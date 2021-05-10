Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  S Immo AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPI   AT0000652250

S IMMO AG

(SPI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S Immo : Value analysis of German and Austrian properties as of 30 April 2021 indicates significant value increase

05/10/2021 | 12:58pm EDT
Due to the developments in the group's markets, the Management Board of listed S IMMO AG (Bloomberg: SPI:AV, Reuters: SIAG.VI; ISIN: AT0000652250) has, against the background of the announced voluntary takeover bid by IMMOFINANZ AG, carried out a value analysis of the German and Austrian property portfolio as of 30 April 2021 with the involvement of an independent external appraiser. Based on this analysis an increase in value of approximately EUR 85m is expected for the properties located in Germany and Austria as of that date compared to 31 December 2021. The value increase is largely attributable to Germany and primarily based on the changes of legal conditions, the continuing dynamic market environment and progress in projects. Subject to the further development up to 30 June 2021, this value increase will have a corresponding impact on the results from property valuation for the second quarter of 2021.

Disclaimer

S IMMO AG published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 16:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 196 M 238 M 238 M
Net income 2021 87,1 M 106 M 106 M
Net Debt 2021 1 529 M 1 861 M 1 861 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 1,86%
Capitalization 1 525 M 1 853 M 1 855 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,6x
EV / Sales 2022 14,0x
Nbr of Employees 555
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart S IMMO AG
Duration : Period :
S Immo AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S IMMO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 19,60 €
Last Close Price 21,50 €
Spread / Highest target 16,3%
Spread / Average Target -8,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bruno Ettenauer Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Wilhelm Bayer Head-Controlling & Finance
Friedrich Wachernig Chief Operating Officer
Holger Schmidtmayr Member-Supervisory Board & Compliance Officer
Herwig Teufelsdorfer Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
S IMMO AG26.77%1 853
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED18.60%44 251
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED7.93%38 263
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED17.03%34 385
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED15.90%27 536
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-11.38%26 698