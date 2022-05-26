S N T G N Transgaz S A : CV Mr. Agafiței Gheorghiță

Bucharest, Romania [ | Year of birth: 1981

Professional experience

State Counsellor in the Prime Minister's Chancellery | Government of Romania www.gov.ro | December 2021 - Present

Advisor to the Minister of National Defence - MApN www.mapn.ro| March 2021 - present Advisor to the Prime Minister's Office | Government of Romania www.gov.ro | February 2020

January 2021

Develop a relationship at government level with various actors in the private sector in order to implement and adapt current legislation to private market requirements.

Deputy Director-General| ADP Sector 5 - www.sector5.ro | March 2018 - September 2019

Management of a public institution with 125 employees and an annual budget of EUR 5 MILLION;

Administration and implementation of the annual budget (salaries, investments, current expenditure, etc).

Member of the Board and Chairman of the Board - since December 2016| Romaero S.A.

www.romaero.com | July 2016 - April 2017

Supervision of commercial and contracting strategy with military (Ministry of National Defence-MApN) and private operators (AIRBUS, BLUEAIR, etc);

Optimisation of operational costs;

Redefinition of internal structures and organisation chart.

Personal Advisor Deputy Prime Minister | Ministry of Economy, Trade and Business Relations

www.economie.gov.ro | February 2016 - February 2017