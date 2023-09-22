adina hanza
DEPUTY CEO - ROCA AGRI RDF
Bucharest
EProfessional experience
Experience by
Management: 17 years 7
department
months
Marketing: 7 months
May 2023 -
DEPUTY CEO - ROCA AGRI RDF
present 4months
Bucharest| Management | Agriculture
Establishing, implementing and coordinating the development strategy of the holding
together with the team in the holding as well as the teams in the 6 companies
Acquired skills and competences:
Management, Business development
May 2021 - May
Deputy CEO - RDF SA
2023
Arad | Management | Agriculture
2 years 1 month
Acquired skills and competences:
Leadership, Management, Team Management, Business development
May 2020 - May 2021 DChief Operating Officer - RDF
1 year 1 month
Arad | Management | Agriculture
Established development strategy
Strategy and business plan implementation
BVC analysis, forecast vs actual coordination of market research teams
Internal audit, etc
Nov 2019 - May 2020 project manager - Expo Design System
7 months
Arad | Marketing | Advertising/ Marketing / PR
Project management from contracting, design, construction, implementation to final
participation in international fairs
Sep 2016 - Oct 2019
- years2 months
Apr 2005 - Apr 2016
11 years 1 month
executive manager - WMG
Arad | Management | Advertising/ Marketing / PR
Coordination of sales, legal, accounting, creative, production departments
Negotiation of customer and supplier contracts
Cash flow monitoring
Public authority relations maintenance
Ensuring production flow
Acquired skills and competences:
Corel, Office
marketing manager - LR
Arad | Management | Advertising/ Marketing / PR
Management of sales, production and development departments
Customer portfolio development
Negotiation of customer and supplier contracts
Outdoor and indoor network development
Obtaining authorizations and urban planning certificates necessary to develop the outdoor and indoor portfolio
Coordination of atl and btl campaigns
EDUCATION
2021 - 2021
Masters - University of Agronomic Sciences Bucharest
Masterclass in business of agriculture | Bucharest
2010 - 2013
Faculty - universitatea de vest
economics | Arad
1997 - 2001
Faculty - Universitatea de vest
Law | Arad
Skills
General skills
Good analytical skills, Ability to mediate conflicts, Coordination and organizational skills, Adaptability and flexibility, Ability to multitask, Proactive, Positive attitude, Perseverance, Technical knowledge, Permits and authorizations
Foreign languages
English: Intermediate
Other information
Certifications
internal auditor
obtained in May 2020
Driver's licence B category
obtained in 7 Jan 1999
