01.06.2024

Dear partners,

Please be informed that the auction regarding the yearly unbundled capacity offered at the interconnection point:

Isaccea 1, in the UA>RO direction (EIC code: 21Z000000000304Z, GMOIS code: PM0278)

Isaccea 1, in the RO>UA direction (EIC code: 21Z000000000304Z, GMOIS code: SM1274D0)

for the yearly firm unbundled capacity for the forthcoming 5 gas years, respectively for the yearly interruptible unbundled and incremental capacity for the forthcoming 15 gas years, starting with 2024/2025, was registered in the Regional Booking Platform (RBP).

Please note that in the Romania→UKraine direction, existing available firm capacity is offered together with the incremental capacity in simultaneous, interdependent auctions. All information on the Incremental Capacity Process and the Binding Incremental Capacity Allocation Procedure is availablehereand supplements the provisions below valid for existing firm capacity on the Ukraine→Romania direction.

The auction notification regarding the offered capacity is published on the RBP Portal.

The Network Users will be entitled to participate in the auction if:

they completed the registration in the RBP application. Details on the RBP registration may be found at the public website of the application at: https://ipnew.rbp.eu/RBP.eu/#register . The registration of a Network User in the RBP application is conditional on the prior conclusion of a Network User membership agreement for the usage of the Regional Booking Platform between the Network User and the operator of the application, meaning FGSZ Ltd.

and if, till 14 June 2024:

they concluded with Transgaz the frame gas transmission contract established in No. 130/24.06.2020 on measures for transmission capacity booking at the interconnection points between the Romanian Gas Transmission System and the Gas Transmission Systems of states neighbouring Romania, as amended and supplemented, available here ;

and if, till 16:00 a.m. (UTC), on Tuesday, 25 June 2024:

they submitted the auction participation guarantee at Transgaz.

The capacity available in IP Isacea 1, on the exit direction, is offered on the RBP platform, according to the provisions of ANRE Order no. 80/2022 on the amendment and supplementation of some orders of the President of the National Energy Regulatory Authority, i.e. capacity without access to the VTP, subject to the booking by the same NU of a capacity at least equal to the capacity in IP Negru Voda 1/Kardam, on the entry direction to Romania.

The entire available firm capacity offered in IP Isaccea 1, on the entry direction, is with access to the VTP.

Both the auctions for unbundled firm capacity (UA>RO) and for existing capacity + incremental capacity (RO>UA), will start on 01.07.2024 at 07.00 a.m. (UTC), meaning 09.00 a.m. Hungarian time (CET) and