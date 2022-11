S Immo : Presentation Q3 2022 (

More than 20 years experience in the real estate sector

TRANSACTIONS AND CAPITAL MARKETS

Takeover Offer by CPI Property Group

Purchase of 26,983,707 S IMMO shares by CPI Property Group, which thus held 79.20% of S IMMO's share capital as of 30 September 2022

After the end of the extended acceptance period of the takeover offer on 18 November 2022, CPI Property Group reported that it now holds 88.37% of the shares in S IMMO directly and indirectly via IMMOFINANZ AG.

The takeover triggered an extraordinary right of termination due to a change of control for the following bonds

Bond ISIN Cancelled nominal value 1.75% S IMMO Green Bond 2021-2028 AT0000A2MKW4 EUR 79.6m1 1.25% S IMMO Green Bond 2022-2027 AT0000A2UVR4 EUR 24.9m1 3.25% S IMMO Bond 2015-2027 AT0000A1DWK5 EUR 30.8m2 3.25% S IMMO Bond 2015-2025 AT0000A1DBM5 EUR 18.1m2

On 21 November 2022 IMMOFINANZ AG announced that it had started negotiations with CPI Property Group S.A. to increase its stake in S IMMO AG to more than 50%. IMMOFINANZ is currently holding a direct stake of 26.49% in

S IMMO AG.