S N Nuclearelectrica S A : Cernavoda NPP Unit 1 was reconnected to the power grid

Press release

Bucharest, December 30th, 2021

SN Nuclearelectrica SA (SNN) announces that Unit 1 of Cernavoda NPP was reconnected to the National Energy System on the morning of December 30th.

Cernavoda NPP Unit 1 was shutdown in a controlled manner in the evening of December 29th, 2021 in order to perform repair works at a lightning rod fitted on one of the power evacuation poles of Unit 1, repair works that could have only be done with the unit shutdown.

The repair works were done in compliance with Cernavoda NPP procedures and they had no impact on personnel, population or environment.

Cosmin Ghita

Chief Executive Officer