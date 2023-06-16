Advanced search
    SNN   ROSNNEACNOR8

S.N. NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.

(SNN)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-14
43.75 RON   +0.69%
PU
06/09S N Nuclearelectrica S A : Signing of the Support Agreement between the Romanian State and Nuclearelectrica for the development of the National Strategic Project Units 3 and 4 Cernavoda NPP
PU
05/22S N Nuclearelectrica S A : U.S. and multinational public-private partners look to finance up to $275 million for the Small Modular Reactor (SMR) project in Romania US EXIM and FDC issue Letters of Interest for $4 billion financing
PU
S N Nuclearelectrica S A : Synchronization of Cernavoda NPP Unit 2 to the National Energy System after the completion of the planned outage works

06/16/2023 | 02:52am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Synchronization of Cernavoda NPP Unit 2 to the National Energy System after the completion of the planned outage works

Bucharest, 16 June 2023

SN Nuclearelectrica SA announces that the works related to the planned outage of the Cernavoda NPP Unit 2 have been completed, the synchronization to the National Power System being realized on 15 June 2023.

Unit 2 entered the planned outage programme on 07 May 2023, in order to carry out the planned maintenance works, which are carried out every two years for each unit.

During the planned outage period, activities from the following programs were performed:

- Preventive maintenance program;

- Corrective maintenance programme;

- Inspection programme;

- Mandatory testing programme during planned outages;

- Project changes implementation programme.

The works were carried out in a safe manner for the plant staff, the public and the environment, according to the approved procedures used at the Cernavodă NPP.

Cosmin Ghita

General Manager

Disclaimer

Societatea Nationala NuclearElectrica SA published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 06:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
