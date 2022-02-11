S N T G N Transgaz S A : Completion of the Strategic Environmental Assessment for TYNDP 2021 - 2030

PRESS RELEASE

The National Gas Transmission Company Transgaz SA informs all those concerned that the environmental assessment procedure for the Development Plan for the National Gas Transmission System 2021 - 2030 (`TYNDP`), hereinafter referred to as the Strategic Environmental Assessment, was completed, and Environmental Permit No. 59 of 15.10.2021 was issued by the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests.

The Strategic Environmental Assessment was carried out in accordance with the provisions of Government Resolution No. 1076/2004 on the establishment of the environmental assessment procedure for plans and programmes, a resolution transposing Directive 2001/42/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council.

The Strategic Environmental Assessment for the Development Plan for the National Gas Transmission System 2021 - 2030 contributed to the improvement of the Plan development and the choice of its final alternative, taking into account the opinions of the public and of the authorities and the result of the cross-border consultations, to integrate environmental considerations into the preparation and adoption of the TYNDP, in order to promote sustainable development and European energy and environmental policy.

The environmental documentation requested in the Environmental Procedure was prepared with the support of experts, following consultations with the representatives of the environmental assessment working group, appointed by the Ministry of Environment, which allowed the setting of specific environmental objectives, TYNDP- relevant environmental objectives, the identification of the potential impact on the environment generated by the implementation of the proposed projects, the measures to prevent, mitigate/compensate for the significant effects on the environment, the programme for monitoring TYNDP implementation significant effects on the environment.

The successful completion of the Strategic Environmental Assessment creates the necessary prerequisites for accelerating Transgaz's ambitious investment programme, while ensuring a high level of environmental protection, compliance with the environmental and social standards.