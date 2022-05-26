Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGN   ROTGNTACNOR8

S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.

(TGN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  05-24
238.50 RON   -0.83%
11:56aS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Current report - Majority shareholder proposal - interim BoD members
PU
11:56aS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : SGG Adress - supplementation proposals interim administrators
PU
11:56aS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : List of proposal interim administrators SGG supplemented 26.05.2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S N T G N Transgaz S A : Current report - Majority shareholder proposal - interim BoD members

05/26/2022 | 11:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CURRENT REPORT

According to Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and ASF (Financial Supervisory Authority) Regulation 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Date of report: 26 May 2022

Name of issuing entity: SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA MEDIAŞ

Headquarters: Mediaș, no. 1, Constantin I. Motaş Square, Sibiu county

Telephone/fax number: 0269803333/0269839029

Tax number: RO 13068733

Trade Register number: J32/301/2000

Subscribed and paid-up capital: 117.738.440 RON

Regulated market on which issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Events to report: the supplementation of the Letter of the General Secretariat of the Government regarding the candidate proposals for the positions of interim administrators of Transgaz' Board of Administration

According to the provisions of Law no. 24/2017 and the A.S.F. Regulation no. 5/2018 - art. 185 para. 2 and para. 3 and art. 188 para. 1, SNTGN Transgaz SA notifies all shareholders and investors of the following:

  • On 26.05.2022 Letter no. 2014196/26.05.2022 from the Romanian State, as the company's major shareholder, by the General Secretariat of the Government, supplementing the letter dated 20.05.2022 and registered with Transgaz under no. 40871/20.05.2022, was received contemplating two candidate proposals for the positions of interim administrators of SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA on behalf of the General Secretariat of the Government, as public guardianship authority and representative of the Romanian state as major shareholder, i.e. Mr. Orosz Csaba and Mr. Peiu Petrisor-Gabriel - letter submitting the following proposal on behalf of the General Secretariat of the Government, as public guardianship authority and representative of the Romanian state as major shareholder, particularly Mr. Agafitei Gheorghita.

The request of the Romanian State, by the General Secretariat of the Government, together with the updated list containing information on the name, place of residence and professional qualification of the persons proposed for the position of interim administrator of the SNTGN Transgaz SA as well as the updated CV, European template, will be available at the company's headquarters in Mediaș, C.I Motaș Square, no.1, Sibiu County, the ground floor, room 4 and/or on the company's website at www.transgaz.ro, the link Investor Relations/General Meeting of the Shareholders/Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders, both in Romanian and in English, starting with 26 May 2022.

Moreover, the special powers of attorney, the forms for the vote by correspondence, the draft resolution, the final list containing information on the name, place of residence and professional qualification of the persons proposed for the position of interim administrator of the SNTGN Transgaz SA will be available at the company's headquarters in Mediaș, C.I Motaș Square, no.1, Sibiu County, the ground floor, room 4 and/or on the company's website at www.transgaz.ro, the link Investor Relations/General Meeting of the Shareholders/Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders, both in Romanian and in English, starting with 27 May 2022, 06.30 p.m..

Ion STERIAN

DIRECTOR GENERAL

Disclaimer

Societatea Nationala de Transport Gaze Naturale TRANSGAZ SA published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 15:54:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
11:56aS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Current report - Majority shareholder proposal - interim BoD memb..
PU
11:56aS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : SGG Adress - supplementation proposals interim administrators
PU
11:56aS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : List of proposal interim administrators SGG supplemented 26.05.20..
PU
11:56aS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : CV Mr. Agafiței Gheorghiță
PU
05/20S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : List of proposal interim administrators SGG supplemented
PU
05/20S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : CV Mr. Orosz Csaba
PU
05/20S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : CV Mr. Peiu Petrișor-Gabriel
PU
05/20S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Release regarding Transmission tariff
PU
05/20S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : SGG Adress - proposals interim administrators
PU
05/20S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Majority shareholder proposal - interim BoD members
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 779 M 384 M 384 M
Net income 2022 64,0 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
Net Debt 2022 1 801 M 389 M 389 M
P/E ratio 2022 44,2x
Yield 2022 1,25%
Capitalization 2 808 M 607 M 607 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,59x
EV / Sales 2023 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 4 062
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
Duration : Period :
S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 238,50 RON
Average target price 303,43 RON
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ion Sterian Director
Marius Vasile Lupean Chief Financial Officer
Petru Ion Vãduva Chairman
Mihai Leontin Leahu Project & Team Leader
Ciprian Oniga Director-Special Projects & Technical Support Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.1.06%607
ENERGY TRANSFER LP39.00%35 299
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP26.60%7 250
DT MIDSTREAM, INC.18.65%5 507
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION-24.85%3 363
NEXTDECADE CORPORATION160.00%948