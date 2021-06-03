Log in
S Immo : Form for granting power of attorney for one of the special proxies (.pdf)

06/03/2021 | 01:05pm EDT
  1. Power of attorney

for the extraordinary General Meeting of

S IMMO AG, 24 June 2021, 10:00 a.m., Parkring 12a, 1010 Vienna

IMPORTANT: This power of attorney does not entitle you to attend the extraordinary General Meeting in person. Please contact your custodian bank and ensure that the securities referred to below have been properly registered for participation in the extraordinaryGeneral Meeting by way of safe custody receipt (record date: 14 June 2021).

Registration deadline: 21 June 2021, midnight, CEST (arrival of safe custody receipt)

By granting this power of attorney, I confirm that I have read the information published by the Company on its website or contained in the convocation. I declare my consent to the processing of personal data (name, address, date of birth, securities account number, number of shares, voting card number and e-mail address) to facilitate the exercise of shareholder rights at the extraordinary General Meeting.

Person granting power of attorney (shareholder)

Name, surname/company name

Street, postcode, city

Date of birth/registration no.

Custody account number

Bank

E-mail address (by granting power of attorney, you confirm that only the person granting power of attorney has access to this e-mail address)

If you are granting this power of attorney not as a shareholder but as the representative of a shareholder, please enclose evidence of your authorisation (power of attorney issued by the shareholder, court appointment, etc.).

Power of attorney

I/We authorise the following independent proxy to

  • exercise voting rights
  • and to exercise the right to file motions and the right to raise objections

with the right to delegate the power of attorney to a sub-proxy and with the exemption from restrictions on multiple representation. Voting rights, the right to file motions and the right to make objections will be exercised only as instructed. If the proxy does not have instructions for a proposed resolution, the proxy will abstain. If more than one proxy is selected, the power of attorney is granted to the first named of those selected:

Dipl.-Volkswirt,Dipl.-Jur. Florian Beckermann, LL.M.

c/o: Interessenverband für Anleger, IVA, Feldmühlgasse 22, 1130 Wien beckermann.simmoag@hauptversammlung.at

or Rechtsanwalt Dr. Mario Gall

c/o: Pelzmann Gall Größ Rechtsanwälte GmbH, Wagramer Straße 19/33, 1220 Wien gall.simmoag@hauptversammlung.at

or Rechtsanwalt Mag. Ewald Oberhammer, LL.M.

c/o: Oberhammer Rechtsanwälte GmbH, Karlsplatz 3/1, 1010 Wien oberhammer.simmoag@hauptversammlung.at

or RA Mag. Gernot Wilfling

c/o: Müller Partner Rechtsanwälte GmbH, Rockhgasse 6, 1010 Wien wilfling.simmoag@hauptversammlung.at

for the following securities

Shares (ISIN AT0000652250 or ISIN AT0000A2QM74)

(if no number is stated, the power of attorney applies to the number stated in the safe custody receipt)

Restrictions of power of attorney:

Please turn over!

Page 1 of 3

  1. Instructions

for the extraordinary General Meeting of

S IMMO AG, 24 June 2021, 10:00 a.m., Parkring 12a, 1010 Vienna

Voting instructions for the resolutions proposed for items of the agenda

The proxy is instructed to exercise my (our) voting rights for the resolutions proposed as published on the Company's website as follows:

Voting proposals to the agenda of the EGM

Agenda item 1 (Cancelation of the maximum voting right by amendment of the

Articles of Association in Section 13 par (3))

(Please tick in box ; do not use red)

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

1. IMMOFINANZ AG:

Cancellation of the maximum voting right in Section 13 para (3) of the

Articles of Association, combined with an amendment of the Articles of

Association in Section 13 subject to a condition precedent to reinstate

the statutory maximum voting right, if the takeover offer has not

become unconditionally binding.

Note: The management board and the supervisory board of S IMMO AG

recommend to vote AGAINST this resolution proposal of IMMOFINANZ

AG (in this case the box AGAINST would have to be ticked).

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

2.

S IMMO AG:

Voting instructions regarding motion proposals which are made available to the shareholders on the company's website after the record date of the EGM (ie 14 June 2021 midnight, CEST, Vienna time) or which are only proposed or amended during the course of the EGM.

Note: The management board and the supervisory board of S IMMO AG recommend voting AGAINST motions which are made available to the shareholders on the company's website after the record date or which are only proposed or amended during the course of the EGM (in this case the box AGAINST would have to be ticked).

If individual items are to be voted on separately as part of a resolution, instructions issued for this proposal apply accordingly for each individual vote.

The proxy will abstain from resolutions for which unclear instructions were issued (e.g. FOR and AGAINST the same resolution at the same time).

If additional or amended instructions are issued after sending this form, the instructions issued here remain valid unless altered or revoked.

Other instructions (e.g. for motions or objections):

Date

Signature/company signature

Joint owner's signature (if any)

Page 2 of 3

Please complete and return by 22 June 2021, 4:00 p.m., CEST (time of receipt)

  • By post: S IMMO AG, c/o HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH, Köppel 60, 8242 St. Lorenzen am Wechsel
  • By fax: +43 (0)1 8900 500 - 85
  • by e-mail: send to the e-mail address of the proxy selected above (as a scanned attachment; TIF, PDF, etc.)

Additional information can be found on the homepage: www.simmoag.at

Page 3 of 3

Disclaimer

S IMMO AG published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 17:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
