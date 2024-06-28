28 June 2024

SNTGN Transgaz SA informs its shareholders, investors and all stakeholders about the publication of the fourth Sustainability Report, which includes information for financial year 2023.

The Sustainability Report for financial year 2023 was prepared for reporting non-financial information in accordance with the Accounting Regulations in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards, approved by Order No. 2.844/2016 of the Minister of Public Finance, as amended, and meets the legal reporting requirements under Order No. 85/2024 of the Minister of Finance, which transposes the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

The sustainability reporting prepared based on the results of the double materiality assessment (also referred to as ESRS materiality assessment) allows SNTGN Transgaz SA to present the company's performance in relation to the environment, social aspects and governance, and to strengthen the commitment to sustainable development in a transparent way to all stakeholders.

The double materiality assessment was performed in accordance with the ESRS Standards to comply with the provisions of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). The material topics reported in financial year 2022 were taken into account and new material topics were identified in accordance with the ESRS Standards.

The Sustainability Report of SNTGN Transgaz SA, prepared in accordance with the new ESRS Standards, reflects the company's commitment to sustainable development and to the achievement of the objectives undertaken and, at the same time, highlights the effort made to achieve the decarbonization objectives of the company's activities. SNTGN Transgaz SA aims to support the preservation of the environment, improve the quality of life in the local community, provide high quality services and develop sustainable partnerships with customers, authorities and the local community, while managing the resources used efficiently and sustainably.

