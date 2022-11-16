Advanced search
    TGN   ROTGNTACNOR8

S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.

(TGN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-14
245.00 RON   +2.51%
09:19aS N T G N Transgaz S A : Shareholder proposal - Supplementing list candidates interim administrators
PU
09:19aS N T G N Transgaz S A : Shareholder Bucur Constantin Adress - proposal interim administrator
PU
09:19aS N T G N Transgaz S A : List of proposal interim administrators supplemented by shareholder Bucur Constantin
PU
S N T G N Transgaz S A : CV Mr. Gheorghe Constantin Ionut

11/16/2022 | 09:19am EST
Curriculum Vitae

Gheorghe Andrei Ionuț

PERSONAL INFORMATION Gheorghe Andrei Ionuț

Gender Male | Date of birth 26/02/1987 | Nationality Romanian

JOB APPLIED FOR

POSITION Member of the Board of Administration of the National Gas PREFERRED JOB Transmission Company Transgaz SA Medias

STUDIES APLIED FOR

WORK EXPERIENCE September 2019-currently

June 2019 - September 2019

February 2019 - June 2019

April 2015 - February 2019

August 2014 - September 2014

May 2008 - October 2008

Sales Engineer

Duna Armatura Bucharest (79 Ghencea Blvd., www.duna-anriatura.ro)

  • Product sales, customer advice and training Industrial constructions

Technical writer

HaynesPro Data SRL, Bucharest, Romania

  • Data entry and specifications for automotive service software implementation Software

Car registration agent

SC DELTA SPEED SOLUTIONS SRL, Bucharest, Romania

  • car fleet registration and deregistration Sales

Sales Engineer

Duna Armatura Bucharest (79 Ghencea Blvd., www.duna-anriatura.ro)

  • Product sales, customer advice and training Industrial constructions

Internship

SC Rădăcini Motors SRL

Head of vehicle fleet/Fleet manager

SC Calipso SRL, Ilfov

  • coordinated a team of 7 people, drivers of freight trucks
  • keep track of the technical condition of the vehicles in the fleet
  • supervised technical overhauls
  • ensured permanent operational condition of vehicles for designated areas
  • developed maintenance and repair programmes for the machines Transport

EDUCATION AND

TRAINING

2015 - 2017

Engineering and business management in industry

(2 years)

Ecological University, Bucharest - Master`s Programme

2010 - 2014

Managerial and Environmental Engineering

(4 years)

Ecological University, Bucharest - University Studies

2006 -2010

Road Vehicle Engineering

(4 years)

Polytechnic University, Bucharest

2002 - 2006

Telecommunications

(4 years)

College of Post and Telecommunications Gheorghe Airinei, Bucharest -Telecommunications

.

PERSONAL SKILLS

Mother tongue Romanian

,,,,,

Foreign languages

English

UNDERSTANDING

SPEAKING

WRITING

Listening

Reading

Spoken interaction

Spoken production

A2

A2

A2

A2

A2

Levels: A1/A2: Basic user - B1/B2: Independent user - C1/C2: Proficient user

Common European Framework of Reference for Languages

Communication skills

Organisational/managerial skills

  • good communication skills acquired through own experience as a sales engineer
  • ability to train customers.
  • supervising the supply of marketed products to the warehouse

Job-related skills

forklift driver's certificate

Computer skills

good knowledge of Microsoft Office™ tools

use of the SICAP platform

Driving licence

▪ B

Disclaimer

Societatea Nationala de Transport Gaze Naturale TRANSGAZ SA published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 14:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
