S N Nuclearelectrica S A : The extension of the duration of the mandate contract of the CFO

The current report is written according to the provisions from Law 24/2017 regarding issuers of financial instruments and payment operations and the provisions from Article 234, line (1), letter

from the regulations of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) nr. 5/2018 regarding the issuing of financial instruments and payment operations

Date of report: 10.06.2022

Name of the issuing entity: S.N. NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.

Headquarters: Polona Street, nr. 65, Sector 1, Bucharest

Phone number/fax: 021-203.82.00 / 021 - 316.94.00

Unique code for registration at the National Trade Register Office: 10874881

Identification number in the National Trade Register: J40/7403/1998

Capital of enterprise: 3.016.438.940

The regulated market on which the issued securities are transacted: Bucharest Stock Exchange

To: Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory Authority

Important Event to Report: The extension of the duration of the mandate contract of the Chief Financial Officer of S.N. Nuclearelectrica S.A. for a provisionary period of 2 months starting from 11.06.2022

S.N. Nuclearelectrica S.A. (SNN) informs the shareholders and investors that in the meeting which took place on 10.06.2022, the Board of Directors of SNN, based on the recommendation of the Committee for Nomination and Remuneration, has approved the extension of the mandate contract of the Chief Financial Officer of S.N. Nuclearelectrica S.A., starting from 11.06.2022, for a period of 2 months, according to the provisions OUG no. 109/2011.

Mister Dan Niculaie Faranga has been appointed as provisionary Chief Financial Officer, with a duration of mandate of 4 months, starting from 11.02.2022 until 10.06.2022, including, with the possibility of extending the mandate, given good reasons, up to a maximum 6 months, according to article 64^2 from OUG 109/2011 with subsequent amendments and clarifications.

The extension of the mandate of Chief Financial Officer of the company is done based on the recommendation of the Committee for Nomination and Remuneration which is part of the Board of Directors of SNN, according to the provisions in article 20, line 2, letter c) and article 21, line 1 from the Articles of Incorporation of SNN, article 35, line 1 and article 64, index 2, line 1 from OUG no.

