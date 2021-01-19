S N Nuclearelectrica S A : Current report regarding the importance of using correspondence voting GMS 27.01.2021

Current Report as per ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 regarding the issuers of financial instruments and market operations and as per the Law no.24/2017 regarding issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Reporting date: 19.01.2021

Name of the issuing entity: Societatea Nationala NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.

Registered office: Strada Polona nr. 65, Sector 1, Bucuresti

Phone/fax number: 021-203.82.00 / 021 - 316.94.00

Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office: 10874881

Order number: J40/7403/1998

Subscribed and paid share capital: 3.016.438.940 lei

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange

To: Bucharest Stock Exchange

Financial Supervisory Authority

Important event to report: Importance of using the option of voting by Correspondence Ballots within the General Meeting of Shareholders in the context of the spread of coronavirus infection

In the context of the community spread of coronavirus and the preventive measures ordered by the Romanian Government during the state of alert, in order to protect its shareholders, SN Nuclearelectrica SA ("SNN") reiterates the importance of using with priority the exercise of the voting right by correspondence ballot for the General Meetings of Shareholders, as a protection measure for its shareholders.

All the information and materials related to the General Meeting of Shareholders dated 27.01.2021 are public and may be accessed on the website of SNN, www.nuclearelectrica.ro, under the section Investor Relations/Information for Shareholders/GMS Info/GMS 27.01.2021. These include the convening notice, including voting methods and related materials.

In compliance with the provisions of the Decision no. 3/2021 regarding the extension of the state of alert on the Romanian territory starting with January 13, 2021, as well as the establishment of the measures that will be applied during it for the prevention and combating of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, SNN shall implement all the protection measures and risk mitigation at the venue of the General Meeting of Shareholders, but it shall recommend the use of the voting by correspondence ballots method, in order to protect your health and that of SNN staff.

