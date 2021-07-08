S N Nuclearelectrica S A : SNN launches the new mission, vision and value

Bucharest, July 8, 2021

In the context of the role that nuclear energy has in achieving the decarbonization targets and ensuring the transition to a carbon-free economy, in conjunction with its strategic investment projects, SNN has established its new mission, vision and values:

SNN's Mission: We generate clean energy at standards of excellence

SNN's Vision : We build a sustainable future for tomorrow's generation

SNN's values: Professional excellence, Care for employees, Safety and stability, Empathy and responsibility, Sustainable development

SNN's mission, vision and values represent SNN team's commitment for sustainable development, innovation and energy security. Equally, they reflect SNN's values derived from the individual and collective values of the employees and represent a guide for the younger generations that we set out to grow.

"We are currently at the stage where the history and our role so far make us responsible for looking carefully to the future. SNN's mission, vision and values come from SNN's history and performance, they lead to the performance of the future and are the company's professional DNA. They represent our human nature, values, operation and investments. Their role is to capitalize on the acquired expertise and to use it in the strategic projects: refurbishment of Unit 1, Units 3 and 4 Project, potential implementation of small modular reactors, clean hydrogen production. We are aware of the importance of our role in developing communities and protecting the environment. We assume the company's role in a very long term context where we offer resilience, energy security, clean energy and economic growth. 2200 people act in one direction with motivation and passion for nuclear energy to provide our children with a clean environment."-Cosmin Ghita

In 2030, nuclear energy will provide approximately 35% of the necessary consumption by operating 4 CANDU nuclear units, will avoid the release of 20.000.000 million tons of CO 2 /year, will indirectly create around 19.000 jobs in the internal supply chain, will contribute to the development of education and research in the nuclear field and related areas. Through its investment projects, Refurbishment of Unit 1, Units 3 and 4 Project, Tritium removal facility, Cobalt 60 production, worth approximately 9 billion Euros, SNN becomes a pillar of the decarbonisation along with a multiple effect of micro and macroeconomic development. SNN makes these projects by raising a new generation of nuclearists, by retaining anf training young people in Romania and by capitalizing on their potential.

Cosmin Ghita

CEO

The report of the socio-economic impact of the nuclear industry in Romania

A total of 170 million tonnes of CO2avoided since the commissioning of Units 1 and 2 is equivalent to:

-the amount of CO2 produced by all cars in Romania for 8 and a half years

10 million tonnes of CO2 avoided annualyby the operation ofUnits 1 and 2is equivalent to:

-the same amount of CO2 produced by all cars in Muntenia and central Romania in one year

-the CO2 amount generated as result of the use of energy, for one year, in all individual houses in Romania built after 1980

The contribution of the nuclear energy in total energy production, at national level:18%

The contribution of the nuclear energy in total energy production without CO2 emissions, at national level:33%

2.300directlygenerated jobs

9.000 jobsgenerated by the industry

5,7 billion EURcontribution to GDP at nuclear industry level in Romania:

This amount can ensure:

- the operation of all middle schools in Romania for 2 and a half years or

- the operation of all highschools, colleges and schools of arts and crafts in Romania for 4 yearsor

- drinking water supply to 1/3 of the villages in Romania with a total of approximately 3,6 million inhabitants or

- the construction of 77 hospitals with 400 seats each or

- the operation of all hospitals in Romania for one year

10 million lei and over 2 million Romaniansimpacted annualy in projects for the benefit of the community

3 strategic investment projects worth 9 billion EURup to 2030:

Refurbishment of Unit 1

Capacity extension with 2 more CANDU nuclear units: Units 3 and 4 project

Tritium removal facility

After 2030, when Units 3 and 4 will enter into commercial operation, the socio-economic impact of SNN will increase as follwos:

20 million tonnes of CO2 will be avoided annualy

The contribution of the nuclear energy in total energy production, at national level: 36%

The contribution of the nuclear energy in total energy production without CO2 emissions, at national level: 66%

19.000 jobs by initating new nuclear projects in Romania

Innovation with an exponential socio-economic impact by assessing the potential of small modular reactors and clean hydrogen production