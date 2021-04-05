S N Nuclearelectrica S A : Current report regarding the OGMS and EGMS resolutions dated 05.04.2021

Current report in compliance with art. 234 paragraph (1), letter c) of ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 regarding issuers of financial instruments and market operations and art. 99 of BVB Code, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments. Reporting date: 05.04.2021 Name of the issuing entity: Societatea Nationala NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A. Registered office: Strada Polona nr. 65, Sector 1, Bucuresti Phone/fax number: 021-203.82.00 / 021 - 316.94.00 Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office: 10874881 Order number: J40/7403/1998 Subscribed and paid share capital: 3,016,438,940 Lei Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange To: Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory Authority Important event to be reported: The Resolutions of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders dated 05.04.2021 Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica S.A. ("SNN") informs its shareholders and investors that the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders took place at Capital Plaza Hotel, Mihail Kogalniceanu room, on 05.04.2021, at 10:00 o'clock. The resolutions adopted by the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders dated 05.04.2021 are appendix to this current report. Cosmin Ghita Chief Executive Officer Societatea Nationala NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A. 65 Polona Street, District 1, 010494, Bucharest, Romania; Tel +4021 203 82 00, Fax +4021 316 94 00; Trade Registry number: J40/7403/1998, Sole registration code: 10874881, Paid and subscribed capital: 3.016.438.940 lei. office@nuclearelectrica.ro, www.nuclearelectrica.ro

Resolution number 3/05.04.2021 of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica S.A. Headquarters: 65 Polona street, District 1, 010494 Bucharest, registered with the Bucharest Trade Register Office under the number J40/7403/1998, sole registration code: RO 10874881 Today, 05.04.2021, 10:00 o'clock, the shareholders of Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica S.A. (hereinafter called "The company" or "SNN") met within the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGMS) of SNN, held at Hotel Capital Plaza, Mihail Kogalniceanu Room, Bd. 54 Iancu de Hunedoara, District 1, Bucharest the OGMS was opened by the President of the meeting, Mr. Teodor Minodor Chirica, in his capacity of Chairman of the Board of Directors. Taking into consideration: The convening notice of the OGMS, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part IV, number 875 of 03.03.2021, in the "Romania Libera" newspaper, number 8826 of 03.03.2021 and on the website of the Company;

The amended convening notice of the OGMS, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part IV, number 1214 of 24.03.2021, in the "Romania Libera" newspaper, number 8841 of 24.03.2021 and on the website of the Company;

The provisions of the effectual Articles of Incorporation of the Company;

Legal applicable provisions; The President of the meeting records at the beginning of the meeting, that the OGMS is legal and statutory, 27 shareholders are present or represented, owning a total number of 268.111.627 shares, representing 88,88349% of the subscribed and paid up share capital, representing 88,88349% of the total voting rights. The requirement regarding quorum is met in accordance with the provisions of article 16 of the Articles of Incorporation and of article 112, paragraph 1 of the Company Law 31/1990 ("Law number 31/1990"). The President of the meeting acknowledges that the OGMS is statutory and legally convened and that it can adopt viable resolutions regarding the items on the agenda. Following the debates, the shareholders of the Company hereby decide: 1. The election of the Secretary of the OGMS. As per the provisions of art. 129 of the Law no.31/1990, the shareholders of SNN elect as secretary of the OGMS Mr. Romeo Susanu and the Company appoints Cristina Bacaintan and Saida Ismail as technical secretaries of the OGMS. In the presence of the shareholders representing 88,88349% of the share capital and 88,88349% of the voting rights, the current item is adopted with 268.111.627 votes, representing 100% of the total votes held by the present or represented shareholders, in compliance with the provision of Art. 16 of the Constitutive Act corroborated with the Art. 112, paragraph 1 of the Law No. 31/1990.

The expressed vote are recorded as follows: 268.111.627 votes "for" - 0 votes "against" - 0 votes "abstain" - 0 "unexpressed" votes A number of 0 votes was canceled. 2. Approval of the Strategy for the continuation of Cernavoda NPP Units 3 and 4 Project. In the presence of the shareholders representing 88,88349% of the share capital and 88,88349% of the voting rights, the current item is adopted with 254.835.042 votes, representing 95,04811% of the total votes held by the present or represented shareholders, in compliance with the provision of Art. 16 of the Constitutive Act corroborated with the Art. 112, paragraph 1 of the Law No. 31/1990. The expressed vote are recorded as follows: 254.835.042 votes "for"

13.276.195 votes "against" - 390 votes "abstain" - 0 "unexpressed" votes A number of 0 votes was canceled. 3. Approval of date 21.04.2021 as the date of registration according to the provisions of art. 86 par. (1) of Law no. 24/2017 on the issuers of financial instruments and market operations, i.e. the date on which the shareholders that will be benefiting of dividends or of other rights and on whom the effects of the OGMS resolutions impact will be identified. In the presence of the shareholders representing 88,88349% of the share capital and 88,88349% of the voting rights, the current item is adopted with 268.111.627 votes, representing 100% of the total votes held by the present or represented shareholders, in compliance with the provision of Art. 16 of the Constitutive Act corroborated with the Art. 112, paragraph 1 of the Law No. 31/1990. The expressed vote are recorded as follows: 268.111.627 votes "for" - 0 votes "against" - 0 votes "abstain" - 0 "unexpressed" votes A number of 0 votes was canceled 4. Approval of date 20.04.2021 as the "ex-date", i.e. the date preceding the registration date, when the financial instruments which are subject of the decisions of the company bodies are traded without the rights deriving from that decision, according to the provisions of art. 2, par. (2), let. l) of Regulation no. 5/2018 on the issuers of financial instruments and market operations. In the presence of the shareholders representing 88,88349% of the share capital and 88,88349% of the voting rights, the current item is adopted with 268.111.627 votes, representing 100% of the total votes held by the present or represented shareholders, in compliance with the provision of

Art. 16 of the Constitutive Act corroborated with the Art. 112, paragraph 1 of the Law No. 31/1990. The expressed vote are recorded as follows: 268.111.627 votes "for" - 0 votes "against" - 0 votes "abstain" - 0 "unexpressed" votes A number of 0 votes was canceled 5.Empowering the Chairman of the Board of Directors to sign on behalf of shareholders the OGMS resolutions and any other documents related thereto, and to perform any act or formality required by law to register and fulfil the OGMS resolutions, including the formalities for their publication and registration with the Trade Register or any other public institution. The Chairman of the Board of Directors may delegate all or part of the powers granted above to any competent person in order to fulfil this mandate. In the presence of the shareholders representing 88,88349% of the share capital and 88,88349% of the voting rights, the current item is adopted with 268.111.627 votes, representing 100% of the total votes held by the present or represented shareholders, in compliance with the provision of Art. 16 of the Constitutive Act corroborated with the Art. 112, paragraph 1 of the Law No. 31/1990. The expressed vote are recorded as follows: 268.111.627 votes "for" - 0 votes "against" - 0 votes "abstain" - 0 "unexpressed" votes A number of 0 votes was canceled CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TEODOR MINODOR CHIRICA SECRETARY OF THE MEETING ROMEO SUSANU Resolution number 4/05.04.2021 of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica S.A. Headquarters: 65 Polona street, District 1, 010494 Bucharest, registered with the Bucharest Trade Register Office under the number J40/7403/1998, sole registration code: RO 10874881

Today, 05.04.2021, 11:00 o'clock, the shareholders of Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica S.A. (hereinafter called "The company" or "SNN") met within the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGMS) of SNN, held at Hotel Capital Plaza, Mihail Kogalniceanu Room, Bd. 54 Iancu de Hunedoara, District 1, Bucharest the EGMS was opened by the President of the meeting, Mr. Teodor Minodor Chirica in his capacity of Chairman of the Board of Directors. Taking into consideration: The convening notice of the EGMS, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part IV, number 875 of 03.03.2021, in the "Romania Libera" newspaper, number 8826 of 03.03.2021 and on the website of the Company;

The amended convening notice of the EGMS, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part IV, number 1214 of 24.03.2021, in the "Romania Libera" newspaper, number 8841 of 24.03.2021 and on the website of the Company;

The provisions of the effectual Articles of Incorporation of the Company;

Legal applicable provisions; The President of the meeting records at the beginning of the meeting, that the EGMS is legal and statutory, 26 shareholders are present or represented, owning a total number of 268.045.714 shares, representing 88,86164% of the subscribed and paid up share capital, representing 88,86164% of the total voting rights. The requirement regarding quorum is met in accordance with the provisions of article 16 of the Articles of Incorporation and of article 115, paragraph 1 of the Company Law 31/1990 ("Law number 31/1990"). The President of the meeting acknowledges that the EGMS is statutory and legally convened and that it can adopt viable resolutions regarding the items on the agenda. Following the debates, the shareholders of the Company hereby decide: 1. The election of the Secretary of the EGMS As per the provisions of art. 129 of the Law no.31/1990, the shareholders of SNN elect as secretary of the EGMS Mr. Romeo Susanu and the Company appoints Ms Cristina Bacaintan and Ms. Saida Ismail as technical secretaries of the EGMS. In the presence of the shareholders representing 88,86164% of the share capital and 88,86164% of the voting rights, this item is adopted with 268.045.714 votes representing 100% of the total votes held by the present or represented shareholders, in compliance with the provisions under Art. 16 of the Constitutive Act corroborated with the provisions under Art. 115 paragraph 2 of the Law No. 31/1990. The votes were recorded as follows: 268.045.714 votes "for" - 0 votes "against" - 0 votes "abstain - 0 votes were not casted. A number of 0 was annulled.

