUR 0.21 (Q1 2021: EUR 0.13)

Real estate portfolio increased to EUR 2,832.6m (+14.1% y-o-y)

Results from property valuation: EUR -0.7m(Q1 2021: EUR 2.5m)

EPRA-LTV: 30.8% (31 December 2021: n.a.)

EPRA NAV per share: EUR 29.31 (31 December 2021: EUR 29.29)

Transactions and capital market

Issuance of second green bond 01/2022 with total volume of EUR 50m and a coupon of 1.25% (5-year-term)

Sale of the 12.69% stake of S IMMO in IMMOFINANZ AG, generating a cash inflow of over EUR 400m

Excluding owner-operated hotels Gross profit excluding Hotel-GOP

Akademiehof

Vienna, Austria