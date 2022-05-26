S N T G N Transgaz S A : Current report - Majority shareholder proposal - interim BoD members

CURRENT REPORT

According to Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and ASF (Financial Supervisory Authority) Regulation 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Date of report: 26 May 2022

Name of issuing entity: SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA MEDIAŞ

Headquarters: Mediaș, no. 1, Constantin I. Motaş Square, Sibiu county

Telephone/fax number: 0269803333/0269839029

Tax number: RO 13068733

Trade Register number: J32/301/2000

Subscribed and paid-up capital: 117.738.440 RON

Regulated market on which issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Events to report: the supplementation of the Letter of the General Secretariat of the Government regarding the candidate proposals for the positions of interim administrators of Transgaz' Board of Administration

According to the provisions of Law no. 24/2017 and the A.S.F. Regulation no. 5/2018 - art. 185 para. 2 and para. 3 and art. 188 para. 1, SNTGN Transgaz SA notifies all shareholders and investors of the following:

On 26.05.2022 Letter no. 2014196/26.05.2022 from the Romanian State, as the company's major shareholder, by the General Secretariat of the Government, supplementing the letter dated 20.05.2022 and registered with Transgaz under no. 40871/20.05.2022, was received contemplating two candidate proposals for the positions of interim administrators of SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA on behalf of the General Secretariat of the Government, as public guardianship authority and representative of the Romanian state as major shareholder, i.e. Mr. Orosz Csaba and Mr. Peiu Petrisor-Gabriel - letter submitting the following proposal on behalf of the General Secretariat of the Government, as public guardianship authority and representative of the Romanian state as major shareholder, particularly Mr. Agafitei Gheorghita.

The request of the Romanian State, by the General Secretariat of the Government, together with the updated list containing information on the name, place of residence and professional qualification of the persons proposed for the position of interim administrator of the SNTGN Transgaz SA as well as the updated CV, European template, will be available at the company's headquarters in Mediaș, C.I Motaș Square, no.1, Sibiu County, the ground floor, room 4 and/or on the company's website at www.transgaz.ro, the link Investor Relations/General Meeting of the Shareholders/Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders, both in Romanian and in English, starting with 26 May 2022.