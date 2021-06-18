S Immo : Summary considerations on the proposed EGM resolution by IMMOFINANZ and takeover offer (.pdf)

Summary considerations on the proposed EGM resolution by IMMOFINANZ and takeover offer

convertible bonds held. Book value as Q1 2021 of €536mm

1 February 21, 2020 (defined as the last date prior to the sell-off witnessed in European capital markets as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic); 2 Valued at current market value as of June 14, 2021, and incl. value of mandatory

Absent an attractive takeover offer, the abortion of the voting rights restriction is against the interests of the outstanding shareholders and hence an evaluation of the nature and attractiveness of the takeover by IMMOFINANZ is indicated

For the upcoming EGM on June 24, 2021, IMMOFINANZ is proposing the cancellation of the maximum voting right - a condition precedent to the ongoing takeover offer by IMMOFINANZ announced on March 14, 2021 - combined with an amendment of the Articles of Association (AoA) subject to a condition precedent to reinstate the statutory maximum voting right, should the offer not become unconditionally binding

In the mid- to

Redeploy capital proceeds from sale of listed stakes to buy income generating property assets, develop existing landbank in the commuter belt of Berlin and execute the remaining development pipeline

11.3% EPRA NAV per share CAGR increase over the last 10 years

S IMMO delivered robust performance in the last decade, underpinned by strong enhancement of property value and positive share price development

2021; 3 2 year pre COVID-19(21-Feb-18 to 21-Feb-20);4 SRC Research (May 20, 2021); 5 Erste Group (May 21, 2021)

21 carried out with the involvement of an independent external appraiser, disclosing an expected increase in value of c.€85mm (€1.20 per share) for the properties located in Germany and Austria as of that date compared to Q1

1 Last reported EPRA NAV (Q1 2021); 2 Last reported EPRA NAV (Q1 2021) of €25.05 per share, adjusted for the announced result of a value analysis on 10-May-21 of S IMMO's German and Austrian property portfolio at 30-Apr-

Timing unilaterally imposed by IMMOFINANZ failing to ensure shareholders' information needs are fully met

IMMOFINANZ distributes material transaction risks unilaterally to S IMMO shareholders (in particular anticipatory removal of the maximum voting right before end of the acceptance period)

The terms of the Offer are inadequate and do not reflect market standards

An Inadequacy Opinion by J.P. Morgan and

Several equity research analysts publicly stated that Offer is inadequate

Offer price at a discount of 5.6% to book value of the S IMMO share in the Q1 2021 financial report of IMMOFINANZ

Offer price is at a 11.2% discount to EPRA NAV Q1 2021 of €25.05

The Offer is inadequate from a financial perspective

4 The S IMMO Management and Supervisory Boards have assessed the revised offer of €22.25 p.s. by IMMOFINANZ ("Offer") in detail and conclude that:

Executive summary (cont'd)

In conclusion, Offer price and structure are inadequate and there is significant room for IMMOFINANZ to improve the Offer.

We therefore recommend to our shareholders to:

Vote against the EGM resolution by IMMOFINANZ to cancel the maximum voting right and against any potential resolutions on the cancellation of the maximum voting right that are only made available after the record date

the EGM resolution by IMMOFINANZ to cancel the maximum voting right and any potential resolutions on the cancellation of the maximum voting right that are only made available after the record date Not accept the Offer by IMMOFINANZ

Source: Company information

4