S N Nuclearelectrica S A : Current report regarding 27.01.2021 OGMS and EGMS resolutions

Current report in compliance with art. 234 paragraph (1), letter c) of ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 regarding issuers of financial instruments and market operations and art. 99 of BVB Code, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments. Reporting date: 27.01.2021 Name of the issuing entity: Societatea Nationala NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A. Registered office: Strada Polona nr. 65, Sector 1, Bucuresti Phone/fax number: 021-203.82.00 / 021 - 316.94.00 Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office: 10874881 Order number: J40/7403/1998 Subscribed and paid share capital: 3,016,438,940 Lei Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange To: Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory Authority Important event to be reported: The Resolutions of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders dated 27.01.2021 Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica S.A. ("SNN") informs its shareholders and investors that the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders took place at Capital Plaza Hotel, Mihail Kogalniceanu room, on 27.01.2021, at 10:00 o'clock. The resolutions adopted by the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders dated 27.01.2021 are appendix to this current report. Cosmin Ghita Chief Executive Officer

Resolution number 1/27.01.2021 of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica S.A. Headquarters: 65 Polona street, District 1, 010494 Bucharest, registered with the Bucharest Trade Register Office under the number J40/7403/1998, sole registration code: RO 10874881 Today, 27.01.2021, 10:00 o'clock, the shareholders of Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica S.A. (hereinafter called "The company" or "SNN") met within the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGMS) of SNN, held at Hotel Capital Plaza, Mihail Kogalniceanu Room, Bd. 54 Iancu de Hunedoara, District 1, Bucharest the OGMS was opened by the President of the meeting, Mr. Teodor Minodor Chirica, in his capacity of Chairman of the Board of Directors. Taking into consideration: The convening notice of the OGMS, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part IV, number 4473 of 21.12.2020, in the, "Romania Libera" newspaper, number 8778 of 21.12.2020 and on the website of the Company;

The provisions of the effectual Articles of Incorporation of the Company;

Legal applicable provisions; The President of the meeting records at the beginning of the meeting, that the OGMS is legal and statutory, 22 shareholders are present or represented, owning a total number of 254.161.670 shares, representing 84,25884% of the subscribed and paid up share capital, representing 84,25884% of the total voting rights. The requirement regarding quorum is met in accordance with the provisions of article 16 of the Articles of Incorporation and of article 112, paragraph 1 of the Company Law 31/1990 ("Law number 31/1990"). The President of the meeting acknowledges that the OGMS is statutory and legally convened and that it can adopt viable resolutions regarding the items on the agenda. Following the debates, the shareholders of the Company hereby decide: 1. The election of the Secretary of the OGMS. As per the provisions of art. 129 of the Law no.31/1990, the shareholders of SNN elect as secretary of the OGMS Mr. Romeo Susanu and the Company appoints Ms. Cristina Bacaintan and Ms Saida Ismail as technical secretary of the OGMS. In the presence of the shareholders representing 84,25884 % of the share capital and 84,25884 % of the voting rights, the current item is adopted with 254.161.670 votes, representing 100% of the total votes held by the present or represented shareholders, in compliance with the provision of Art. 16 of the Constitutive Act corroborated with the Art. 112, paragraph 1 of the Law No. 31/1990. The expressed vote are recorded as follows: 254.161.670 votes "for" - 0 votes "against" - 0 votes "abstain" - 0 "unexpressed" votes

A number of 0 votes was canceled. 2. Approval of the report of the Board of Directors of SN Nuclearelectrica SA for the first semester of 2020. In the presence of the shareholders representing 84,25884 % of the share capital and 84,25884 % of the voting rights, the current item is adopted with 254.161.546 votes, representing 99,99995% of the total votes held by the present or represented shareholders, in compliance with the provision of Art. 16 of the Constitutive Act corroborated with the Art. 112, paragraph 1 of the Law No. 31/1990. The expressed vote are recorded as follows: 254.161.546 votes "for" - 0 votes "against" - 124 votes "abstain" - 0 "unexpressed" votes A number of 0 votes was canceled. 3. Approval of the quarterly report of the Board of Directors for the period January 1- September 30, 2020 In the presence of the shareholders representing 84,25884% of the share capital and 84,25884% of the voting rights, the current item is adopted with 254.161.546 votes, representing 99,99995% of the total votes held by the present or represented shareholders, in compliance with the provision of Art. 16 of the Constitutive Act corroborated with the Art. 112, paragraph 1 of the Law No. 31/1990. The expressed vote are recorded as follows: 254.161.546 votes "for" - 0 votes "against" - 124 votes "abstain" - 0 "unexpressed" votes A number of 0 votes was canceled. 4. The revoking of Mr. Iulian Robert Tudorache from the position of member of the Board of Directors, as a result of withdrawing from the mandate (secret vote). In the presence of the shareholders representing 84,25884% of the share capital and 84,25884% of the voting rights, the current item is adopted with 254.161.670 votes, representing 100% of the total votes held by the present or represented shareholders, in compliance with the provision of Art. 16 of the Constitutive Act corroborated with the Art. 112, paragraph 1 of the Law No. 31/1990. The expressed vote are recorded as follows: 254.161.670 votes "for" - 0 votes "against" - 0 votes "abstain" - 0 "unexpressed" votes

A number of 0 votes was canceled. 5. The revoking of Mr. Cristian Gentea from the position of member of the Bord of Directors, as a result of cessation de jure of the mandate contract considering the intervention of a case of incompatibility by occupying an elected position within the public administration. (secret vote). In the presence of the shareholders representing 84,25884% of the share capital and 84,25884% of the voting rights, the current item is adopted with 254.161.670 votes, representing 100% of the total votes held by the present or represented shareholders, in compliance with the provision of Art. 16 of the Constitutive Act corroborated with the Art. 112, paragraph 1 of the Law No. 31/1990. The expressed vote are recorded as follows: 254.161.670 votes "for" - 0 votes "against" - 0 votes "abstain" - 0 "unexpressed" votes A number of 0 votes was canceled. 6. Approval of the initiation of the selection procedure of two members in the Board of Directors of Societatea Nationale Nuclearelectrica SA, according to the provisions of GEO no. 109/2011 on the corporate governance of public enterprises, with subsequent amendments and completions. In the presence of the shareholders representing 84,25884% of the share capital and 84,25884% of the voting rights, the current item is adopted with 254.161.670 votes, representing 100% of the total votes held by the present or represented shareholders, in compliance with the provision of Art. 16 of the Constitutive Act corroborated with the Art. 112, paragraph 1 of the Law No. 31/1990. The expressed vote are recorded as follows: 254.161.670 votes "for" - 0 votes "against" - 0 votes "abstain" - 0 "unexpressed" votes A number of 0 votes was canceled. 7. Approval of the mandate of the Board of Directors of SNN for carrying out the selection procedure of two members of the Board of Directors of SN Nuclearelectrica SA. In the presence of the shareholders representing 84,25884% of the share capital and 84,25884% of the voting rights, the current item is adopted with 254.161.546 votes, representing 99,99995% of the total votes held by the present or represented shareholders, in compliance with the provision of Art. 16 of the Constitutive Act corroborated with the Art. 112, paragraph 1 of the Law No. 31/1990. The expressed vote are recorded as follows: 254.161.546 votes "for"

