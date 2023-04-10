Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGN   ROTGNTACNOR8

S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.

(TGN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-06
313.00 RON   +0.48%
05:16aS N T G N Transgaz S A : Bundled/Unbundled Capacity auctions at the IP Csanadpalota, for the month May 2023
PU
05:16aS N T G N Transgaz S A : Unbundled Capacity auction at the IP Isaccea 1, for the month May 2023
PU
05:16aS N T G N Transgaz S A : Unbundled Capacity auction at the IP Ungheni, for the month May 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S N T G N Transgaz S A : Bundled/Unbundled Capacity auctions at the IP Ruse-Giurgiu, for the month May 2023

04/10/2023 | 05:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

10.04.2023

Dear partners,

Please be informed that the auctions regarding the bundled/unbundled capacities offered at the interconnection points:

  • Ruse - Giurgiu BG> RO (EIC code: 21Z0000000002798, GMOIS code: PM0298), and
  • Ruse - Giurgiu RO > BG (EIC code: 21Z0000000002798, GMOIS code: SM1176D0)

for the monthly firm bundled/unbundled capacity for the month of MAY of gas year 2022/2023, were registered in the Regional Booking Platform (RBP).

The auction notification regarding the offered capacity is published on the RBP Portal.

The Network Users will be entitled to participate in the auction if:

  1. they completed the registration in the RBP application. Details on the RBP registration may be found at the public website of the application at: https://ipnew.rbp.eu/RBP.eu/#register. The registration of a Network User in the RBP application is conditional on the prior conclusion of a Network User membership agreement for the usage of the Regional Booking Platformbetween the Network User and the operator of the application, meaning FGSZ Ltd.

and if, till 10:00 a.m. (UTC), on Tuesday, 11 April 2023:

  1. they fulfilled the conditions established in ANRE Order No. 130/24.06.2020 on measures for transmission capacity booking at the interconnection points between the Romanian Gas Transmission System and the Gas Transmission Systems of EU Member States neighbouring Romania;
  2. they submitted the auction participation guarantee at Transgaz.

The firm bundled/unbundled capacity auctions will start on 17.04.2023 at 07.00 a.m. (UTC), meaning

09.00 a.m. Hungarian time (CET) and 10.00 a.m. Romanian time and Bulgarian time (EET). The Network Users may submit in the auction bids for the requested capacity in subsequent rounds, applying pre- determined price steps (ascending clock auction). Additional information regarding the auction process may be found in the Operational Rules of the Regional Booking Platform (PRRC)and in the User Manual for the Bidder Role.

The winning Network Users have the obligation to pay the capacity booking fee related to the obtained capacity, any auction premium calculated following the performance of the auction, and, if applicable, the commodity fee for the transmitted gas quantity.

For further clarifications regarding the auctions, please do not hesitate to contact us at support@rbp.eu(English) or at rbp@transgaz.ro.

Yours sincerely,

SNTGN Transgaz SA

Disclaimer

Societatea Nationala de Transport Gaze Naturale TRANSGAZ SA published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 09:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
05:16aS N T G N Transgaz S A : Bundled/Unbundled Capacity auctions at the IP Csanadpalota, for t..
PU
05:16aS N T G N Transgaz S A : Unbundled Capacity auction at the IP Isaccea 1, for the month May..
PU
05:16aS N T G N Transgaz S A : Unbundled Capacity auction at the IP Ungheni, for the month May 2..
PU
05:16aS N T G N Transgaz S A : Licitație de capacitate neagregată în PI Isaccea 1, pen..
PU
05:06aS N T G N Transgaz S A : Bundled Capacity auctions at the IP Negru Vodă 1, for the mo..
PU
05:06aS N T G N Transgaz S A : Bundled/Unbundled Capacity auctions at the IP Ruse-Giurgiu, for t..
PU
03/21S N T G N Transgaz S A : EGMS 26 April 2023
PU
03/21S N T G N Transgaz S A : OGMS 26 April 2023
PU
03/21S N T G N Transgaz S A : Interruptible unbundled Capacity auction at the IP Isaccea 1, for..
PU
03/16S N T G N Transgaz S A : Release 16.03.2023
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 779 M 393 M 393 M
Net income 2022 63,6 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
Net Debt 2022 1 801 M 398 M 398 M
P/E ratio 2022 58,0x
Yield 2022 0,95%
Capitalization 3 685 M 815 M 815 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,08x
EV / Sales 2023 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 4 042
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
Duration : Period :
S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 313,00 RON
Average target price 278,00 RON
Spread / Average Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ion Sterian Director
Marius Vasile Lupean Chief Financial Officer
Petru Ion Vãduva Chairman
Ciprian Oniga Director-Research & Design Division
Florin Bunea Director-Operating
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.13.61%815
ENERGY TRANSFER LP5.39%38 713
SNAM S.P.A.13.76%18 881
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP7.81%8 726
DT MIDSTREAM, INC.-12.11%4 706
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION-23.58%2 224
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer