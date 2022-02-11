S N T G N Transgaz S A : Completion of the Strategic Environmental Assessment for TYNDP 2021 - 2030
11 February 2022
PRESS RELEASE
The National Gas Transmission Company Transgaz SA informs all those concerned that the environmental assessment procedure for the Development Plan for the National Gas Transmission System 2021 - 2030 (`TYNDP`), hereinafter referred to as the Strategic Environmental Assessment, was completed, and Environmental Permit No. 59 of 15.10.2021 was issued by the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests.
The Strategic Environmental Assessment was carried out in accordance with the provisions of Government Resolution No. 1076/2004 on the establishment of the environmental assessment procedure for plans and programmes, a resolution transposing Directive 2001/42/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council.
The Strategic Environmental Assessment for the Development Plan for the National Gas Transmission System 2021 - 2030 contributed to the improvement of the Plan development and the choice of its final alternative, taking into account the opinions of the public and of the authorities and the result of the cross-border consultations, to integrate environmental considerations into the preparation and adoption of the TYNDP, in order to promote sustainable development and European energy and environmental policy.
The environmental documentation requested in the Environmental Procedure was prepared with the support of experts, following consultations with the representatives of the environmental assessment working group, appointed by the Ministry of Environment, which allowed the setting of specific environmental objectives, TYNDP- relevant environmental objectives, the identification of the potential impact on the environment generated by the implementation of the proposed projects, the measures to prevent, mitigate/compensate for the significant effects on the environment, the programme for monitoring TYNDP implementation significant effects on the environment.
The successful completion of the Strategic Environmental Assessment creates the necessary prerequisites for accelerating Transgaz's ambitious investment programme, while ensuring a high level of environmental protection, compliance with the environmental and social standards.
The achievement of the Strategic Environmental Assessment was facilitated by the European Investment Bank (`EIB`) under an agreement for advisory services through the European Investment Advisory Hub (EIAH or the Hub). EIAH is a partnership between the EIB Group and the European Commission as a part of the Investment Plan Europe.
It is designed to act as a single point of entry to a comprehensive offer of advisory services and technical assistance to identify, prepare and develop investment projects across the European Union. It supports both public and private project promoters.
EIB`s support for the Strategic Environmental Assessment is part of EIB's policy of facilitating sustainable and responsible investment, in compliance with relevant laws and the highest environmental standards.
Christian Kettel THOMSEN, European Investment Bank Vice President said "Climate action is one of the main objectives of the Bank, which is pursued through financing investments that mitigate climate change and also by providing advisory services to companies seeking to improve their carbon footprint. The support provided to Transgaz in conducting a Strategic Environmental Assessment builds on an existing business relationship and aims at accelerating Transgaz's transition to adopting a business model compatible with a carbon neutral economy."
Mr. ION STERIAN Director - General of SNTGN Transgaz SA stated: "The successful completion of the Strategic Environmental Assessment confirms Transgaz's commitment to meeting the highest environmental and social standards to make investments for the development of the National Gas Transmission System. We thank once again the European Investment Bank for the support provided for the completion of the Strategic Environmental Assessment and for the financing granted to the SNTGN Transgaz SA group for carrying out the strategic investment projects. We wish to expand our collaboration with EIB, as a European climate bank and one of the world's leading financiers of climate action, so as to facilitate the transition to aclimate-neutralactivity"
SNTGN Transgaz SA is the technical operator of the National Transmission System (NTS), and is responsible for its operation in conditions of quality, safety, economic efficiency and environmental protection, a company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a transparent company, open to dialogue and good corporate practices, which, in fulfilling their mission, carry out the activity of natural gas transmission in compliance with the applicable European and national laws and regulations on natural gas transmission through pipelines, but also with those of specific capital market and corporate governance laws.
Societatea Nationala de Transport Gaze Naturale TRANSGAZ SA published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.