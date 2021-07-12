S N Nuclearelectrica S A : The automatic disconnection of Cernavoda NPP Unit 2 from the National Energy System

Press Release

Bucharest, July 10th 2021

SN Nuclearelectrica SA announces that Unit 2 of Cernavoda NPP automatically disconnected from the National Energy System in the afternoon of July 10th 2021 following a disfunction in the classical part of the unit, without any impact on the nuclear part.

Cernavoda NPP specialists investigate the cause and work on its remediation in order to reconnect Unit 2 to the grid.

The automatic disconnection of Unit 2 took place in safety conditions, all the systems of the unit functioning in compliance with the project.

The automatic disconnection of Unit 2 as well as the remediation works have no impact on the nuclear safety of the reactor, personnel, population and environment.

SN Nuclearelectrica SA will issue a press release when Unit 2 is reconnected to the grid.

Cosmin Ghita

Chief Executive Officer