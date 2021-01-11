S N T G N Transgaz S A : Bundled Capacity auctions at the IP Negru Vodă 1, for the month February 2021

11.01.2021

Dear Partners,

Please be advised that the auctions regarding the bundled capacities offered at the interconnections points:

Negru Vodă 1, BG>RO direction (cod EIC: 21Z000000000159I, cod GMOIS: PM0291), and

Negru Vodă 1, RO>BG direction (cod EIC: 21Z000000000159I, cod GMOIS: SM1278D0)

for the monthly bundled firm capacity for the month FEBRUARY of gas year 2020/2021, have been registered at the Regional Booking Platform (RBP).

The auction publications regarding the offered capacities are available on the RBP Portal.

Network Users shall be entitled to participate in the auction if, till 10:00 (UTC), Friday 08 January 2021:

has completed the registration at the RBP application. The registration is accepted if the applicant: has filled in the 'Network User Registration Form' , has duly signed and has sent the scanned version to the e-mail address rbp@fgsz.hu, and has sent two original copies to FGSZ Ltd. (H- 8600 Siófok, Tanácsház u. 5.), as well as has filled in and duly signed the Network user membership agreement for the usage of the regional booking platform - has sent the scanned version to the e-mail address rbp@fgsz.hu and has sent two originals to FGSZ Ltd. (H-8600 Siófok, Tanácsház u. 5.). In addition the applicant must send the list of persons who are entitled to represent the applicant company. A valid digital certificate issued by a trusted provider must be registered for each RBP user, which must be submitted within the 'Network User Registration Form';

and if, till 10:00 (UTC), Tuesday 12 January 2021:

has fulfilled the registration conditions mentioned in the ANRE Order no. 130/24.06.2020 on measures for transmission capacity booking at the interconnection points between the Romanian Gas Transmission System and the Gas Transmission Systems of EU Member States neighboring Romania has submitted the auction security to both TSOs.

The opening time of the auctions for the bundled capacity shall start on 18.01.2021 at 08.00 (UTC), which shall mean 09.00 o'clock in Hungary (CET) and 10.00 o'clock in Romania and Bulgaria (EET). In an auction the Network Users may submit bids for the required capacity in subsequent auction rounds applying pre-determined price steps (ascending clock auction). With regard to the auction process, further information can be found in the "Operational Rules of the Regional Booking Platform (PRRC)" and in the 'User Manual for the Bidder Role'.