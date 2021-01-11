Log in
S N T G N Transgaz S A : Bundled/Unbundled Capacity auctions at the IP Csanadpalota, for the month February 2021

01/11/2021 | 03:30am EST
11.01.2021

Dear Partners,

Please be advised that the auctions regarding the bundled/unbundled capacities offered at the interconnections points:

  • Csanádpalota RO>HU (EIC code: 21Z000000000236Q, GMOIS code: SM1281D0) and
  • Csanádpalota HU>RO (EIC code: 21Z000000000236Q, GMOIS code: PM0266)

for the firm monthly bundled/unbundled capacity for the month FEBRUARY of the gas year 2020/2021 have been registered at the Regional Booking Platform (RBP).

The auction publications regarding the offered capacities are available on the RBP Portal.

Network Users shall be entitled to participate in the auction if, till 10:00 (UTC), Friday 08 January 2021:

  1. has completed the registration at the RBP application. The registration is accepted if the applicant:
    1. has filled in the 'Network User Registration Form', has duly signed and has sent the scanned version to the e-mail address rbp@fgsz.hu,and has sent two original copies to FGSZ Ltd. (H- 8600 Siófok, Tanácsház u. 5.), as well as
    2. has filled in and duly signed the Network user membership agreement for the usage of the regional booking platform- has sent the scanned version to the e-mailaddress rbp@fgsz.huand has sent two originals to FGSZ Ltd. (H-8600Siófok, Tanácsház u. 5.). In addition the applicant must send the list of persons who are entitled to represent the applicant company. A valid digital certificate issued by a trusted provider must be registered for each RBP user, which must be submitted within the 'Network User Registration Form'.

and if, till 10:00 (UTC), Tuesday 12 January 2021:

  1. has fulfilled the registration conditions mentioned in the ANRE ORDER no. 130/24.06.2020 on measures for transmission capacity booking at the interconnection points between the Romanian Gas Transmission System and the Gas Transmission Systems of EU Member States neighboring Romania;
  2. has submitted the auction security to both TSOs.

The opening time of the auctions for the bundled/unbundled capacity shall start on 18.01.2021 at 08.00 (UTC), which shall mean 09.00 o'clock in Hungary (CET) and 10.00 o'clock in Romania (EET). In an auction the Network Users may submit bids for the required capacity in subsequent auction rounds applying pre-determined price steps (ascending clock auction). With regard to the auction process, further information can be found in the "Operational Rules of the Regional Booking Platform (PRRC)"and in the 'User Manual for the Bidder Role'.

Network Users with a winning bid in the auction are obliged to pay the capacity fee related to the obtained capacity, the eventual auction premium calculated on the basis of the underlying price step and if applicable, the volumetric fee for the transmitted gas quantities.

After the capacity auction is closed, the allocated capacities will be registered in the Contract module of Transgaz' informatics platform (GMOIS).

Should you have any questions regarding the auctions, please do not hesitate to contact us at rbp@fgsz.hu(in English) or rbp@transgaz.ro.

Yours sincerely,

SNTGN Transgaz SA

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Societatea Nationala de Transport Gaze Naturale TRANSGAZ SA published this content on 11 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2021 08:29:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
