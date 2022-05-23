S N Nuclearelectrica S A : Joint ventureNuclearelectrica & NuScale announce the first small modular reactor
05/23/2022 | 12:07pm EDT
Current report in accordance with ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 regarding issuers of financial instruments and market operations
Report date: 23.05.2022
Name of the issuing entity: Societatea Nationala NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.
Registered office: 65, Polona street, District 1, Bucharest
Phone/fax number: 021-203.82.00 / 021 - 316.94.00
Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office: 10874881
Order number: J40/7403/1998
Subscribed and paid share capital: RON3.016.438.940
Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange
To:
Bucharest Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
Important event to be reported: Nuclearelectrica & NuScale announce the first small modular reactor (SMR) site location in Romania
At the Small Modular and Advanced Reactors Workshop Planning IV held in Bucharest, co- hosted by the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) in partnership with the U.S. Department of Commerce, NuScale & Nuclearelectrica announced the first small modular reactor (SMR) site location in Romania - the former Doicesti power plant, Dambovita County.
The site was identified following an in-depth and thorough examination process conducted within a $1.2 million USTDA grant awarded to Nuclearelectrica in early 2021, to identify and assess several sites across Romania for SMR deployment.
"Following the study, several potential appropriate sites were identified, the former Doicesti power plant site being considered adequate in this phase, achieving all the qualifications in terms of safety, appropriate for NuScale's design and the most advanced criteria and safety principles.", Cosmin Ghita, CEO Nuclearelectrica.
NuScale's SMR technology, being the most mature in terms of design approvals, being the first and only SMR in the world to receive design approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission in August 2020, is having as well the most advanced deployment plans, with already confirmed contracts for the developments of its components.
Societatea Nationala NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.
65 Polona Street, District 1, 010494, Bucharest, Romania; Tel +4021 203 82 00, Fax +4021 316 94 00;
Trade Registry number: J40/7403/1998, Sole registration code: 10874881,
"Today more than ever is proven that energy is security. We are committed to follow our promise to support Romania achieve energy independence, as well as reach our decarbonation targets.
This is another important step after the announcement made by the Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and John Kerry, the Biden's administration's special presidential envoy for climate, at COP26 Conference, regarding our two countries intention to build a small modular reactor plant in Romania.
Deploying NuScale's small modular reactor on Doicesti site will have proven energy security and environmental benefits by generating safe, stable, cost efficient and clean, emissions-free energy. Moreover, the project will bring direct socio-economic benefits to the community it serves and will generate continued prosperity for the regional industry and economy.
I thank our American partners for supporting and endorsing the nuclear programs in Romania, a bilateral strategic partnership started in 1980s. I am proud that Romania's more than 50 years' experience in the nuclear energy field is recognized and confirmed with each and every step further which enables us to become one of the first countries to deploy the innovative and safe small modular reactors technology. Also, I want to assure you that the Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Prim - Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Romanian Gouvernment sustain this project who will brings our country numerous benefits.", said Virgil Popescu, Minister of Energy, Romania.
"The site selection it's a great first step for Romania in our SMR roadmap, after more than three years from our first MoU with NuScale, in which we analyzed the technology, its safety, its maturity and its readiness towards deployment and meeting Romania's energy security and decarbonation goals.
The Nuclearelectrica team, based on its track record of operating at nuclear safety one of the safest and performing nuclear plants in the world, has the experience, knowledge and professional skills to embark alongside NuScale for the first deployment of a small modular reactor in Europe. We committed to continue to offer Romania clean, safe and affordable energy and the development of the first small modular reactor in Romania will prove our countries' experience and offer a new future to nuclear energy industry: we will form a nucleus of excellence for the nuclear industry in Romania and a hub for the region in terms of components production and assembly and preparing operators for the SMR technology in the region", Cosmin Ghita, CEO Nuclearelectrica.
"Today's agreement is yet another exciting step forward in our partnership with Nuclearelectrica to deploy NuScale's SMR technology in Romania and help ensure the country can meet its climate commitments while advancing economic growth," said John Hopkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of NuScale. "We're looking forward to working with Nuclearelectrica through the site selection process and demonstrating the benefits of our technology to the people of Romania."
Following the site selection, Romania has the potential to accommodate the first deployment of small modular reactors in Europe and to become a catalyst for SMRs deployment in the region, especially in other Three Seas Initiative countries seeking to strengthen their energy security with a safe, stable, affordable and clean energy source and meet their decarbonation targets in the same time. Being among the first countries to join the quest of energy independence with one of the most advanced nuclear energy technologies, NuScale innovative SMR, Romania will gain a leading position and multiple social-economic benefits: it has the potential to become a base for supporting production and assembly of SMR components, and a hub for preparation and training of future operators and specialists. In this respect, Romania will develop the first full- scope simulator for the command room of a NuScale SMR in Europe, to be used for the training
of the new generation of engineers.
The Doicesti community has as well the potential of multiple benefits, as NuScale and Nuclearelectrica take steps toward deploying a first NuScale 6-module, 462 MWe, power plant in Romania this decade. The NuScale 6-module power plant is estimated to generate 193 permanent power plant jobs, 1,500 construction jobs, 2,300 manufacturing jobs and help Romania avoid 4M tons of CO2 emissions per year.
Background information regarding U.S.- Romania Partnerships
On March 2019, Nuclearelectrica and NuScale signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to evaluate the development, licensing and construction of a NuScale SMR in Romania.
On October 9th, 2020, Romania signed with U.S. an Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) in the field of Nuclear Energy Projects, which was ratified as well by the Romanian Parliament, throughout the Law no.199/2021, having a wide support and being adopted with majority of votes.
Also, in October 2020, US Exim Bank expressed, through a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding), with the Ministry of Energy, the interest to finance large investment projects in Romania, including nuclear ones, with a total amount of 7 billion of dollars.
In early 2021, Nuclearelectrica received $1.2 million in USTDA grant to identify and assess potential sites for small modular reactors.
On November 4th, 2021, at COP26, NuScale and Nuclearelectrica signed a teaming agreement to advance the deployment of the first small modular reactor in Europe.
These milestones follow a strong relation in nuclear field between Romania and U.S., which started in 1981 when President Reagan approved the first US Exim loan for the Cernavoda Unit 1 project.
Background information about NuScale SMR technology
In August 2020, NuScale made history as the first and only SMR to receive design approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission- a crucial step towards the construction and deployment of this SMR technology. The company maintains strong program momentum toward commercialization of its SMR technology, including supply chain development, standard plant design, planning of plant delivery activities, and startup and commissioning plans. NuScale has already signed contracts with Doosan, Samsung and GS Energy Corporation to advance the development of SMR components.
Memoranda of cooperation with companies from various countries have already been signed, such as: KGHM and PBE, Poland; Energy Holding, Bulgaria; OPG, Prodigy Clean Energy, BWXT, Canada; CEZ, Czech Republic etc. A six-module SMR NuScale project is under development in Utah, USA.
Bank of Japan's entry into International Cooperation (JBIC) with a $ 110 million strategic investment in NuScale Power shares proves international interest and confirms the strong trust in the NuScale SMR technology.
About Nuclearelectrica
The National Company "Nuclearelectrica" S.A. is the national Romanian company producing electricity, heat and nuclear fuel, which operates under the authority of the Romanian Ministry
of Energy, the state holding 82.49% of shares and other shareholders, 17.50%, after the listing of the company on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in 2013.
SN Nuclearelectrica SA operates two CANDU nuclear units at Cernavoda NPP, which are two of the most performant units among more than 400 nuclear power plants in the world, a nuclear fuel factory and is in the process of achieving an integrated fuel cycle by acquiring an uranium concentrate processing line to support the company's long-term investment projects.
Nuclearelectrica has a major role at the national level, contributing over 18% of nuclear energy in total energy production and 33% in total CO2-free energy production in Romania. www.nuclearelectrica.ro
About NuScale Power
NuScale Power has developed a new modular light water reactor nuclear power plant to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production and other process heat applications. This groundbreaking small modular reactor (SMR) design features a fully factory-fabricated NuScale Power Module™ capable of generating 77 MW of electricity using a safer, smaller, and scalable version of pressurized water reactor technology. NuScale's scalable design-power plants that can house up to four, six, or twelve individual power modules-offers the benefits of carbon-free energy and reduces the financial commitments associated with gigawatt-sized nuclear facilities. The majority investor in NuScale is Fluor Corporation, a global engineering, procurement, and construction company with a 70-year history in commercial nuclear power.
