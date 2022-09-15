Advanced search
    SPI   AT0000652250

S IMMO AG

(SPI)
  Report
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  11:38 2022-09-15 am EDT
22.75 EUR   +0.22%
01:10pS IMMO : Strategy update
PU
09/06S IMMO AG Announces Board Changes
CI
09/06S IMMO : Voting results of S IMMO's EGM (.pdf)
PU
S Immo : Strategy update

09/15/2022 | 01:10pm EDT
S IMMO AG is accelerating the sale of German residential properties and will direct proceeds towards other core markets, particularly towards office properties in Austria and Hungary.

Today, the Management and Supervisory Board of S IMMO AG decided on the following course for an adjusted portfolio strategy: the value increases achieved in S IMMO's German residential portfolio in recent years are to be realised in a timely manner. The liquidity existing and released by the sale of German residential properties (book value of the entire German residential portfolio as of 30 June 2022: EUR 846.1m) shall be (re)invested, particularly in office properties in Hungary and Austria. S IMMO expects the acquisitions and portfolio-restructuring to have a significantly positive impact on its key earnings figures from 2023 onwards.

In this realignment and following the majority takeover by CPI Property Group ("CPIPG"), S IMMO is expected to benefit from operational synergies and close cooperation with CPIPG. For example, the acquisition of the Hungarian office properties of the CPIPG (including IMMOFINANZ) is currently being discussed, whereby related party transactions are subject to high transparency and compliance requirements. This underlines the basic attitude of the companies involved to comply with the highest corporate governance standards.

S IMMO will retain its stand-alone profile and business model and remain positioned as the owner of a high-quality real estate portfolio with a focus on office properties in the capital cities in the European Union. S IMMO will continue to build on an extremely solid and balanced financing profile and its corresponding self-financing strength on the capital and financial markets but will gain an additional extremely strong financial and strategic partner in CPIPG. This will mutually strengthen both companies and enable the Group to benefit from the long-standing excellent establishment of S IMMO and CPIPG and their respective strengths.

Disclaimer

S IMMO AG published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 17:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 229 M 229 M 229 M
Net income 2022 96,6 M 96,5 M 96,5 M
Net Debt 2022 1 310 M 1 309 M 1 309 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 3,10%
Capitalization 1 601 M 1 600 M 1 600 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,7x
EV / Sales 2023 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 543
Free-Float 16,6%
Chart S IMMO AG
Duration : Period :
S Immo AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S IMMO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 22,70 €
Average target price 22,76 €
Spread / Average Target 0,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herwig Teufelshofer Chairman-Management Board
Wilhelm Bayer Head-Controlling & Finance
Karin Rest Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Müller Head-Information Technology Specialist
Friedrich Wachernig Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S IMMO AG4.37%1 601
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.48%35 093
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.16.06%31 191
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.21.07%31 166
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.15%29 846
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED6.41%24 131