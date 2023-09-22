ILINCA VON DERENTHALL

  • Board Portfolio Career: Board Chair Experience, Independent Non-Executive Director, Board Monitor, Advisory Boards
  • Top Executive Management experience in: Investment Banking, Wealth Management and Renewable Energy Production
  • Industry Expertise in Banking, Chemicals, renewable Energy Production
  • International Equity and Debt Finance expertise

Date of birth:

Citizenship:

Private Address:

CAREER EXPERIENCE

CURRENT POSITONS:

2020 - ongoing

Fondul Proprietatea S.A., Romania

Chairperson of the Board of Nominees, Independent Non-

Executive Director (INED)

The Romanian Restitution Fund, currently managing USD 3bln

in NAV and holding minority stakes in state owned enterprises

from the Energy and Infrastructure sectors, listed on the

Romanian Stock Exchange (BVB) and the London Stock

Exchange (LSE)

2021 - ongoing

Meta Real Estate S.A., Romania

Chair of the Advisory Board

The Romanian real estate investment fund, listed on the

Romanian Stock Exchange (BVB)

PAST POSITIONS:

2021 - 2023

Green Tech International (GTI S.A.), Romania

Non-Executive Board Member, minority shareholder

Interim CEO (2022) in the start-up phase

A Romanian geothermal energy company delivering green

district heating solutions

2018 - 2021

Chimcomplex Borzesti S.A., Romania

Independent Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors

(INED), Head of Audit & Risk Committee, followed by an

Assignment as Board Monitor, representing the Financing

Consortium

Supervisor of the Board of Directors ensuring contractual loan

repayments, mandated by the International Financing Banks

Responsible for financing the strategic acquisition of chemical

plant Oltchim assets by Chimcomplex S.A. by negotiating and

closing a Euro 164m acquisition finance facility

2015 - 2021

LGT Bank Austria, a Member of LGT Group, the Private

Banking and Asset Management Group of the Princely

House of Liechtenstein, Vienna, Austria

Independent Advisor to the Market Head CEE

Managing Director, International Private Banking, CE&SEE

Business development, origination, and management of Key

Clients in CE&SEE

2009 - 2014

Bank Gutmann AG, Vienna, Austria

Member of the Board of Management and Partner of Bank

Gutmann AG

Head of International Private Banking (CEE&CIS)

Strategy, business development and UHNWI Clients origination

Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of Gutmann Hungary

Investment Advisory AG

2007 - 2009

EFG Eurobank Finance S.A., Bucharest, Romania, Member

of Eurobank EFG Group Greece

General Manager

Business origination and co-ordination of project execution for

M&A Advisory, Corporate Finance, and Capital Markets

mandates

EFG Eurobank Securities S.A., Bucharest, Romania,

Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of the Securities Trading

and Brokerage Company of EFG Eurobank in Romania

2004 - 2007

Deloitte Central Europe Ltd., Bucharest, Romania

Associate Director Corporate Finance

Origination and Execution of M&A Advisory, Corporate

Finance and Privatization mandates

Deloitte&Touche Emerging Markets Group, as Advisor to

USAID, Washington D.C. and Bucharest, Romania

Financial Markets Reform Project

Senior Corporate Finance Advisor

Advisor to the Romanian Ministry of Economy and Commerce

for the Initial Public Offering and Listing at the Bucharest Stock

Exchange of state-owned Companies from the Energy sector

(Transelectrica, Transgaz)

2000 - 2004

Sal. Oppenheim & Cie. Investment Banking, Köln and

Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Senior Associate Investment Banking

Equity Capital Markets Department

IPO Origination and Execution at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

1998 - 2000

BHF Bank, Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Team and project leader

Group Financial Reporting Department

1994 - 1998

KPMG Financial Services, Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Auditor for Financial Markets Risk Reporting, German Banks

1991-1994

Bankhaus Gebrüder Bethmann, Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Student Employee, Treasury Department

OTHER ENGAGEMENTS:

2021 - ongoing

Coralia Boldur srl., a family-owned winery & agribusiness,

Romania

Owner

MEMBERSHIPS:

J.P. Morgan DAS:

Director Advisory Services

AAI:

Asociatia Administratorilor Independenti (Romanian Association

of Independent Directors)

ECFR:

European Council on Foreign Relations

CONTINUING EDUCATION:

2019

St. Galler Family Business Governance Seminar

Universität St. Gallen Center for Family Business and

Liechtenstein Academy

2017

Certified Wealth Management Advisor (CWMA), certified

by the Swiss Quality Association SQA, Zürich, Switzerland

2016

Certified Private Banker (FINMA - Swiss Financial

Supervisory Authority), Zürich, Switzerland

2014

Stanford Graduate School of Business

Directors Consortium: Corporate Governance Program for

Independent Directors (April 2014), Stanford, USA

2002

Certified Financial Analyst EFFAS (European Federation of

Financial Analyst Societies), Frankfurt am Main, Germany

2002

DVFA Financial Analyst (Society of German Investment

Professionals, DVFA), Frankfurt am Main ("CEFA/DVFA

Financial Analyst")

FORMAL EDUCATION:

1991-1995

J.W. von Goethe University Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Faculty for Economic Sciences, Master of Science (MSc.) in

Economics ("Diplom-Kauffrau")

1988 - 1990

Faculty of Physics, University of Bucharest, Bucharest,

Romania

1975-1987

J.W. Goethe German School in Bucharest, Romania

LANGUAGE SKILLS:

Languages:

German

- native level

Romanian

- native level

English

- excellent

French

- reading

Attachments

Disclaimer

Societatea Nationala de Transport Gaze Naturale TRANSGAZ SA published this content on 22 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2023 13:23:06 UTC.