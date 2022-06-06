Log in
    TGN   ROTGNTACNOR8

S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.

(TGN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  06-02
239.00 RON   -0.21%
S N T G N Transgaz S A : Annual yearly capacity auction for the firm bundled/unbundled capacity products at the IP Csanadpalota, scheduled for July…

06/06/2022 | 10:32am EDT
06.06.2022

Dear partners,

Please be informed that the auctions regarding the yearly bundled/unbundled capacities offered at the interconnection points:

  • Csanádpalota RO>HU (EIC code: 21Z000000000236Q, GMOIS code: SM1281D0) and
  • Csanádpalota HU>RO (EIC code: 21Z000000000236Q, GMOIS code: PM0266)

for the yearly firm bundled/unbundled capacity for the forthcoming 15 gas years, starting with 2022/2023, were registered in the Regional Booking Platform (RBP).

The auction notification regarding the offered capacity is published on the RBP Portal.

The Network Users will be entitled to participate in the auction if:

  1. they completed the registration in the RBP application. Details on the RBP registration may be found at the public website of the application at: https://ipnew.rbp.eu/RBP.eu/#register. The registration of a Network User in the RBP application is conditional on the prior conclusion of a Network User membership agreement for the usage of the Regional Booking Platformbetween the Network User and the operator of the application, meaning FGSZ Ltd.

and if, till 17 June 2022:

  1. they concluded with Transgaz the frame gas transmission contract established in ANRE Order No. 130/24.06.2020 on measures for transmission capacity booking at the interconnection points between the Romanian Gas Transmission System and the Gas Transmission Systems of EU Member States neighbouring Romania;

and if, till 10:00 a.m. (UTC), on Tuesday, 28 June 2022:

  1. they submitted the auction participation guarantee at Transgaz.

The firm bundled/unbundled capacity auctions will start on 04.07.2022 at 07.00 a.m. (UTC), meaning

09.00 a.m. Hungarian time (CET) and 10.00 a.m. Romanian time (EET). The Network Users may submit in the auction bids for the requested capacity in subsequent rounds, applying pre-determined price steps (ascending clock auction). Additional information regarding the auction process may be found in the Operational Rules of the Regional Booking Platform (PRRC)and in the User Manual for the Bidder Role.

The winning Network Users have the obligation to pay the capacity booking fee related to the obtained capacity, any auction premium calculated following the performance of the auction, and, if applicable, the commodity fee for the transmitted gas quantity.

For further clarifications regarding the auctions, please do not hesitate to contact us at support@rbp.eu(English) or at rbp@transgaz.ro.

Yours sincerely,

SNTGN Transgaz SA

Disclaimer

Societatea Nationala de Transport Gaze Naturale TRANSGAZ SA published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 14:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
