S N T G N Transgaz S A : CV Mr. Gheorghe Constantin Ionut
Curriculum Vitae
Gheorghe Andrei Ionuț
PERSONAL INFORMATION
Gheorghe Andrei Ionuț
Gender
Male | Date of birth 26/02/1987 | Nationality Romanian
JOB APPLIED FOR
POSITION Member of the Board of Administration of the National Gas PREFERRED JOB Transmission Company Transgaz SA Medias
STUDIES APLIED FOR
WORK EXPERIENCE September 2019-currently
June 2019 - September 2019
February 2019 - June 2019
April 2015 - February 2019
August 2014 - September 2014
May 2008 - October 2008
Sales Engineer
Duna Armatura Bucharest (79 Ghencea Blvd., www.duna-anriatura.ro)
Product sales, customer advice and training Industrial constructions
Technical writer
HaynesPro Data SRL, Bucharest, Romania
Data entry and specifications for automotive service software implementation Software
Car registration agent
SC DELTA SPEED SOLUTIONS SRL, Bucharest, Romania
car fleet registration and deregistration Sales
Sales Engineer
Duna Armatura Bucharest (79 Ghencea Blvd., www.duna-anriatura.ro)
Product sales, customer advice and training Industrial constructions
Internship
SC Rădăcini Motors SRL
Head of vehicle fleet/Fleet manager
SC Calipso SRL, Ilfov
coordinated a team of 7 people, drivers of freight trucks
keep track of the technical condition of the vehicles in the fleet
supervised technical overhauls
ensured permanent operational condition of vehicles for designated areas
developed maintenance and repair programmes for the machines Transport
EDUCATION AND
TRAINING
2015 - 2017
Engineering and business management in industry
(2 years)
Ecological University, Bucharest - Master`s Programme
2010 - 2014
Managerial and Environmental Engineering
(4 years)
Ecological University, Bucharest - University Studies
2006 -2010
Road Vehicle Engineering
(4 years)
Polytechnic University, Bucharest
2002 - 2006
Telecommunications
(4 years)
College of Post and Telecommunications Gheorghe Airinei, Bucharest -Telecommunications
.
PERSONAL SKILLS
Mother tongue
Romanian
,,,,,
Foreign languages
English
UNDERSTANDING
SPEAKING
WRITING
Listening
Reading
Spoken interaction
Spoken production
A2
A2
A2
A2
A2
Levels: A1/A2: Basic user - B1/B2: Independent user - C1/C2: Proficient user
Common European Framework of Reference for Languages
Communication skills
Organisational/managerial skills
good communication skills acquired through own experience as a sales engineer
ability to train customers.
supervising the supply of marketed products to the warehouse
Job-related skills
▪ forklift driver's certificate
Computer skills
▪ good knowledge of Microsoft Office™ tools
▪ use of the SICAP platform
Driving licence
▪ B
Disclaimer
