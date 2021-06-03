S Immo : Form for revoking a power of attorney (.pdf)

Revocation of power of attorney
for the extraordinary General Meeting of
S IMMO AG, 24 June 2021, 10:00 a.m., Parkring 12a, 1010 Vienna
Shareholder (person granting subordinate power of attorney)
Name, surname/company name
Street, postcode, city
Date of birth/registration no.
Custody account number
Bank
E-mail address (by granting power of attorney, you confirm that only the person granting power of attorney has access to this e-mail address)
If you are revoking this power of attorney not as a shareholder but as the representative of a shareholder, please enclose evidence of your authorisation (power of attorney issued by the shareholder, court appointment, etc.).
Revocation
I/We hereby revoke the power of attorney that I/we issued to
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
(name of authorised party in block letters)
to represent me/us at the extraordinary General Meeting of S IMMO AG, Vienna, FN 58358 x, on Friday, 24 June 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Parkring 12a, 1010 Vienna.
Date
Signature/company signature
Joint owner's signature (if any)
Please complete and return by 22 June 2021, 4:00 p.m., CEST (time of receipt)
By post: S IMMO AG, c/o HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH, Köppel 60, 8242 St. Lorenzen am Wechsel
By fax: +43 (0)1 8900 500 - 85
by e-mail: send to the e-mail address of the proxy selected above (as a scanned attachment; TIF, PDF, etc.) Then:
by e-mail: send to the e-mail address of your chosen proxy (as a scanned attachment; TIF, PDF, etc.)
Additional information can be found on the homepage: www.simmoag.at
Page 1 of 1