Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGN   ROTGNTACNOR8

S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.

(TGN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-04
266.00 RON   +0.57%
11:12aS N T G N Transgaz S A : Appeal against Competition Council decision
PU
12/01S N T G N Transgaz S A : Release signing the Vertical Corridor MoU
PU
11/23S N T G N Transgaz S A : OGMS 11 January 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S N T G N Transgaz S A : Appeal against Competition Council decision

12/06/2022 | 11:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CURRENT REPORT

According to Art. 234 (1) (l) of Financial Supervisory Authority Regulation No. 5/2018 on the issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Date of report: 06.12.2022

Name of issuing entity: SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA

Headquarters: Mediaş, 1 Constantin I. Motas Square, Sibiu County

Telephone/fax number: 0269803333/0269839029

Tax identification code: RO 13068733

Trade Register number: J32/301/2000

Subscribed and paid-up capital: 117.738.440 RON

Regulated market on which issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange.

SNTGN Transgaz SA informs all those concerned that the court has communicated the decision pronounced in Case No. 76/2/2021 concerning the application of the undersigned for the annulment of Competition Council Decision No. 43/11.08.2020. The Bucharest Court of Appeal rejected the petition form against the sanctioning decision as groundless. The decision is not final and may be appealed.

Competition Council Decision No. 43/11.08.2020 established mainly the following:

  • finding that Transgaz infringed Article 5(1) of Competition Law No. 21/1996 and of Article 101 TFEU as a facilitator of the understanding and/or a single and continuous concerted practice of sharing the market for construction of pipelines for natural gas transmission and related works in Romania, by distorting the competitive process in eight public procurement procedures organised in 2011;
  • imposing a fine on Transgaz in the amount of 34,166,615.90320 lei, representing 1.84644% of the total turnover achieved by the company in 2019;
  • the obligation to pay the fine within 30 days of the date of notification of the decision;
  • the possibility to appeal the decision in administrative proceedings.

Considering that the investigation launched by the Competition Council represented a risk factor for the company's activity by imposing the fine, the company has set up a provision for this dispute since 2019 at the level of the fine established by the Competition Council Decision.

As we have previously communicated, the Competition Council's investigation concerns activities carried out in the framework of procedures for the award of works procurement contracts in the period 2009-2011, prior to the implementation of legal provisions on corporate governance at the level of SNTGN Transgaz SA. There are no other Competition Council investigations regarding sectoral procurement procedures.

SNTGN Transgaz SA is the technical operator of the National Gas Transmission System (NTS) ensuring the efficient, transparent, safe, non-discriminatory and competitive implementation of the national strategy for domestic and international transmission of natural gas, its dispatching as well as the research and design in the field, in compliance with the requirements of European and national legislation, quality, performance, environmental and sustainable development standards.

ION STERIAN

DIRECTOR - GENERAL

Disclaimer

Societatea Nationala de Transport Gaze Naturale TRANSGAZ SA published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 16:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
11:12aS N T G N Transgaz S A : Appeal against Competition Council decision
PU
12/01S N T G N Transgaz S A : Release signing the Vertical Corridor MoU
PU
11/23S N T G N Transgaz S A : OGMS 11 January 2023
PU
11/23S N T G N Transgaz S A : Interruptible unbundled Capacity auction at the IP Isaccea 1, for..
PU
11/17S N T G N Transgaz S A : Special power of attorney supplemented
PU
11/17S N T G N Transgaz S A : Form of vote by correspondence supplemented
PU
11/16S N T G N Transgaz S A : Shareholder proposal - Supplementing list candidates interim admi..
PU
11/16S N T G N Transgaz S A : Shareholder Bucur Constantin Adress - proposal interim administra..
PU
11/16S N T G N Transgaz S A : List of proposal interim administrators supplemented by sharehold..
PU
11/16S N T G N Transgaz S A : CV Mr. Gheorghe Constantin Ionut
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 779 M 380 M 380 M
Net income 2022 63,6 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
Net Debt 2022 1 801 M 385 M 385 M
P/E ratio 2022 49,3x
Yield 2022 1,12%
Capitalization 3 132 M 670 M 670 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,77x
EV / Sales 2023 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 4 042
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
Duration : Period :
S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 266,00 RON
Average target price 274,00 RON
Spread / Average Target 3,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ion Sterian Director
Marius Vasile Lupean Chief Financial Officer
Petru Ion Vãduva Chairman
Mihai Leontin Leahu Project & Team Leader
Ciprian Oniga Director-Research & Design Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.12.71%670
ENERGY TRANSFER LP52.25%38 699
SNAM S.P.A.-8.79%17 026
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP42.90%8 232
DT MIDSTREAM, INC.25.41%5 822
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION-22.15%3 536