S N T G N Transgaz S A : BoA chairman election

CURRENT REPORT according to Article 139 of Law 24/2017 on the issuers of financial instruments and market operations
Date of report: 30 August 2022
Name of issuing entity: SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA MEDIAS
Headquarters: Mediaş, 1 Constantin I. Motas Square, Sibiu County
Telephone/fax number: 0269803333/0269839029
Tax identification code: RO 13068733
Trade Register number: J32/301/2000
Subscribed and paid-up capital: RON 117,738,440
Regulated market on which issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange.
According to the applicable legal provisions, the National Gas Transmission Company Transgaz SA informs stakeholders that, based on Resolution no. 29/30.08.2022, Transgaz' Board of Administration elects Mr. Petru Ion Vaduva, member of the Board of Administration, as Chairman of the Board of Administration for a period of 6 months as of 10.09.2022 until 09.03.2023.
Ion STERIAN
DIRECTOR GENERAL
