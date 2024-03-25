Golden Metal Resources PLC - mineral exploration company - Announces an exploration update at its 100% owned Garfield project located in Nevada. This follows the recent high-grade gold-silver-copper bedrock discovery made at Garfield, announced in January. Says crews from geophysical contractor, SJ Geophysics, have been on site for the last few days undertaking a detailed high resolution ground magnetics geophysical survey and this work is progressing very well. Explains this work is to investigate if there could be additional key potential porphyry intrusive centres to be discovered across Garfield, which if proven correct would further significantly increase the prospectivity and inherent value of the project.

Current stock price: 13.61 pence

12-month change: up 67%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

