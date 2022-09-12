Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGN   ROTGNTACNOR8

S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.

(TGN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-08
232.50 RON   -1.06%
05:40aS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Unbundled Capacity auction at the IP Ungheni, for the month October 2022
PU
05:40aS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Unbundled Capacity auction at the IP Isaccea 1, for the month October 2022
PU
05:40aS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Bundled/Unbundled Capacity auctions at the IP Csanadpalota, for the month October 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S N T G N Transgaz S A : Bundled/Unbundled Capacity auctions at the IP Csanadpalota, for the month October 2022

09/12/2022 | 05:40am EDT
12.09.2022

Dear partners,

Please be informed that the auctions regarding the bundled/unbundled capacities offered at the interconnection points:

  • Csanádpalota RO>HU (EIC code: 21Z000000000236Q, GMOIS code: SM1281D0) and
  • Csanádpalota HU>RO (EIC code: 21Z000000000236Q, GMOIS code: PM0266)

for the monthly firm bundled/unbundled capacity for the month of OCTOBER of gas year 2022/2023, were registered in the Regional Booking Platform (RBP).

The auction notification regarding the offered capacity is published on the RBP Portal.

The Network Users will be entitled to participate in the auction if:

  1. they completed the registration in the RBP application. Details on the RBP registration may be found at the public website of the application at: https://ipnew.rbp.eu/RBP.eu/#register. The registration of a Network User in the RBP application is conditional on the prior conclusion of a Network User membership agreement for the usage of the Regional Booking Platformbetween the Network User and the operator of the application, meaning FGSZ Ltd.

and if, till 10:00 a.m. (UTC), on Tuesday, 13 September 2022:

  1. they fulfilled the conditions established in ANRE Order No. 130/24.06.2020 on measures for transmission capacity booking at the interconnection points between the Romanian Gas Transmission System and the Gas Transmission Systems of EU Member States neighbouring Romania;
  2. they submitted the auction participation guarantee at Transgaz.

The firm bundled/unbundled capacity auctions will start on 19.09.2022 at 07.00 a.m. (UTC), meaning

09.00 a.m. Hungarian time (CET) and 10.00 a.m. Romanian time and Bulgarian time (EET). The Network Users may submit in the auction bids for the requested capacity in subsequent rounds, applying pre- determined price steps (ascending clock auction). Additional information regarding the auction process may be found in the Operational Rules of the Regional Booking Platform (PRRC)and in the User Manual for the Bidder Role.

The winning Network Users have the obligation to pay the capacity booking fee related to the obtained capacity, any auction premium calculated following the performance of the auction, and, if applicable, the commodity fee for the transmitted gas quantity.

For further clarifications regarding the auctions, please do not hesitate to contact us at support@rbp.eu(English) or at rbp@transgaz.ro.

Yours sincerely,

SNTGN Transgaz SA

Disclaimer

Societatea Nationala de Transport Gaze Naturale TRANSGAZ SA published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 09:39:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
