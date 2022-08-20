Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. S.J.S. Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SJS   INE284S01014

S.J.S. ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(SJS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-08-19 am EDT
466.85 INR   -2.88%
S J S Enterprises : General updates

08/20/2022 | 05:36am EDT
August 20, 2022

To,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Corporate Relationship Department,

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

2nd Floor, New Trading Wing,

Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Rotunda Building, P.J. Towers,

Bandra (E), Mumbai -400 051

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Symbol: SJS

Scrip Code: 543387

ISIN: INE284S01014

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Business Responsibility Report for the Financial Year 2021-22

In compliance with Regulation 34(2)(f) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith a copy of the Business Responsibility Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2021-22.

The said Report is also available on the website of the Company at https://www.sjsindia.com/

Request you to kindly take the above on record.

Thank you,

Yours faithfully,

For S.J.S. Enterprises Limited

THABRAZ HUSHAIN WAJID AHMED

Digitally signed by THABRAZ HUSHAIN WAJID AHMED Date: 2022.08.20 13:47:36 +05'30'

Thabraz Hushain W.

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Membership No.: A51119

Encl: As mentioned above

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

[See Regulation 34(2)(f)]

SECTION A: GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY

1

Corporate Identity Number (CIN) of the Company

L51909KA2005PLC036601

2

Name of the Company

S.J.S. Enterprises Limited

3

Registered Address

Sy No 28/P16 of Agra village and Sy No 85/P6 of B.M Kaval

Village Kengeri Hobli Bangalore 560082

4

Website

www.sjsindia.com

5

E-mail id

compliance@sjsindia.com

6

Financial Year reported

April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022

7

Sector(s) that the Company is engaged in (industrial

Automotive Ancillary and Consumer Durables

activity code-wise)

8

List three key products/services that the Company

Product Description

Our product offerings include decals

manufactures/provides (as in balance sheet)

and body graphics, 2D and 3D dials

and 3D lux badges and overlays

9 Total number of locations where business activity is undertaken by the Company:

  1. Number of International Locations (Provide details of Nil major 5)

b. Number of National Locations

Details of locations are included in the Corporate Governance

Report which forms an integral part of the Annual Report

10 Markets served by the Company - Local/State/National/

National & International markets

International

SECTION B: FINANCIAL DETAILS OF THE COMPANY

1

Paid up Capital (INR)

304,379,040

2

Total Turnover (INR)

2,678.85 million

3

Total profit after taxes (INR)

518.61 million

  1. Total Spending on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as 2% of average net profit as per Section 198 of the Companies Act, 2013 percentage of profit after tax (%)
  2. List of activities in which expenditure in 4 above has been Our CSR spend covers following areas: incurred: -
    1. Promoting healthcare/ preventive healthcare for the underprivileged
    2. Rural Development Projects
    3. Promoting inclusive education and sports
    4. Sanitation

For more details please refer the Annual Report on CSR activities of the

Company which is enclosed to Directors' Report as Annexure - C.

SECTION C: OTHER DETAILS

  1. Does the Company have any Subsidiary Company/ Companies: Yes - Exotech Plastics Private Limited
  2. Do the Subsidiary Company/Companies participate in the BR Initiatives of the parent company? If yes, then indicate the number of such subsidiary company(s):
    Yes, the Subsidiary Company is encouraged to participate in the Business Responsibility initiatives of the Company.

Business Responsibility Report (Contd.)

3. Do any other entity/entities (e.g. suppliers, distributors etc.) that the Company does business with, participate in the BR initiatives of the Company? If yes, then indicate the percentage of such entity/entities? [Less than 30%,

30-60%, More than 60%]:

Business Responsibility initiatives are limited to operations of the Company. The other entities do not participate in the BR initiatives of the Company.

SECTION D: BR INFORMATION

1. Details of Director/Directors responsible for BR

  1. Details of the Director/Directors responsible for implementation of the BR policy/policies: 1. DIN Number: 01029851

2.

Name:

Sanjay Thapar

3.

Designation:

CEO & Executive Director

(b) Details of the BR head:

No.

Particulars

Details

1.

DIN Number

01029851

2.

Name

Sanjay Thapar

3.

Designation

CEO & Executive Director

4.

Telephone number

080 - 61940777

5.

e-mail id

sanjay@sjsindia.com

2. The operating principles adopted by the Company supplement the requirements under the National Voluntary Guidelines (NVGs)

The nine (9) principles outlined in National Voluntary Guidelines are as follows:

P1 - Businesses should conduct and govern themselves with Ethics, Transparency and Accountability

P2 - Businesses should provide goods and services that are safe and contribute to sustainability throughout their life cycle P3 - Businesses should promote the well-being of all employees

P4 - Businesses should respect the interests of and be responsive towards all stakeholders, especially those who are disadvantaged, vulnerable and marginalized

P5 - Businesses should respect and promote human rights

P6 - Businesses should respect, protect and make efforts to restore the environment

P7 - Businesses when engaged in influencing public and regulatory policy, should do so in a responsible manner P8 - Businesses should support inclusive growth and equitable development

P9 - Businesses should engage with and provide value to their customers and consumers in a responsible manner

  1. Details of compliance with NVGs (Reply in Y/N)

No.

Questions

P1 TO P9

1.

Do you have a policy/ policies for....

Yes

2.

Has the policy being formulated in consultation with the

The policy(ies) has/have been framed keeping in mind the

relevant stakeholders?

interests of the stakeholders at large.

3.

Does the policy conform to any national / international

All policies conform to national/ international standards wherever

standards? If yes, specify? (50 words)

applicable.

4.

Has the policy being approved by the Board?

The policies were either approved or noted from time to time and

Is yes, has it been signed by MD/ owner/ CEO/ appropriate

its Implementation carried out by the management.

Board Director?

5. Does the company have a specified committee of the Board/ Yes Director/ Official to oversee the implementation of the policy?

6.

Indicate the link for the policy to be viewed online?

All mandatory policies are available at Company's website at

www.sjsindia.com. And other policies which are internal to the

company are available on Company's intranet.

  1. Has the policy been formally communicated to all relevant Yes internal and external stakeholders?
  2. Does the company have in-house structure to implement the Yes policy/ policies.
  3. Does the Company have a grievance redressal mechanism Yes related to the policy/ policies to address stakeholders' grievances related to the policy/ policies?
  4. Has the company carried out independent audit/ evaluation of No the working of this policy by an internal or external agency?
  1. If answer to the question at serial number 1 against any principle, is 'No', please explain why: (Tick up to 2 options)

No.

Questions

P1 to P9

1.

The company has not understood the Principles

NA

2.

The company is not at a stage where it finds itself in a position to formulate and implement the policies on specified

NA

principles

3.

The company does not have financial or manpower resources available for the task

NA

4.

It is planned to be done within next 6 months

NA

5.

It is planned to be done within the next 1 year

6.

Any other reason (please specify)

NA

3. Governance related to BR

  1. Indicate the frequency with which the Board of Directors, Committee of the Board or CEO to assess the BR performance of the Company. Within 3 months, 3-6 months, Annually, More than 1 year:
    The Board will assess the BR performance of the Company annually.
    The equity shares of the Company having been listed on the BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited w.e.f. 15th November
    2021, this is the first BR Report based on the annual assessment of the BR performance of the Company by the Board for FY 2021-22.

Accordingly, in the coming years, the Board shall monitor and assess the BR initiatives and BR performance of the Company annually and the BR report based on the said assessment will form a part of the Annual Report of the respective year.

  1. Does the Company publish a BR or a Sustainability Report? What is the hyperlink for viewing this report? How frequently it is published?
    This being the first Business Responsibility Report of the Company, will be placed on the website of the Company at www.sjsindia.com and going forward, will be published on a yearly basis along with the respective financial year's Annual Report.

SECTION E: PRINCIPLE-WISE PERFORMANCE

Principle 1: Business should conduct and govern themselves with Ethics, Transparency and Accountability

  1. Does the policy relating to ethics, bribery and corruption cover only the company? Yes/ No. Does it extend to the Group/Joint Ventures/ Suppliers/ Contractors/NGOs /Others?
    The policy extends to our subsidiary and their units, and is largely applicable to the internal stakeholders of the Company. Some of the key principles of business responsibility of the Company, to the extent possible, have been made applicable to suppliers / vendors / service providers etc.
  2. How many stakeholder complaints have been received in the past financial year and what percentage was satisfactorily resolved by the management? If so, provide details thereof, in about 50 words or so.
    The Company handles complaints / notices received from the respective stakeholders with seriousness and resolves the complaints within the reasonable time and / or within time permitted under the statutory regulations.
    During the financial year, a total of 53 investors/ shareholders complaints were received. All these complaints pertained to refund of Initial Public Offer ("IPO") application money and allied matters. These complaints were addressed within reasonable time. As of the end of the financial year, there are no pending investor complaints as all of them were resolved.

During the financial year, the Company has neither received any complaints which required investigation under the Company's whistle blower policy nor any complaints pertaining to sexual harassment under the relevant Act and as covered under POSH policy i.e. Care and Dignity Policy of the Company.

Principle 2: Businesses should provide goods and services that are safe and contribute to sustainability throughout their life cycle

1. List up to 3 of your products or services whose design has incorporated social or environmental concerns, risks and/or opportunities:

The Company manufactures various products viz. decals and body graphics, 2D and 3D dials and 3D lux badges and overlays.

All these products are supplied to leading global OEMs

  • Tier I suppliers in the automotive and consumer appliance segments. These products conform to stringent international standards of environment and sustainability.

All the products pass through stringent tests of quality standards as specified by the customers, at the in- house testing center. The Company also adheres to International Organisation for Standardization (ISO) certifications guidelines. The Company has various certifications in place i.e. ISO 14001:2015 for Environment Management systems, ISO 45001:2018 for Occupational Health and Safety, ISO 9001:2015 & IATF 16949:2016 for Quality Management systems.

  1. For each such product, provide the following details in respect of resource use (energy, water, raw material etc.) per unit of product (optional)
    The Company manufactures multiple products making optimal use of resources and is LEED Gold certified
    (Leadership in Energy Efficiency and Environment Design).
  2. Does the company have procedures in place for sustainable sourcing (including transportation)?
  1. If yes, what percentage of your inputs was sourced sustainably? Also, provide details thereof, in about
    1. words or so.

    Yes, The Company has certified procedures in place for sustainable sourcing:

    1. Selection of Suppliers: All the raw material suppliers of the Company shall conform to certification of ISO
      45001: for Occupational Health and Safety, ISO 9001:
      & IATF 16949: for Quality Management systems.
    2. Supplier Evaluation: Company has a supplier evaluation check sheet and in order to qualify as a supplier of the Company, one should score atleast 80%, in that evaluation. The check sheet contains questionnaire related to Quality Standards, Ethics, Environment protection etc. During the evaluation, high importance for standards for safety, health and environmental practices are demanded from the suppliers, including logistics transporters.

Annual Report 2021-22 91

