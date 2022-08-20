S J S Enterprises : General updates

Corporate Statutory Financial AGM Overview Reports Statements Notice

Business Responsibility Report (Contd.)

3. Do any other entity/entities (e.g. suppliers, distributors etc.) that the Company does business with, participate in the BR initiatives of the Company? If yes, then indicate the percentage of such entity/entities? [Less than 30%,

30-60%, More than 60%]:

Business Responsibility initiatives are limited to operations of the Company. The other entities do not participate in the BR initiatives of the Company.

SECTION D: BR INFORMATION

1. Details of Director/Directors responsible for BR

Details of the Director/Directors responsible for implementation of the BR policy/policies: 1. DIN Number: 01029851

2. Name: Sanjay Thapar 3. Designation: CEO & Executive Director (b) Details of the BR head: No. Particulars Details 1. DIN Number 01029851 2. Name Sanjay Thapar 3. Designation CEO & Executive Director 4. Telephone number 080 - 61940777 5. e-mail id sanjay@sjsindia.com

2. The operating principles adopted by the Company supplement the requirements under the National Voluntary Guidelines (NVGs)

The nine (9) principles outlined in National Voluntary Guidelines are as follows:

P1 - Businesses should conduct and govern themselves with Ethics, Transparency and Accountability

P2 - Businesses should provide goods and services that are safe and contribute to sustainability throughout their life cycle P3 - Businesses should promote the well-being of all employees

P4 - Businesses should respect the interests of and be responsive towards all stakeholders, especially those who are disadvantaged, vulnerable and marginalized

P5 - Businesses should respect and promote human rights

P6 - Businesses should respect, protect and make efforts to restore the environment

P7 - Businesses when engaged in influencing public and regulatory policy, should do so in a responsible manner P8 - Businesses should support inclusive growth and equitable development

P9 - Businesses should engage with and provide value to their customers and consumers in a responsible manner