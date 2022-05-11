S N T G N Transgaz S A : Current Report - OGSM request

CURRENT REPORT according to the provisions of art. 234 paragraph (1), letter b of ASF (Financial Supervisory Authority) Regulation 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Date of report: 11 May 2022

Name of issuing entity: SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA MEDIAŞ

Headquarters: Mediaș, no. 1, Constantin I. Motaş Square, Sibiu county Telephone/fax number: 0269803333/0269839029

Tax number: RO 13068733

Trade Register number: J32/301/2000 Subscribed and paid-up capital: 117.738.440 RON

Regulated market on which issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Reported event: The request of the General Secretariat of the Government to convene the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of SNTGN Transgaz SA

According to the provisions of the legislation on the obligations of issuers of securities to report to the capital market institutions, SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA would like to notify shareholders and investors that the General Secretariat of the Government, as majority shareholder of SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA requested the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be convened on 14/15 June, with the following items on the agenda:

1. Appointment of 2 interim members of the Board of Administration with a maximum mandate period of 4 months, starting with 17.06.2022 with the possibility for the mandate extension by other 2 months until the completion of the selection procedure.

2. Approval of the form of the mandate contracts for the 2 interim members, to be appointed in Transgaz' Board of Administration and the empowerment of a representative of the majority shareholder, the General Secretariat of the Government, to sign the mandate contracts.

ION STERIAN DIRECTOR GENERAL