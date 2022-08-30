Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGN   ROTGNTACNOR8

S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.

(TGN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-28
241.00 RON   +0.21%
10:40aS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : BoA chairman election
PU
08/29S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : First Annual quarterly interruptible auctions in the PI Isaccea 1, for the gas year 2022 – 2023
PU
08/25S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Completion of Pojorata-Vatra Dornei natural gas transmission pipeline section
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S N T G N Transgaz S A : BoA chairman election

08/30/2022 | 10:40am EDT
CURRENT REPORT according to Article 139 of Law 24/2017 on the issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Date of report: 30 August 2022

Name of issuing entity: SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA MEDIAS

Headquarters: Mediaş, 1 Constantin I. Motas Square, Sibiu County

Telephone/fax number: 0269803333/0269839029

Tax identification code: RO 13068733

Trade Register number: J32/301/2000

Subscribed and paid-up capital: RON 117,738,440

Regulated market on which issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange.

According to the applicable legal provisions, the National Gas Transmission Company Transgaz SA informs stakeholders that, based on Resolution no. 29/30.08.2022, Transgaz' Board of Administration elects Mr. Petru Ion Vaduva, member of the Board of Administration, as Chairman of the Board of Administration for a period of 6 months as of 10.09.2022 until 09.03.2023.

Ion STERIAN

DIRECTOR GENERAL

Disclaimer

Societatea Nationala de Transport Gaze Naturale TRANSGAZ SA published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 14:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 779 M 365 M 365 M
Net income 2022 63,6 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
Net Debt 2022 1 801 M 370 M 370 M
P/E ratio 2022 44,6x
Yield 2022 1,23%
Capitalization 2 837 M 583 M 583 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,61x
EV / Sales 2023 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 974
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
Duration : Period :
S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 241,00 RON
Average target price 303,43 RON
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ion Sterian Director
Marius Vasile Lupean Chief Financial Officer
Petru Ion Vãduva Chairman
Mihai Leontin Leahu Project & Team Leader
Ciprian Oniga Director-Research and Design Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.2.12%583
ENERGY TRANSFER LP49.45%37 970
SNAM S.P.A.-6.70%16 558
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP38.83%7 950
DT MIDSTREAM, INC.19.84%5 562
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION-8.70%4 085