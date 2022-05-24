S N Nuclearelectrica S A : Nuclearelectrica, NuScale & E-Infra sign Memorandum of Understanding

deployment in the region. NuScale's SMR technology, appropriate for the deployment on Doicesti site is the most mature in terms of regulatory approval, being the first and only SMR in the world to receive approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission in August 2020.

Specifically, the Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU"), outlines the next significant milestones for

Nuclearelectrica and NuScale to develop safe, affordable zero-carbon baseload power technology on Doicesti site, owned by Nova Power & Gas, E-Infra Holding. Following the MoU, the companies will advance the examination to deploy this decade a NuScale 6-module, 462 MWe power plant on Doicesti site. The NuScale 6-module power plant is estimated to generate 193 permanent power plant jobs, 1,500 construction jobs, 2,300 manufacturing jobs and help Romania avoid 4M tons of CO2 emissions per year.

Enoh T. Ebong, USTDA's Director said, "We congratulate Nuclearelectrica and NuScale on this significant step in their partnership. In funding this siting study, our goal was to build stronger ties between the U.S. and Romanian nuclear power industries and create new business opportunities for U.S. industry in an important market. We look forward to the successful deployment of U.S. SMR technology to Romania."

"I thank our American partners for supporting and endorsing the nuclear programs in Romania, a bilateral strategic partnership started in 1980s. I am proud that Romania's more than 50 years' experience in the nuclear energy field is recognized and confirmed with each and every step further which enables us to become one of the first countries to deploy the innovative and safe small modular reactors technology. Also, I want to assure you that the Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Prim - Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Romanian Gouvernment sustain this project who will brings our country numerous benefits.", said Virgil Popescu, Minister of Energy, Romania.

"The site selection and MoU with NuScale & E-Infra do advance the deployment of NuScale technology are based on more than three years from our first MoU with NuScale, in which we analyzed the technology, its safety, its maturity and its readiness towards deployment, following criteria as required by international and national standard criteria We are confident on the potential Doicesti site has to accommodate the first NuScale SMR in Europe. The evaluations of the site assure that the safety standards for nuclear plants can be met on all aspects, and the site will be subject to further examinations, as per standard requirements during the licensing process. Doicesti community has more than 50 years tradition in the energy production field and will be benefiting of the new life of the former plant: local jobs, engineering education for the new generation, projects for the local economy and industry.", Cosmin Ghita, CEO Nuclearelectrica.

"Today's agreement is yet another exciting step forward in our partnership with Nuclearelectrica to

deploy NuScale's SMR technology in Romania and help ensure the country can meet its climate

commitments while advancing economic growth," said John Hopkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of NuScale. "We're looking forward to working with Nuclearelectrica and E-Infra through the site selection process and demonstrating the benefits of our technology to the people of Romania."

"The old coal-fired power plant in Doicești will return to the National Energy System, with a similar

installed capacity, with an ultra-modern, sustainable technology, with a long life. It is a replicable model, almost perfect from an energy and economic point of view, in which the new energy capacity is

integrated using the existing connections to the utilities." said Teofil Mureșan, Chairman of the Board of

Directors of E-INFRA, a holding company that includes Nova Power & Gas

"It is a pride for Dambovita County and Doicesti to enter the race for the development of the first small modular reactor. There are many localities in Romania that need an energy source to support their