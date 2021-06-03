Log in
    SPI   AT0000652250

S IMMO AG

(SPI)
S Immo : Statement of the Management Board and Supervisory Board on the proposed resolution by IMMOFINANZ AG (.pdf)

06/03/2021 | 01:05pm EDT
Disclaimer

S IMMO AG published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 17:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 195 M 236 M 236 M
Net income 2021 116 M 141 M 141 M
Net Debt 2021 1 529 M 1 854 M 1 854 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 2,35%
Capitalization 1 561 M 1 892 M 1 892 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,9x
EV / Sales 2022 13,8x
Nbr of Employees 555
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart S IMMO AG
Duration : Period :
S Immo AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S IMMO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 19,77 €
Last Close Price 22,00 €
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target -10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bruno Ettenauer Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Wilhelm Bayer Head-Controlling & Finance
Friedrich Wachernig Chief Operating Officer
Holger Schmidtmayr Member-Supervisory Board & Compliance Officer
Herwig Teufelsdorfer Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
S IMMO AG29.72%1 906
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED19.20%45 000
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.55%35 288
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED12.34%33 543
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-11.57%27 791
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED26.63%26 414