ILINCA VON DERENTHALL
- Board Portfolio Career: Board Chair Experience, Independent Non-Executive Director, Board Monitor, Advisory Boards
- Top Executive Management experience in: Investment Banking, Wealth Management and Renewable Energy Production
- Industry Expertise in Banking, Chemicals, renewable Energy Production
- International Equity and Debt Finance expertise
CAREER EXPERIENCE
CURRENT POSITONS:
2020 - ongoing
Fondul Proprietatea S.A., Romania
Chairperson of the Board of Nominees, Independent Non-
Executive Director (INED)
The Romanian Restitution Fund, currently managing USD 3bln
in NAV and holding minority stakes in state owned enterprises
from the Energy and Infrastructure sectors, listed on the
Romanian Stock Exchange (BVB) and the London Stock
Exchange (LSE)
2021 - ongoing
Meta Real Estate S.A., Romania
Chair of the Advisory Board
The Romanian real estate investment fund, listed on the
Romanian Stock Exchange (BVB)
PAST POSITIONS:
2021 - 2023
Green Tech International (GTI S.A.), Romania
Non-Executive Board Member, minority shareholder
Interim CEO (2022) in the start-up phase
A Romanian geothermal energy company delivering green
district heating solutions
2018 - 2021
Chimcomplex Borzesti S.A., Romania
Independent Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors
(INED), Head of Audit & Risk Committee, followed by an
Assignment as Board Monitor, representing the Financing
Consortium
Supervisor of the Board of Directors ensuring contractual loan
repayments, mandated by the International Financing Banks
Responsible for financing the strategic acquisition of chemical
plant Oltchim assets by Chimcomplex S.A. by negotiating and
closing a Euro 164m acquisition finance facility
2015 - 2021
LGT Bank Austria, a Member of LGT Group, the Private
Banking and Asset Management Group of the Princely
House of Liechtenstein, Vienna, Austria
Independent Advisor to the Market Head CEE
Managing Director, International Private Banking, CE&SEE
Business development, origination, and management of Key
Clients in CE&SEE
2009 - 2014
Bank Gutmann AG, Vienna, Austria
Member of the Board of Management and Partner of Bank
Gutmann AG
Head of International Private Banking (CEE&CIS)
Strategy, business development and UHNWI Clients origination
Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of Gutmann Hungary
Investment Advisory AG
2007 - 2009
EFG Eurobank Finance S.A., Bucharest, Romania, Member
of Eurobank EFG Group Greece
General Manager
Business origination and co-ordination of project execution for
M&A Advisory, Corporate Finance, and Capital Markets
mandates
EFG Eurobank Securities S.A., Bucharest, Romania,
Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of the Securities Trading
and Brokerage Company of EFG Eurobank in Romania
2004 - 2007
Deloitte Central Europe Ltd., Bucharest, Romania
Associate Director Corporate Finance
Origination and Execution of M&A Advisory, Corporate
Finance and Privatization mandates
Deloitte&Touche Emerging Markets Group, as Advisor to
USAID, Washington D.C. and Bucharest, Romania
Financial Markets Reform Project
Senior Corporate Finance Advisor
Advisor to the Romanian Ministry of Economy and Commerce
for the Initial Public Offering and Listing at the Bucharest Stock
Exchange of state-owned Companies from the Energy sector
(Transelectrica, Transgaz)
2000 - 2004
Sal. Oppenheim & Cie. Investment Banking, Köln and
Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Senior Associate Investment Banking
Equity Capital Markets Department
IPO Origination and Execution at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
1998 - 2000
BHF Bank, Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Team and project leader
Group Financial Reporting Department
1994 - 1998
KPMG Financial Services, Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Auditor for Financial Markets Risk Reporting, German Banks
1991-1994
Bankhaus Gebrüder Bethmann, Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Student Employee, Treasury Department
OTHER ENGAGEMENTS:
2021 - ongoing
Coralia Boldur srl., a family-owned winery & agribusiness,
Romania
Owner
MEMBERSHIPS:
J.P. Morgan DAS:
Director Advisory Services
AAI:
Asociatia Administratorilor Independenti (Romanian Association
of Independent Directors)
ECFR:
European Council on Foreign Relations
CONTINUING EDUCATION:
2019
St. Galler Family Business Governance Seminar
Universität St. Gallen Center for Family Business and
Liechtenstein Academy
2017
Certified Wealth Management Advisor (CWMA), certified
by the Swiss Quality Association SQA, Zürich, Switzerland
2016
Certified Private Banker (FINMA - Swiss Financial
Supervisory Authority), Zürich, Switzerland
2014
Stanford Graduate School of Business
Directors Consortium: Corporate Governance Program for
Independent Directors (April 2014), Stanford, USA
2002
Certified Financial Analyst EFFAS (European Federation of
Financial Analyst Societies), Frankfurt am Main, Germany
2002
DVFA Financial Analyst (Society of German Investment
Professionals, DVFA), Frankfurt am Main ("CEFA/DVFA
Financial Analyst")
FORMAL EDUCATION:
1991-1995
J.W. von Goethe University Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Faculty for Economic Sciences, Master of Science (MSc.) in
Economics ("Diplom-Kauffrau")
1988 - 1990
Faculty of Physics, University of Bucharest, Bucharest,
Romania
1975-1987
J.W. Goethe German School in Bucharest, Romania
LANGUAGE SKILLS:
Languages:
German
- native level
Romanian
- native level
English
- excellent
French
- reading
