SN Nuclearelectrica SA and RoPower Nuclear, the project company dedicated to the Doicești Small Modular Reactor (SMR) project, announce the signing of the Front-End Engineering and Design Phase 2 (FEED 2) contract with Fluor Corporation.

The signing ceremony took place during the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy and Climate Cooperation (P-TECC) summit and marks an important milestone in Romania's journey towards the development of clean and safe energy technologies. The SMR Doicești project aims to develop Europe's first nuclear power plant with SMR NuScale Power technology.

Sebastian Burduja, Minister of Energy of Romania, and Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Energy of USA, witnessed the event which highlighted the strategic importance of the SMR project for both the Romanian and global energy landscape, and emphasized the strong bilateral cooperation and the critical role of SMR technology in addressing climate change and increasing energy resilience.

"This investment has the potential to put our country on the map of the most important global centers of energy innovation. Romania aims to become an example for other countries in the region, where there are dozens of similar coal-fired power plants that could be transformed more quickly into nuclear power generation capacity - zero CO2 band production - using SMR technology. Safe, clean and competitively priced energy. Moreover, this objective will also play a crucial role in balancing the national energy system, being much more flexible in terms of adjusting energy production to large nuclear reactors. Romania must have courage and take on big projects because history shows us that we can do extraordinary things. Our country, by tradition, has achieved firsts in the field of energy, from having the third largest natural gas market in the world to becoming the first natural gas exporter in Europe," said Sebastian Burduja, Minister of Energy.

"With the strong support of the United States, Romania will double its nuclear energy production and will be among the first countries in the world to implement the small modular nuclear reactor technology. Also, with a historical volume of investments in green, nuclear and geothermal energy, the modernization of the national system and the improvement of interconnection capacity with all surrounding countries, Romania has all the arguments to become a regional leader in the energy sector," said the head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, Alexandru-Mihai Ghigiu.

"We are thrilled to continue our progress with the Doicești SMR project. The continued development of this advanced nuclear project is a testament to the strong partnership between Romania and the United States, reflecting our shared goals of energy security and environmental stewardship. The project aligns with our strategy to improve Romania's energy mix and support the transition to clean energy," said Cosmin Ghiță, CEO of Nuclearelectrica.

"We are building a solid project basis for the future SMR plant at Doicești. The signing of FEED 2 marks the beginning of a strong partnership with the American company Fluor, with its rich and global experience in the development of large industrial energy projects", said Melania Amuza, CEO of RoPower Nuclear.

"We are pleased to continue our role in supporting this important project to deploy the next generation of nuclear power to produce clean and reliable baseload electricity for Romania and Europe," said Pierre Bechelany, president of Fluor's LNG & Power division. "When completed, the plant will be the first of its kind in Europe."

"NOVA Power & Gas is honored to be a partner in this strategic initiative and we are pleased that the Doicești project is proceeding as planned. Romania remains a leader among countries aiming to deploy SMR power plants, an essential technology as Europe transitions to a stable and carbon-free energy mix. Thus, our country confirms its place as a major player in the nuclear industry", said Teofil Mureșan, CEO and Chairman of E-INFRA Group, which NOVA Power & Gas is part of.

The Doicești project has received substantial support from both the Romanian government and international partners, including a significant grant from the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA).

"NuScale Power Modules™ was the technology chosen by RoPower for their Doicești plant in support of Romania's clean energy needs. Advanced nuclear power will play a crucial role in the global energy transition," said John Hopkins, President and CEO of NuScale.

The collaboration between Nuclearelectrica, RoPower Nuclear, Nova Power & Gas (part of the E-INFRA group), Fluor, Samsung C&T Corporation and Sargent & Lundy will facilitate the development and deployment of NuScale small modular reactor (SMR) power plants in Romania, capitalizing on the expertise of these companies in the field of nuclear energy.

Under the FEED Phase 2 contract, Fluor is committed to provide RoPower Nuclear with the design and engineering services required for the implementation of the Doicești SMR nuclear project.

The provision of these services will be in accordance with best practice in the nuclear industry, as well as the technical and commercial conditions and specifications set by RoPower Nuclear, including safety, non-proliferation, cyber and information security standards.

At the end of the FEED 2 phase we will have an updated cost estimate for the project, an updated project schedule, as well as the design and all related nuclear safety and security analyses necessary for the final investment decision. The SMR plant using NuScale technology will generate almost 200 permanent jobs in the plant, 1,500 jobs in the construction phase and 2,300 jobs in production. The Doicești SMR plant will help Romania avoid 4 million tons of CO2 emissions per year.