28 June 2024
SNTGN Transgaz SA informs its shareholders, investors and all stakeholders about the publication of the fourth Sustainability Report, which includes information for financial year 2023.
The Sustainability Report for financial year 2023 was prepared for reporting non-financial information in accordance with the Accounting Regulations in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards, approved by Order No. 2.844/2016 of the Minister of Public Finance, as amended, and meets the legal reporting requirements under Order No. 85/2024 of the Minister of Finance, which transposes the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).
The sustainability reporting prepared based on the results of the double materiality assessment (also referred to as ESRS materiality assessment) allows SNTGN Transgaz SA to present the company's performance in relation to the environment, social aspects and governance, and to strengthen the commitment to sustainable development in a transparent way to all stakeholders.
The double materiality assessment was performed in accordance with the ESRS Standards to comply with the provisions of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). The material topics reported in financial year 2022 were taken into account and new material topics were identified in accordance with the ESRS Standards.
The Sustainability Report of SNTGN Transgaz SA, prepared in accordance with the new ESRS Standards, reflects the company's commitment to sustainable development and to the achievement of the objectives undertaken and, at the same time, highlights the effort made to achieve the decarbonization objectives of the company's activities. SNTGN Transgaz SA aims to support the preservation of the environment, improve the quality of life in the local community, provide high quality services and develop sustainable partnerships with customers, authorities and the local community, while managing the resources used efficiently and sustainably.
Important aspects presented in the Sustainability Report:
- implementation of the Climate and Decarbonization Strategy, and setting decarbonization targets for Scope 1 - 2030, Scope 2 - 2040 and Scope 3 - 2050;
- the importance of NTS infrastructure and the resources necessary for the transition to a sustainable activity;
- implementation of projects that reflect the company's permanent efforts to identify opportunities to connect rural localities to the NTS to increase energy efficiency and to ensure a phased transition to a climate neutral activity, including by strengthening climate resilience;
- ensuring access to European grants for the development of the NTS and the implementation of projects necessary for the transition to a sustainable activity;
- full coverage of own workforce by the occupational health and safety management system;
- the proportion of women in management positions at SNTGN Transgaz SA - 28%;
- internal education and training programs, the annual average for year 2023 being 29.98 hours of professional training/employee;
- expenditure with suppliers was focused in 2023 on purchases from resident suppliers, i.e. 99.24% of the suppliers with which contracts were concluded in the reference year were companies registered in Romania; 99.78% of the value of contracts concluded in 2023 is related to contracts concluded with resident suppliers;
- financial aid to support social cohesion, community development, health, education and culture, environment and sport.
About SNTGN Transgaz SA
SNTGN Transgaz SA is the technical operator of the National Transmission System (NTS) which is responsible for its operation in quality, safety, economic efficiency and environmental protection conditions, a company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, transparent, open to dialogue and having good corporate practices, which, in fulfilling the assumed mission, carries out the gas transmission activity in accordance with the European and national pipeline gas transmission laws and regulations in force on, but also with the specific capital market and corporate governance laws. The majority shareholder of the company is the Romanian State, which holds 58.5097% of the share capital, and the public supervisory body coordinating SNTGN Transgaz SA is the General Secretariat of the Government.
The Sustainability Report of SNTGN Transgaz SA for 2023 is available in Romanian and in English on the company's website under the Sustainability section, at the following link: https://www.transgaz.ro/en/sustainability/sustainability-report
Director - General
Ion STERIAN
