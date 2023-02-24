S N T G N Transgaz S A : BoA chairman election

CURRENT REPORT according to Article 139 of Law 24/2017 on the issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Date of report: 24 February 2023

Name of issuing entity: SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA MEDIAS

Headquarters: Mediaş, 1 Constantin I. Motas Square, Sibiu County

Telephone/fax number: 0269803333/0269839029

Tax identification code: RO 13068733

Trade Register number: J32/301/2000

Subscribed and paid-up capital: RON 117,738,440

Regulated market on which issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange.

According to the applicable legal provisions, the National Gas Transmission Company Transgaz SA informs stakeholders that, based on Resolution no. 6/24.02.2023, Transgaz' Board of Administration elects Mr. Petru Ion Vaduva, member of the Board of Administration, as Chairman of the Board of Administration for a period of 6 months as of 10.03.2023 until 09.09.2023.

Ion STERIAN

DIRECTOR GENERAL