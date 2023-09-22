adina hanza

DEPUTY CEO - ROCA AGRI RDF

Bucharest

Management: 17 years 7

Marketing: 7 months

May 2023 -

DEPUTY CEO - ROCA AGRI RDF

present 4months

Bucharest| Management | Agriculture

Establishing, implementing and coordinating the development strategy of the holding

together with the team in the holding as well as the teams in the 6 companies

Acquired skills and competences:

Management, Business development

May 2021 - May

Deputy CEO - RDF SA

2023

Arad | Management | Agriculture

2 years 1 month

Acquired skills and competences:

Leadership, Management, Team Management, Business development

May 2020 - May 2021 DChief Operating Officer - RDF

1 year 1 month

Arad | Management | Agriculture

Established development strategy

Strategy and business plan implementation

BVC analysis, forecast vs actual coordination of market research teams

Internal audit, etc

Nov 2019 - May 2020 project manager - Expo Design System

7 months

Arad | Marketing | Advertising/ Marketing / PR

Project management from contracting, design, construction, implementation to final

participation in international fairs

Sep 2016 - Oct 2019

  • years2 months

Apr 2005 - Apr 2016

11 years 1 month

executive manager - WMG

Arad | Management | Advertising/ Marketing / PR

Coordination of sales, legal, accounting, creative, production departments

Negotiation of customer and supplier contracts

Cash flow monitoring

Public authority relations maintenance

Ensuring production flow

Acquired skills and competences:

Corel, Office

marketing manager - LR

Arad | Management | Advertising/ Marketing / PR

Management of sales, production and development departments

Customer portfolio development

Negotiation of customer and supplier contracts

Outdoor and indoor network development

Obtaining authorizations and urban planning certificates necessary to develop the outdoor and indoor portfolio

Coordination of atl and btl campaigns

EDUCATION

2021 - 2021

Masters - University of Agronomic Sciences Bucharest

Masterclass in business of agriculture | Bucharest

2010 - 2013

Faculty - universitatea de vest

economics | Arad

1997 - 2001

Faculty - Universitatea de vest

Law | Arad

Skills

General skills

Good analytical skills, Ability to mediate conflicts, Coordination and organizational skills, Adaptability and flexibility, Ability to multitask, Proactive, Positive attitude, Perseverance, Technical knowledge, Permits and authorizations

Foreign languages

English: Intermediate

Other information

Certifications

internal auditor

obtained in May 2020

Driver's licence B category

obtained in 7 Jan 1999

