S N Nuclearelectrica S A : Event at Cernavoda NPP

SN Nuclearelectrica SA announces that on 15.06.2021, on Cernavoda NPP Platform, outside of the nuclear-instalation (the non-radiological area), at the clorination station, slight losses of chlorine occurred following the malfunction of a chlorine recipient.

The situation was remedied immediately in compliance with the applicable procedures of the power plant and the space was ventilated. A worker performing specific procedures at the chlorination station and who was iside the facility when the malfunction occurred, was transported to the hospital for investigation, being outside any danger.

The event did not have an adverse impact on nuclear safety, environment protection and population. This incident did not affect the operation of the units at Cernavoda NPP.

Cosmin Ghita

CEO