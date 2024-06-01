01.06.2024

Dear partners,

Please be informed that the auctions regarding the yearly bundled/unbundled capacities offered at the interconnection point:

Csanádpalota RO>HU ( EIC code: 21Z000000000236Q, GMOIS code: SM1281D0) and

Csanádpalota HU>RO (EIC code: 21Z000000000236Q, GMOIS code: PM0266)

for the yearly firm bundled/unbundled capacity for the forthcoming 15 gas years, starting with the gas year 2024/2025, were registered in the Regional Booking Platform (RBP).

Please note that in the Romania→Hungary direction, existing available firm capacity is offered together with the incremental capacity in simultaneous, interdependent auctions. All information on the Incremental Capacity Process and the Binding Incremental Capacity Allocation Procedure is availablehereand supplements the provisions below valid for existing firm capacity on the Hungary→Romania direction.

The auction notification regarding the offered capacity is published on the RBP Portal.

The Network Users will be entitled to participate in the auction if:

they completed the registration in the RBP application. Details on the RBP registration may be found at the public website of the application at: https://ipnew.rbp.eu/RBP.eu/#register . The registration of a Network User in the RBP application is conditional on the prior conclusion of a Network User membership agreement for the usage of the Regional Booking Platform between the Network User and the operator of the application, namely FGSZ Ltd.

and if, till 14 June 2024:

they concluded with Transgaz the framework gas transmission contract established in ANRE President's Order No. 130/24.06.2020 on measures for transmission capacity booking at the interconnection points between the Romanian Gas Transmission System and the Gas Transmission Systems of states neighbouring Romania, as amended and supplemented, available here ;

and if, till 16:00 a.m. (UTC), on Tuesday, 25 June 2024:

they submitted the auction participation guarantee at Transgaz.

Both the auctions for bundled/unbundled firm capacity (HU>RO) and for existing firm capacity + incremental capacity (RO>HU), will start on 01.07.2024 at 07.00 a.m. (UTC), namely 09.00 a.m. Hungarian time (CET) and 10.00 a.m. Romanian time (EET). The Network Users may submit in the auction bids for the requested capacity in subsequent rounds, applying pre-determined price steps (ascending clock auction). Additional information regarding the auction process may be found in the Operational Rules of the Regional Booking Platform (PRRC)and in the User Manual for the Bidder Role.

The winning Network Users have the obligation to pay the capacity booking fee related to the obtained capacity, any auction premium calculated following the performance of the auction, and, if applicable, the commodity fee for the transmitted gas quantity.