Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. S.Kijchai Enterprise Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKN   TH8177010007

S.KIJCHAI ENTERPRISE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SKN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S Kijchai Public : Disclosure of the invitation to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

03/17/2022 | 06:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
17 Mar 2022 17:31:51
Headline
Disclosure of the invitation to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Symbol
SKN
Source
SKN
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

S Kijchai Enterprise pcl published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 10:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about S.KIJCHAI ENTERPRISE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
06:51aS KIJCHAI PUBLIC : Disclosure of the invitation to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shar..
PU
02/23S KIJCHAI PUBLIC : Notification of the resolutions of the Board of Directors meeting, the ..
PU
02/23S KIJCHAI PUBLIC : Notification of the resolutions of the Board of Directors meeting, the ..
PU
02/23S KIJCHAI PUBLIC : Financial Performance Yearly (F45) (Audited) (Revise)
PU
02/23S.Kijchai Enterprise Public Company Limited Proposes Dividends Payment of the Year 2021..
CI
02/23S.Kijchai Enterprise Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year ..
CI
2021S.Kijchai Enterprise Public Company Limited Announces Resignation of Ms. Jurairat Artwi..
CI
2021S.Kijchai Enterprise Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Month..
CI
2021S. Kijchai Enterprise Public Company Limited Announces the Resignation of Jurairat Leep..
CI
2021S.Kijchai Enterprise Public Company Limited Establishes SKN Kraft and Paper Company Lim..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 458 M 103 M 103 M
Net income 2022 492 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 2,91%
Capitalization 6 600 M 197 M 197 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,91x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 209
Free-Float 25,9%
Chart S.KIJCHAI ENTERPRISE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
S.Kijchai Enterprise Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,25 THB
Average target price 10,50 THB
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vichai Saengwongkij Managing Director & Director
Orawan Sangwongkit CFO, Director, VP-Accounting & Finance
Suvit Thaniyavarn Chairman
Vichuta Saenvongkij Director-Human Resources
Tarate Poshyananda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S.KIJCHAI ENTERPRISE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED26.92%197
CHENGXIN LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.-10.06%7 066
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION-10.58%6 015
DEXCO S.A.-9.09%2 008
STELLA-JONES INC.-2.92%1 920
CENTURY PLYBOARDS (INDIA) LIMITED9.44%1 905