Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bucharest Stock Exchange  >  S.N. Nuclearelectrica S.A.    SNN   ROSNNEACNOR8

S.N. NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.

(SNN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S N Nuclearelectrica S A : Current report regarding the OGMS and EGMS resolutions dated 05.04.2021

04/05/2021 | 10:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Current report in compliance with art. 234 paragraph (1), letter c) of ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 regarding issuers of financial instruments and market operations and art. 99 of BVB Code, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments.

Reporting date: 05.04.2021

Name of the issuing entity: Societatea Nationala NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.

Registered office: Strada Polona nr. 65, Sector 1, Bucuresti

Phone/fax number: 021-203.82.00 / 021 - 316.94.00

Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office: 10874881

Order number: J40/7403/1998

Subscribed and paid share capital: 3,016,438,940 Lei

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange

To: Bucharest Stock Exchange

Financial Supervisory Authority

Important event to be reported:

The Resolutions of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders dated 05.04.2021

Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica S.A. ("SNN") informs its shareholders and investors that the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders took place at Capital Plaza Hotel, Mihail Kogalniceanu room, on 05.04.2021, at 10:00 o'clock.

The resolutions adopted by the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders dated 05.04.2021 are appendix to this current report.

Cosmin Ghita

Chief Executive Officer

Societatea Nationala NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.

65 Polona Street, District 1, 010494, Bucharest, Romania; Tel +4021 203 82 00, Fax +4021 316 94 00;

Trade Registry number: J40/7403/1998, Sole registration code: 10874881,

Paid and subscribed capital: 3.016.438.940 lei.

office@nuclearelectrica.ro, www.nuclearelectrica.ro

Resolution number 3/05.04.2021

of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of

Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica S.A.

Headquarters: 65 Polona street, District 1, 010494 Bucharest, registered with the Bucharest Trade Register Office under the number J40/7403/1998, sole registration code: RO 10874881

Today, 05.04.2021, 10:00 o'clock, the shareholders of Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica S.A. (hereinafter called "The company" or "SNN") met within the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGMS) of SNN, held at Hotel Capital Plaza, Mihail Kogalniceanu Room, Bd. 54 Iancu de Hunedoara, District 1, Bucharest the OGMS was opened by the President of the meeting, Mr. Teodor Minodor Chirica, in his capacity of Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Taking into consideration:

  • The convening notice of the OGMS, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part IV, number 875 of 03.03.2021, in the "Romania Libera" newspaper, number 8826 of 03.03.2021 and on the website of the Company;
  • The amended convening notice of the OGMS, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part IV, number 1214 of 24.03.2021, in the "Romania Libera" newspaper, number 8841 of 24.03.2021 and on the website of the Company;
  • The provisions of the effectual Articles of Incorporation of the Company;
  • Legal applicable provisions;

The President of the meeting records at the beginning of the meeting, that the OGMS is legal and statutory, 27 shareholders are present or represented, owning a total number of 268.111.627 shares, representing 88,88349% of the subscribed and paid up share capital, representing 88,88349% of the total voting rights. The requirement regarding quorum is met in accordance with the provisions of article 16 of the Articles of Incorporation and of article 112, paragraph 1 of the Company Law 31/1990 ("Law number 31/1990"). The President of the meeting acknowledges that the OGMS is statutory and legally convened and that it can adopt viable resolutions regarding the items on the agenda.

Following the debates, the shareholders of the Company hereby decide:

1. The election of the Secretary of the OGMS.

As per the provisions of art. 129 of the Law no.31/1990, the shareholders of SNN elect as secretary of the OGMS Mr. Romeo Susanu and the Company appoints Cristina Bacaintan and Saida Ismail as technical secretaries of the OGMS.

In the presence of the shareholders representing 88,88349% of the share capital and 88,88349% of the voting rights, the current item is adopted with 268.111.627 votes, representing 100% of the total votes held by the present or represented shareholders, in compliance with the provision of Art. 16 of the Constitutive Act corroborated with the Art. 112, paragraph 1 of the Law No. 31/1990.

Societatea Nationala NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.

65 Polona Street, District 1, 010494, Bucharest, Romania; Tel +4021 203 82 00, Fax +4021 316 94 00;

Trade Registry number: J40/7403/1998, Sole registration code: 10874881,

Paid and subscribed capital: 3.016.438.940 lei.

office@nuclearelectrica.ro, www.nuclearelectrica.ro

The expressed vote are recorded as follows:

  • 268.111.627 votes "for"

-

0 votes "against"

-

0 votes "abstain"

-

0 "unexpressed" votes

A number of 0 votes was canceled.

2. Approval of the Strategy for the continuation of Cernavoda NPP Units 3 and 4 Project.

In the presence of the shareholders representing 88,88349% of the share capital and 88,88349% of the voting rights, the current item is adopted with 254.835.042 votes, representing 95,04811% of the total votes held by the present or represented shareholders, in compliance with the provision of Art. 16 of the Constitutive Act corroborated with the Art. 112, paragraph 1 of the Law No. 31/1990.

The expressed vote are recorded as follows:

  • 254.835.042 votes "for"
  • 13.276.195 votes "against"

-

390 votes "abstain"

-

0 "unexpressed" votes

A number of 0 votes was canceled.

3. Approval of date 21.04.2021 as the date of registration according to the provisions of art. 86 par. (1) of Law no. 24/2017 on the issuers of financial instruments and market operations, i.e. the date on which the shareholders that will be benefiting of dividends or of other rights and on whom the effects of the OGMS resolutions impact will be identified.

In the presence of the shareholders representing 88,88349% of the share capital and 88,88349% of the voting rights, the current item is adopted with 268.111.627 votes, representing 100% of the total votes held by the present or represented shareholders, in compliance with the provision of Art. 16 of the Constitutive Act corroborated with the Art. 112, paragraph 1 of the Law No. 31/1990.

The expressed vote are recorded as follows:

  • 268.111.627 votes "for"

-

0 votes "against"

-

0 votes "abstain"

-

0 "unexpressed" votes

A number of 0 votes was canceled

4. Approval of date 20.04.2021 as the "ex-date", i.e. the date preceding the registration date, when the financial instruments which are subject of the decisions of the company bodies are traded without the rights deriving from that decision, according to the provisions of art. 2, par. (2), let. l) of Regulation no. 5/2018 on the issuers of financial instruments and market operations.

In the presence of the shareholders representing 88,88349% of the share capital and 88,88349% of the voting rights, the current item is adopted with 268.111.627 votes, representing 100% of the total votes held by the present or represented shareholders, in compliance with the provision of

Societatea Nationala NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.

65 Polona Street, District 1, 010494, Bucharest, Romania; Tel +4021 203 82 00, Fax +4021 316 94 00;

Trade Registry number: J40/7403/1998, Sole registration code: 10874881,

Paid and subscribed capital: 3.016.438.940 lei.

office@nuclearelectrica.ro, www.nuclearelectrica.ro

Art. 16 of the Constitutive Act corroborated with the Art. 112, paragraph 1 of the Law No. 31/1990.

The expressed vote are recorded as follows:

  • 268.111.627 votes "for"

-

0 votes "against"

-

0 votes "abstain"

-

0 "unexpressed" votes

A number of 0 votes was canceled

5.Empowering the Chairman of the Board of Directors to sign on behalf of shareholders the OGMS resolutions and any other documents related thereto, and to perform any act or formality required by law to register and fulfil the OGMS resolutions, including the formalities for their publication and registration with the Trade Register or any other public institution. The Chairman of the Board of Directors may delegate all or part of the powers granted above to any competent person in order to fulfil this mandate.

In the presence of the shareholders representing 88,88349% of the share capital and 88,88349% of the voting rights, the current item is adopted with 268.111.627 votes, representing 100% of the total votes held by the present or represented shareholders, in compliance with the provision of Art. 16 of the Constitutive Act corroborated with the Art. 112, paragraph 1 of the Law No. 31/1990.

The expressed vote are recorded as follows:

  • 268.111.627 votes "for"

-

0 votes "against"

-

0 votes "abstain"

-

0 "unexpressed" votes

A number of 0 votes was canceled

CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TEODOR MINODOR CHIRICA

SECRETARY OF THE MEETING

ROMEO SUSANU

Resolution number 4/05.04.2021

of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of

Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica S.A.

Headquarters: 65 Polona street, District 1, 010494 Bucharest, registered with the Bucharest Trade Register Office under the number J40/7403/1998, sole registration code: RO 10874881

Societatea Nationala NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.

65 Polona Street, District 1, 010494, Bucharest, Romania; Tel +4021 203 82 00, Fax +4021 316 94 00;

Trade Registry number: J40/7403/1998, Sole registration code: 10874881,

Paid and subscribed capital: 3.016.438.940 lei.

office@nuclearelectrica.ro, www.nuclearelectrica.ro

Today, 05.04.2021, 11:00 o'clock, the shareholders of Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica S.A. (hereinafter called "The company" or "SNN") met within the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGMS) of SNN, held at Hotel Capital Plaza, Mihail Kogalniceanu Room, Bd. 54 Iancu de Hunedoara, District 1, Bucharest the EGMS was opened by the President of the meeting, Mr. Teodor Minodor Chirica in his capacity of Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Taking into consideration:

  • The convening notice of the EGMS, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part IV, number 875 of 03.03.2021, in the "Romania Libera" newspaper, number 8826 of 03.03.2021 and on the website of the Company;
  • The amended convening notice of the EGMS, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part IV, number 1214 of 24.03.2021, in the "Romania Libera" newspaper, number 8841 of 24.03.2021 and on the website of the Company;
  • The provisions of the effectual Articles of Incorporation of the Company;
  • Legal applicable provisions;

The President of the meeting records at the beginning of the meeting, that the EGMS is legal and statutory, 26 shareholders are present or represented, owning a total number of 268.045.714 shares, representing 88,86164% of the subscribed and paid up share capital, representing 88,86164% of the total voting rights. The requirement regarding quorum is met in accordance with the provisions of article 16 of the Articles of Incorporation and of article 115, paragraph 1 of the Company Law 31/1990 ("Law number 31/1990"). The President of the meeting acknowledges that the EGMS is statutory and legally convened and that it can adopt viable resolutions regarding the items on the agenda.

Following the debates, the shareholders of the Company hereby decide:

1. The election of the Secretary of the EGMS

As per the provisions of art. 129 of the Law no.31/1990, the shareholders of SNN elect as secretary of the EGMS Mr. Romeo Susanu and the Company appoints Ms Cristina Bacaintan and Ms. Saida Ismail as technical secretaries of the EGMS.

In the presence of the shareholders representing 88,86164% of the share capital and 88,86164% of the voting rights, this item is adopted with 268.045.714 votes representing 100% of the total votes held by the present or represented shareholders, in compliance with the provisions under Art. 16 of the Constitutive Act corroborated with the provisions under Art. 115 paragraph 2 of the Law No. 31/1990.

The votes were recorded as follows:

  • 268.045.714 votes "for"

-

0 votes "against"

-

0 votes "abstain

-

0 votes were not casted.

A number of 0 was annulled.

Societatea Nationala NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.

65 Polona Street, District 1, 010494, Bucharest, Romania; Tel +4021 203 82 00, Fax +4021 316 94 00;

Trade Registry number: J40/7403/1998, Sole registration code: 10874881,

Paid and subscribed capital: 3.016.438.940 lei.

office@nuclearelectrica.ro, www.nuclearelectrica.ro

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Societatea Nationala NuclearElectrica SA published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 13:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about S.N. NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.
10:00aS N NUCLEARELECTRICA S A  : Current report regarding the OGMS and EGMS resolutio..
PU
03/29S N NUCLEARELECTRICA S A  : Current report regarding the convening of the Ordina..
PU
03/25S N NUCLEARELECTRICA S A  : Current report regarding the importance of using the..
PU
03/23S N NUCLEARELECTRICA S A  : Current report regarding transaction of the kind lis..
PU
03/19S N NUCLEARELECTRICA S A  : Current report regarding the amendment of the agenda..
PU
03/19S N NUCLEARELECTRICA S A  : Current report regarding the signing of the contract..
PU
03/18S N NUCLEARELECTRICA S A  : Current report regarding the request of the majority..
PU
03/18S N NUCLEARELECTRICA S A  : Current report regarding transaction of the kind lis..
PU
02/12S N NUCLEARELECTRICA S A  : Current report regarding transaction of the kind lis..
PU
02/01S N NUCLEARELECTRICA S A  : Current report regarding the reconnection of Cernavo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 504 M 600 M 600 M
Net income 2020 524 M 126 M 126 M
Net cash 2020 1 688 M 404 M 404 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
Yield 2020 6,52%
Capitalization 7 963 M 1 905 M 1 907 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,51x
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 2 161
Free-Float 17,5%
Chart S.N. NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.
Duration : Period :
S.N. Nuclearelectrica S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S.N. NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 21,60 RON
Last Close Price 26,40 RON
Spread / Highest target -7,58%
Spread / Average Target -18,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Cosmin Ghita Chief Executive Officer & Director
Iulian-Robert Tudorache Chairman
Mihai Daniel Anitei Independent Non-Executive Director
Teodor Minodor Chirica Independent Non-Executive Director
Gentea Cristian Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
S.N. NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.47.82%1 905
NEXTERA ENERGY-1.79%148 619
ENEL S.P.A.1.92%100 786
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.68%82 148
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.16%74 060
ORSTED A/S-17.61%68 027
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ