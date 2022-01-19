Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Romania
  Bucharest Stock Exchange
  S.N. Nuclearelectrica S.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    SNN   ROSNNEACNOR8

S.N. NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.

(SNN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S N Nuclearelectrica S A : Information on the Approval of the Revenue and Expenditure Budget for 2022

01/19/2022 | 05:52am EST
Current report in compliance with FSA Regulation no 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Reporting date: 19.01.2022

Name of the issuing entity: Societatea Nationala NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.

Registered office: 65 Polona St., district 1, Bucharest

Phone/fax number: 021-203.82.00 / 021 - 316.94.00

Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office: 10874881

Registration number in the Trade Register: J40/7403/1998

Subscribed and paid-up share capital: 3.016.438.940Lei

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange

To:

Bucharest Stock Exchange

Financial Supervisory Authority

Significant event to report:

Approval of the Revenue and Expenditure Budget for 2022

SN Nuclearelectrica SA (SNN) informs the shareholders on the publication on 20.01.2022 of the informative materials related to the Revenue and Expenditure Budget for 2022, a budget that will be approved in the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 23.02.2022.

In order to comply with the provisions of Government Ordinance 26/2013, OMFP 3818/2019 and Law no. 317/2021, regarding the content and format of the revenue and expenditure budget models, the estimation of the indicators achieved for 2021 to which the budget level of 2022 is reported, was made based on the trial balance issued on January 7, 2022, balance which does not represent the trial balance related to the unaudited preliminary annual financial results for 2021.

The unaudited preliminary annual financial results for 2021 will be published on February 24, 2022, according to the financial calendar, and the final audited annual financial statements for 2021 will be approved in SNN's General Meeting of Shareholders on April 28, 2022, in accordance with the approved and published financial calendar.

Cosmin Ghita

Chief Executive Officer

Paul Ichim

Chief Financial Officer

Valentina Dinu

Head of DCRI

Societatea Nationala NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.

Strada Polona, nr. 65, sector 1, 010494, Bucuresti, Romania; Tel +4021 203 82 00, Fax +4021 316 94 00;

Nr. ordine Registrul Comertului: J40/7403/1998, Cod unic de inregistrare: 10874881,

Capital social subscris si varsat: 3.016.438.940 lei office@nuclearelectrica.ro, www.nuclearelectrica.ro

Disclaimer

Societatea Nationala NuclearElectrica SA published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 10:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
