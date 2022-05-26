Log in
11:56aS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Current report - Majority shareholder proposal - interim BoD members

11:56aS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : SGG Adress - supplementation proposals interim administrators

11:56aS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : List of proposal interim administrators SGG supplemented 26.05.2022

S N T G N Transgaz S A : CV Mr. Agafiței Gheorghiță

05/26/2022 | 11:56am EDT
Gheorghiță Agafiței

Bucharest, Romania [ | Year of birth: 1981

Professional experience

State Counsellor in the Prime Minister's Chancellery | Government of Romania www.gov.ro | December 2021 - Present

Advisor to the Minister of National Defence - MApN www.mapn.ro| March 2021 - present Advisor to the Prime Minister's Office | Government of Romania www.gov.ro | February 2020

  • January 2021
  • Develop a relationship at government level with various actors in the private sector in order to implement and adapt current legislation to private market requirements.

Deputy Director-General| ADP Sector 5 - www.sector5.ro | March 2018 - September 2019

  • Management of a public institution with 125 employees and an annual budget of EUR 5 MILLION;
  • Administration and implementation of the annual budget (salaries, investments, current expenditure, etc).

Member of the Board and Chairman of the Board - since December 2016| Romaero S.A.

www.romaero.com | July 2016 - April 2017

  • Supervision of commercial and contracting strategy with military (Ministry of National Defence-MApN) and private operators (AIRBUS, BLUEAIR, etc);
  • Development of a recovery strategy;
  • Optimisation of operational costs;
  • Redefinition of internal structures and organisation chart.

Personal Advisor Deputy Prime Minister | Ministry of Economy, Trade and Business Relations

www.economie.gov.ro | February 2016 - February 2017

  • Responsibilities regarding large state companies (Romaero - supervision of offset contracting, development of contractual relationship with MApN and other private contractors, Transelectrica, etc.) as well as institutions subordinated to MECRMA: CPP1 Bușteni, ANT, etc.;
  • Reorganisation and optimisation of MECRMA in terms of operational processes and cost efficiency. Director General | ADP Sector 5 - www.sector5.ro | October 2015 - July 2016
    ■ Managing an organisation with 150 employees and an annual budget of EUR 5MIL;
  • Administration and implementation of the annual budget (salaries, investments, current expenditure, etc.);
  • Implementation of an extensive street rehabilitation program in sector 5.

Member of the Board of administration | AES S.A. - Sector 5 | November 2015 - July 2016

  • Approval of the budget and investment plan;
  • Redefinition of the organisation chart and internal structures.

Director General | Ministry of Transport - Railway Assets Management Company SAAF SA | November 2013 - September 2014

  • Management of a company with 30 employees;
  • Designing and implementing a new direction for the development of the company;
  • Drawing up short, medium and long-term development plans;
  • Implementing the short-term development plan;
  • Reorganisation of the staffing scheme;
  • Recovery of debts and settlement of arrears.

Head of Control and Anti-Fraud Department | State Property Agency

www.domeniilestatului.ro | September 2012 - October 2013

  • Control of the activity of the institution, its employees and compliance with contractual conditions by third parties;
  • Control of more than 1000 contracts with third parties for an approximate area of 300,000ha of agricultural land;
  • Proposal and implementation of sanctions;
  • Monitoring the implementation of the processes of realignment to contractual conditions.

Consultant (Alfaparf Romania) January 2012 - September 2013

  • overseeing the coordination of objectives and strategies with the overall development directions; ■marketing strategies, product launches, POSM design.

Consultant | Maxipet Romania | January 2010 - March 2010 - based on a project

  • Adapting the company's strategy to the specific Romanian market;
  • Brand communication according to local market needs;
  • Creation and implementation of a launch campaign.

Brand Manager | Procter & Gamble | July 2005 - May 2008

■Local development of brands by increasing market share and turnover

  • Coordination of a team of 8 people;
  • Constant monitoring and adjustment of the budget according to sales and results;
  • Designing and implementing the marketing plan and budget.

Page 2

Education

2000 - 2005 The Faculty of Communication and Public Relations (www.comunicare.ro) within SNSPA ( www.snsna.ro)

  • Specialisation: institutional communication, marketing and PR
  • Graduated with a grade of 9.23

2011-2015 | University of Bucharest, Faculty of Foreign Languages and Literatures, Master (studies completed - dissertation in progress)

Other courses and certifications

  • UNAP - National Defence College Security and Good Governance Course (2021)
  • Prince2 Foundation - Project Manager - international certification in project management (2020)
  • AGILE certification
  • Microsoft Excel Core 2016 certification
  • Project Manager for European Funds (2013)
  • Romanian Banking Institute - Broker Certificate (2008)
  • School of Arts: Art of Photography - Professional Photographer Diploma - 2010

Abilities

Foreign languages

  • English (fluent) CI
  • Italian Bl
  • French (conversation level)

Page 3

Disclaimer

Societatea Nationala de Transport Gaze Naturale TRANSGAZ SA published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 15:54:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
