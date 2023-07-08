S. M. Gold Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 143.96 million compared to INR 66.15 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 146.43 million compared to INR 66.17 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 4.45 million compared to INR 2.78 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.44 compared to INR 0.28 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.44 compared to INR 0.28 a year ago.

