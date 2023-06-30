30.06.2023

Dear network users,

As a result of further joint transmission system optimization between Transgaz S.A. and FGSZ Zrt. the technical capacity at the Csanádpalota interconnection point (21Z000000000236Q) from Romania to Hungary will be further increased from the current 280 000 m3/h (3 057 174 kWh/h) level to 300 000 m3/h (3 283 570 kWh/h) starting from 1 October 2023. Therefore, the capacity products will be offered on the yearly capacity auctions on 3 July 2023 considering the increased technical capacity.

The transmission system operators consider this improvement as an important first step of the Solidarity Ring initiative, which - through close cooperation and incremental developments of the Bulgarian, Romanian, Hungarian and Slovak TSOs - aims to offer increased transmission capacities for alternative natural gas resources entering the Central Eastern European region from the Southern direction.

Under the Solidarity Ring initiative, not only the currently available capacities will be offered on the yearly capacity auction on 3 July 2023, but shippers can also indicate their future needs along the route during the non-binding demand assessment procedure during July and August, in line with the CAM NC regulation.

Yours sincerely,

SNTGN Transgaz SA