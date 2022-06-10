Log in
    SNN   ROSNNEACNOR8

S.N. NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.

(SNN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-08
43.80 RON   -0.23%
S N Nuclearelectrica S A : The extension of the duration of the mandate contract of the CFO

06/10/2022 | 07:02am EDT
The current report is written according to the provisions from Law 24/2017 regarding issuers of financial instruments and payment operations and the provisions from Article 234, line (1), letter

  1. from the regulations of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) nr. 5/2018 regarding the issuing of financial instruments and payment operations
    Date of report: 10.06.2022
    Name of the issuing entity: S.N. NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.
    Headquarters: Polona Street, nr. 65, Sector 1, Bucharest

Phone number/fax: 021-203.82.00 / 021 - 316.94.00

Unique code for registration at the National Trade Register Office: 10874881

Identification number in the National Trade Register: J40/7403/1998

Capital of enterprise: 3.016.438.940

The regulated market on which the issued securities are transacted: Bucharest Stock Exchange

To:

Bucharest Stock Exchange

Financial Supervisory Authority

Important Event to Report: The extension of the duration of the mandate contract of the Chief Financial Officer of S.N. Nuclearelectrica S.A. for a provisionary period of 2 months starting from 11.06.2022

S.N. Nuclearelectrica S.A. (SNN) informs the shareholders and investors that in the meeting which took place on 10.06.2022, the Board of Directors of SNN, based on the recommendation of the Committee for Nomination and Remuneration, has approved the extension of the mandate contract of the Chief Financial Officer of S.N. Nuclearelectrica S.A., starting from 11.06.2022, for a period of 2 months, according to the provisions OUG no. 109/2011.

Mister Dan Niculaie Faranga has been appointed as provisionary Chief Financial Officer, with a duration of mandate of 4 months, starting from 11.02.2022 until 10.06.2022, including, with the possibility of extending the mandate, given good reasons, up to a maximum 6 months, according to article 64^2 from OUG 109/2011 with subsequent amendments and clarifications.

The extension of the mandate of Chief Financial Officer of the company is done based on the recommendation of the Committee for Nomination and Remuneration which is part of the Board of Directors of SNN, according to the provisions in article 20, line 2, letter c) and article 21, line 1 from the Articles of Incorporation of SNN, article 35, line 1 and article 64, index 2, line 1 from OUG no.

Societatea Nationala NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.

Strada Polona, nr. 65, sector 1, 010494, Bucuresti, Romania; Tel +4021 203 82 00, Fax +4021 316 94 00;

Nr. ordine Registrul Comertului: J40/7403/1998, Cod unic de inregistrare: 10874881,

Capital social subscris si varsat: 3.016.438.940 lei office@nuclearelectrica.ro, www.nuclearelectrica.ro

109/2011 with subsequent amendments and clarifications and the provisions from article 143, line 1 and 4 from Law 31/1990 regarding commercial entities.

Cosmin Ghita

CEO

Cosmin Ghita

CEO

Strada Polona, nr. 65, sector 1, 010494, Bucuresti, Romania; Tel +4021 203 82 00, Fax +4021 316 94 00;

Nr. ordine Registrul Comertului: J40/7403/1998, Cod unic de inregistrare: 10874881,

Capital social subscris si varsat: 3.016.438.940 lei office@nuclearelectrica.ro, www.nuclearelectrica.ro

Disclaimer

Societatea Nationala NuclearElectrica SA published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 11:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 186 M 1 334 M 1 334 M
Net income 2022 2 558 M 551 M 551 M
Net cash 2022 4 006 M 864 M 864 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,17x
Yield 2022 10,7%
Capitalization 13 212 M 2 848 M 2 848 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 2 246
Free-Float 17,5%
Chart S.N. NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.
Duration : Period :
S.N. Nuclearelectrica S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S.N. NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 43,80 RON
Average target price 54,33 RON
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cosmin Ghita Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mihai Daniel Anitei Independent Non-Executive Director
Dumitru-Remus Vulpescu Independent Non-Executive Director
Teodor Minodor Chirica Independent Non-Executive Director
Elena Popescu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S.N. NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.-6.81%2 876
NEXTERA ENERGY-17.16%154 194
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.33%85 066
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.4.27%80 884
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.82%79 296
IBERDROLA, S.A.1.73%73 275