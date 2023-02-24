Advanced search
    TGN   ROTGNTACNOR8

S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.

(TGN)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-22
306.50 RON   +2.34%
02/21S N T G N Transgaz S A : OGMS 12 April 2023
PU
02/21S N T G N Transgaz S A : Current Report - OGSM request
PU
02/16S N T G N Transgaz S A : Current report OGMS resolution 16.02.2023
PU
S N T G N Transgaz S A : BoA chairman election

02/24/2023 | 10:42am EST
CURRENT REPORT according to Article 139 of Law 24/2017 on the issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Date of report: 24 February 2023

Name of issuing entity: SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA MEDIAS

Headquarters: Mediaş, 1 Constantin I. Motas Square, Sibiu County

Telephone/fax number: 0269803333/0269839029

Tax identification code: RO 13068733

Trade Register number: J32/301/2000

Subscribed and paid-up capital: RON 117,738,440

Regulated market on which issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange.

According to the applicable legal provisions, the National Gas Transmission Company Transgaz SA informs stakeholders that, based on Resolution no. 6/24.02.2023, Transgaz' Board of Administration elects Mr. Petru Ion Vaduva, member of the Board of Administration, as Chairman of the Board of Administration for a period of 6 months as of 10.03.2023 until 09.09.2023.

Ion STERIAN

DIRECTOR GENERAL

Disclaimer

Societatea Nationala de Transport Gaze Naturale TRANSGAZ SA published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 15:40:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
