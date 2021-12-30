Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. S.N. Nuclearelectrica S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNN   ROSNNEACNOR8

S.N. NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.

(SNN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S N Nuclearelectrica S A : Cernavoda NPP Unit 1 was reconnected to the power grid

12/30/2021 | 08:37am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Bucharest, December 30th, 2021

SN Nuclearelectrica SA (SNN) announces that Unit 1 of Cernavoda NPP was reconnected to the National Energy System on the morning of December 30th.

Cernavoda NPP Unit 1 was shutdown in a controlled manner in the evening of December 29th, 2021 in order to perform repair works at a lightning rod fitted on one of the power evacuation poles of Unit 1, repair works that could have only be done with the unit shutdown.

The repair works were done in compliance with Cernavoda NPP procedures and they had no impact on personnel, population or environment.

Cosmin Ghita

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Societatea Nationala NuclearElectrica SA published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 08:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about S.N. NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.
08:37aS N NUCLEARELECTRICA S A : Cernavoda NPP Unit 1 was reconnected to the power grid
PU
12/29S N NUCLEARELECTRICA S A : Controlled shutdown of Cernavoda NPP Unit 1
PU
11/18S.N. NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A. : 3rd quarter report
CO
10/20S N NUCLEARELECTRICA S A : SNN, the first Romanian company to join the World Economic Foru..
PU
10/18S N NUCLEARELECTRICA S A : Cernavoda NPP Unit 2 reconnection to the power grid
PU
10/14S N NUCLEARELECTRICA S A : The automatic disconnection of Cernavoda NPP Unit 2 from the gr..
PU
09/20S N NUCLEARELECTRICA S A : Cernavoda NPP Unit 1 has reached nominal power
PU
09/17S N NUCLEARELECTRICA S A : Power reduction of Cernavoda NPP Unit 1
PU
09/13S N NUCLEARELECTRICA S A : Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica (SNN) launches the 2021-2..
PU
08/13S.N. NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A. : Half-year report
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 894 M 663 M 492 M
Net income 2021 801 M 184 M 136 M
Net cash 2021 2 282 M 523 M 388 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 4,13%
Capitalization 13 996 M 3 200 M 2 379 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,05x
EV / Sales 2022 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 2 011
Free-Float 17,5%
Chart S.N. NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.
Duration : Period :
S.N. Nuclearelectrica S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S.N. NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 46,40 RON
Average target price 38,50 RON
Spread / Average Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cosmin Ghita Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mihai Daniel Anitei Independent Non-Executive Director
Dumitru-Remus Vulpescu Independent Non-Executive Director
Teodor Minodor Chirica Independent Non-Executive Director
Elena Popescu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S.N. NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.159.80%3 200
NEXTERA ENERGY19.24%180 281
ENEL S.P.A.-15.30%80 890
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION14.42%80 450
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.09%71 890
SOUTHERN COMPANY10.81%71 781