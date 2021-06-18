Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. S Immo AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPI   AT0000652250

S IMMO AG

(SPI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S Immo : Summary considerations on the proposed EGM resolution by IMMOFINANZ and takeover offer (.pdf)

06/18/2021 | 09:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Summary considerations on the proposed EGM resolution by IMMOFINANZ and takeover offer

(June 17, 2021)

Executive summary

  1. S IMMO delivered robust performance in the last decade, underpinned by strong enhancement of property value and positive share price development
    • 11.3% EPRA NAV per share CAGR increase over the last 10 years (2010-2020), 15.7% CAGR over the past 5 years (2015-2020)
    • Above-marketshare price performance with 25.6% CAGR over the past 5 years pre-COVID1
  3. Today, S IMMO is well-positioned to accelerate its growth trajectory. A potential disposal of its equity investments in CA IMMO and IMMOFINANZ (c.€549mm2) will free-up a significant amount of growth capital
    • Redeploy capital proceeds from sale of listed stakes to buy income generating property assets, develop existing landbank in the commuter belt of Berlin and execute the remaining development pipeline
      • In the short-term, S IMMO will be rotating assets from financial assets to higher yielding investment properties, i.e., focusing on investments in CEE/SEE, stabilizing the hotel segment and expediting own developments on existing land reserves
      • In the mid- to long-term, the asset repositioning and streamlining of asset classes will allow for a balanced portfolio with rental and valuation upside, increasing value in the landbank in Germany and crystallizing lease potential in residential properties
  5. For the upcoming EGM on June 24, 2021, IMMOFINANZ is proposing the cancellation of the maximum voting right - a condition precedent to the ongoing takeover offer by IMMOFINANZ announced on March 14, 2021 - combined with an amendment of the Articles of Association (AoA) subject to a condition precedent to reinstate the statutory maximum voting right, should the offer not become unconditionally binding
    • Absent an attractive takeover offer, the abortion of the voting rights restriction is against the interests of the outstanding shareholders and hence an evaluation of the nature and attractiveness of the takeover by IMMOFINANZ is indicated

Source: Company information

1 February 21, 2020 (defined as the last date prior to the sell-off witnessed in European capital markets as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic); 2 Valued at current market value as of June 14, 2021, and incl. value of mandatory

2

convertible bonds held. Book value as Q1 2021 of €536mm

Executive summary (cont'd)

4 The S IMMO Management and Supervisory Boards have assessed the revised offer of €22.25 p.s. by IMMOFINANZ ("Offer") in detail and conclude that:

  1. The Offer is inadequate from a financial perspective
    • Offer price is at a 11.2% discount to EPRA NAV Q1 2021 of €25.051 and 15.2% discount to Revalued EPRA NAV of €26.242
    • Offer price at a discount to prevailing market prices pre-COVID (discount of 18.0% to S IMMO 2-year high3 in March 2020)
    • Premiums on stock prices refer to stock-price levels heavily impacted by the COVID-19-pandemic and ignore positive market development and news flow after the offer increase
    • Offer price at a discount of 5.6% to book value of the S IMMO share in the Q1 2021 financial report of IMMOFINANZ
    • Several equity research analysts publicly stated that Offer is inadequate4 or that they recommend shareholders to notaccept the Offer5
    • An Inadequacy Opinion by J.P. Morgan and DCF-analyses supported by external appraisers further support the assessment
  3. The terms of the Offer are inadequate and do not reflect market standards
    • IMMOFINANZ distributes material transaction risks unilaterally to S IMMO shareholders (in particular anticipatory removal of the maximum voting right before end of the acceptance period)
    • Timing unilaterally imposed by IMMOFINANZ failing to ensure shareholders' information needs are fully met
    • Offer is non-transparent in some respects, in particular with regards to reference transactions in S IMMO by IMMOFINANZ's
      CEO in the last 12 months before intention to launch the Offer had been announced for approximately 15% of S IMMO shares

Source: Company information

1 Last reported EPRA NAV (Q1 2021); 2 Last reported EPRA NAV (Q1 2021) of €25.05 per share, adjusted for the announced result of a value analysis on 10-May-21 of S IMMO's German and Austrian property portfolio at 30-Apr-

3

21 carried out with the involvement of an independent external appraiser, disclosing an expected increase in value of c.€85mm (€1.20 per share) for the properties located in Germany and Austria as of that date compared to Q1

2021; 3 2 year pre COVID-19(21-Feb-18 to 21-Feb-20);4 SRC Research (May 20, 2021); 5 Erste Group (May 21, 2021)

Executive summary (cont'd)

In conclusion, Offer price and structure are inadequate and there is significant room for IMMOFINANZ to improve the Offer.

We therefore recommend to our shareholders to:

  • Vote againstthe EGM resolution by IMMOFINANZ to cancel the maximum voting right and againstany potential resolutions on the cancellation of the maximum voting right that are only made available after the record date
  • Not acceptthe Offer by IMMOFINANZ

Source: Company information

4

Consistent ability of S IMMO's management to enhance

1 value reflected in robust EPRA NAV growth in the last decade

EPRA NAV per share (€)

10YR CAGR: 11.3%

5YR CAGR: 15.7%

3YR CAGR: 11.3%

26.45

25.05

26.241

24.32

21.25

17.63

14.62

10.63

11.75

9.18

9.76

8.34

8.70

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Q1 21

Revalued

EPRA NAV

Source: Company information

1 Last reported EPRA NAV (Q1 2021) of €1,777mm, adjusted for the announced result of a value analysis on 10-May-21 of S IMMO's German and Austrian property portfolio at 30-Apr-21 carried out with the involvement of an

5

independent external appraiser, disclosing an expected increase in value of c.€85mm (€1.20 per share) for the properties located in Germany and Austria as of that date compared to Q1 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

S IMMO AG published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 13:54:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about S IMMO AG
09:55aS IMMO  : Summary considerations on the proposed EGM resolution by IMMOFINANZ an..
PU
06/17S IMMO  : Acquisition of Campus 6 office buildings in Bucharest successfully com..
PU
06/17S IMMO (SPI)  : Future strategy depends on takeover bid
DJ
06/16S IMMO  : Summary considerations on the proposed resolution by IMMOFINANZ (.pdf)
PU
06/04S IMMO  : Statement of the Management Board on the voluntary public takeover off..
PU
06/04Today on Wall Street: Employment and realpolitik in America
06/03S IMMO  : rejects takeover offer and recommends shareholders to keep their share..
PU
06/03S IMMO  : Convocation (.pdf)
PU
06/03S IMMO  : Statement of the Management Board and Supervisory Board on the propose..
PU
06/03S IMMO  : Statement of the Supervisory Board on the voluntary public takeover of..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 190 M 226 M 226 M
Net income 2021 133 M 158 M 158 M
Net Debt 2021 1 256 M 1 493 M 1 493 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 2,32%
Capitalization 1 543 M 1 838 M 1 834 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,8x
EV / Sales 2022 13,4x
Nbr of Employees 555
Free-Float 54,4%
Chart S IMMO AG
Duration : Period :
S Immo AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S IMMO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 21,60 €
Last Close Price 21,75 €
Spread / Highest target 19,5%
Spread / Average Target -0,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bruno Ettenauer Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Wilhelm Bayer Head-Controlling & Finance
Friedrich Wachernig Chief Operating Officer
Holger Schmidtmayr Member-Supervisory Board & Compliance Officer
Herwig Teufelsdorfer Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
S IMMO AG28.24%1 838
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED19.40%44 559
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.55%35 264
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED14.22%33 566
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED15.42%27 429
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-14.55%25 748