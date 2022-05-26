S N T G N Transgaz S A : CV Mr. Agafiței Gheorghiță

Responsibilities regarding large state companies (Romaero - supervision of offset contracting, development of contractual relationship with MApN and other private contractors, Transelectrica, etc.) as well as institutions subordinated to MECRMA: CPP1 Bușteni, ANT, etc.;
Reorganisation and optimisation of MECRMA in terms of operational processes and cost efficiency.Director General | ADP Sector 5 - www.sector5.ro | October 2015 - July 2016
■ Managing an organisation with 150 employees and an annual budget of EUR 5MIL;
Administration and implementation of the annual budget (salaries, investments, current expenditure, etc.);
Implementation of an extensive street rehabilitation program in sector 5.
Member of the Board of administration | AES S.A. - Sector 5 | November 2015 - July 2016
Approval of the budget and investment plan;
Redefinition of the organisation chart and internal structures.
Director General | Ministry of Transport - Railway Assets Management Company SAAF SA | November 2013 - September 2014
Management of a company with 30 employees;
Designing and implementing a new direction for the development of the company;
Drawing up short, medium and long-term development plans;
Implementing the short-term development plan;
Reorganisation of the staffing scheme;
Recovery of debts and settlement of arrears.
Head of Control and Anti-Fraud Department | State Property Agency
