Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. S.N. Nuclearelectrica S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNN   ROSNNEACNOR8

S.N. NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.

(SNN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S N Nuclearelectrica S A : The automatic disconnection of Cernavoda NPP Unit 2 from the National Energy System

07/12/2021 | 08:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

Bucharest, July 10th 2021

SN Nuclearelectrica SA announces that Unit 2 of Cernavoda NPP automatically disconnected from the National Energy System in the afternoon of July 10th 2021 following a disfunction in the classical part of the unit, without any impact on the nuclear part.

Cernavoda NPP specialists investigate the cause and work on its remediation in order to reconnect Unit 2 to the grid.

The automatic disconnection of Unit 2 took place in safety conditions, all the systems of the unit functioning in compliance with the project.

The automatic disconnection of Unit 2 as well as the remediation works have no impact on the nuclear safety of the reactor, personnel, population and environment.

SN Nuclearelectrica SA will issue a press release when Unit 2 is reconnected to the grid.

Cosmin Ghita

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Societatea Nationala NuclearElectrica SA published this content on 10 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 12:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about S.N. NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.
08:41aS N NUCLEARELECTRICA S A  : The automatic disconnection of Cernavoda NPP Unit 2 ..
PU
07/08S N NUCLEARELECTRICA S A  : SNN launches the new mission, vision and value
PU
06/25S N NUCLEARELECTRICA S A  : Ratification of the Agreement between the Government..
PU
06/15S N NUCLEARELECTRICA S A  : Event at Cernavoda NPP
PU
06/14S N NUCLEARELECTRICA S A  : The extension of the planned outage period of Cernav..
PU
06/08S N NUCLEARELECTRICA S A  : Cernavoda Tritium Removal Facility announcement
PU
05/14S.N. Nuclearelectrica S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter End..
CI
04/28S N NUCLEARELECTRICA S A  : Current report regarding transaction of the kind lis..
PU
04/27S N NUCLEARELECTRICA S A  : Current report regarding the importance of using the..
PU
04/27S N NUCLEARELECTRICA S A  : Current report regarding the publication of the Annu..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 663 M 642 M 642 M
Net income 2021 570 M 137 M 137 M
Net cash 2021 2 116 M 510 M 510 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 8,10%
Capitalization 8 235 M 1 981 M 1 986 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,30x
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 011
Free-Float 17,5%
Chart S.N. NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.
Duration : Period :
S.N. Nuclearelectrica S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S.N. NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 27,30 RON
Average target price 21,60 RON
Spread / Average Target -20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cosmin Ghita Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mihai Daniel Anitei Independent Non-Executive Director
Dumitru-Remus Vulpescu Independent Non-Executive Director
Teodor Minodor Chirica Independent Non-Executive Director
Elena Popescu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S.N. NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A.52.86%2 007
NEXTERA ENERGY-2.80%144 872
ENEL S.P.A.-4.25%97 216
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.14%78 310
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.94%76 707
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.07%65 138