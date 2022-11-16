S N T G N Transgaz S A : CV Mr. Gheorghe Constantin Ionut

Financials RON USD Sales 2022 1 779 M 376 M 376 M Net income 2022 63,6 M 13,4 M 13,4 M Net Debt 2022 1 801 M 381 M 381 M P/E ratio 2022 45,4x Yield 2022 1,21% Capitalization 2 885 M 609 M 609 M EV / Sales 2022 2,63x EV / Sales 2023 2,41x Nbr of Employees 3 974 Free-Float 36,5% Chart S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM Number of Analysts 2 Last Close Price 245,00 RON Average target price 274,00 RON Spread / Average Target 11,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Ion Sterian Director Marius Vasile Lupean Chief Financial Officer Petru Ion Vãduva Chairman Mihai Leontin Leahu Project & Team Leader Ciprian Oniga Director-Research & Design Division Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A. 3.81% 609