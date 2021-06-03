S Immo : Form for granting power of attorney for one of the special proxies (.pdf)

Power of attorney

for the extraordinary General Meeting of

S IMMO AG, 24 June 2021, 10:00 a.m., Parkring 12a, 1010 Vienna

IMPORTANT: This power of attorney does not entitle you to attend the extraordinary General Meeting in person. Please contact your custodian bank and ensure that the securities referred to below have been properly registered for participation in the extraordinaryGeneral Meeting by way of safe custody receipt (record date: 14 June 2021).

Registration deadline: 21 June 2021, midnight, CEST (arrival of safe custody receipt)

By granting this power of attorney, I confirm that I have read the information published by the Company on its website or contained in the convocation. I declare my consent to the processing of personal data (name, address, date of birth, securities account number, number of shares, voting card number and e-mail address) to facilitate the exercise of shareholder rights at the extraordinary General Meeting.

Person granting power of attorney (shareholder)

Name, surname/company name

Street, postcode, city Date of birth/registration no. Custody account number Bank

E-mail address (by granting power of attorney, you confirm that only the person granting power of attorney has access to this e-mail address)

If you are granting this power of attorney not as a shareholder but as the representative of a shareholder, please enclose evidence of your authorisation (power of attorney issued by the shareholder, court appointment, etc.).

Power of attorney

I/We authorise the following independent proxy to

exercise voting rights

and to exercise the right to file motions and the right to raise objections

with the right to delegate the power of attorney to a sub-proxy and with the exemption from restrictions on multiple representation. Voting rights, the right to file motions and the right to make objections will be exercised only as instructed. If the proxy does not have instructions for a proposed resolution, the proxy will abstain. If more than one proxy is selected, the power of attorney is granted to the first named of those selected:

Dipl.-Volkswirt,Dipl.-Jur. Florian Beckermann, LL.M.

c/o: Interessenverband für Anleger, IVA, Feldmühlgasse 22, 1130 Wien beckermann.simmoag@hauptversammlung.at

or Rechtsanwalt Dr. Mario Gall

c/o: Pelzmann Gall Größ Rechtsanwälte GmbH, Wagramer Straße 19/33, 1220 Wien gall.simmoag@hauptversammlung.at

or Rechtsanwalt Mag. Ewald Oberhammer, LL.M.

c/o: Oberhammer Rechtsanwälte GmbH, Karlsplatz 3/1, 1010 Wien oberhammer.simmoag@hauptversammlung.at

or RA Mag. Gernot Wilfling

c/o: Müller Partner Rechtsanwälte GmbH, Rockhgasse 6, 1010 Wien wilfling.simmoag@hauptversammlung.at

for the following securities

Shares (ISIN AT0000652250 or ISIN AT0000A2QM74)

(if no number is stated, the power of attorney applies to the number stated in the safe custody receipt)

Restrictions of power of attorney: