S N T G N Transgaz S A : Draft resolution - supplemented
05/27/2022 | 12:05pm EDT
DRAFT RESOLUTION
RESOLUTION NO.6
of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders
of the National Gas Transmission Company TRANSGAZ S.A. Medias,
of 14 June 2022
The Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the National Gas Transmission Company TRANSGAZ S.A., open company, headquartered in Medias, 1 C.I. Motaș Square, Sibiu County, registered with the Sibiu Trade Register Office under number J/32/301/2000, tax identification code RO13068733, subscribed and paid-up capital: 117,738,440 RON, divided into 11.773.844 shares, each having a nominal value of 10 lei ,convened under article 117 of Companies Law 31/1990 republished, as further amended and supplemented, of Law 24/2017 on the issuers of financial instruments and market operations, republished, as further amended and supplemented, of Financial Supervisory Authority Regulation 5/2018 on the issuers of financial instruments and market operations, as further amended and supplemented and under Art. 16 of the updated Articles of Incorporation, adopts today, in the meeting held on 14/15 June 2022, at the first/second convening, in which shareholders representing ___% of the share capital and ____% of the total voting rights participated, at the headquarters of the
National Gas Transmission Company TRANSGAZ S.A. of Medias, 1 C. I. Motaș Square, Sibiu County, the following:
RESOLUTION
Art.1. 1.1. With _____votes For, representing ____% of the total number of expressed
votes, with _____votes Against, representing ____% of the total number of expressed
votes, and with _____votes Abstention, representing ____% of the total number of
expressed votes, approves/does not approve the appointment of Mr. Orosz Csaba as provisional member of the Board of Administration with a mandate term of maximum 4 months, starting from 17.06.2022, with the possibility of extending the term by another 2 months, until the completion of the selection procedure.
1.2 With _____votes For, representing ____% of the total number of expressed votes, with
_____votes Against, representing ____% of the total number of expressed votes, and with
_____votes Abstention, representing ____% of the total number of expressed votes, approves/does not approve the appointment of Mr. Peiu Petrișor-Gabriel as provisional member of the Board of Administration with a mandate term of maximum 4 months, starting from 17.06.2022, with the possibility of extending the term by another 2 months, until the completion of the selection procedure.
1.3 With _____votes For, representing ____% of the total number of expressed votes, with
_____votes Against, representing ____% of the total number of expressed votes, and with
_____votes Abstention, representing ____% of the total number of expressed votes, approves/does not approve the appointment of Mr. Agafiței Gheorghiță as provisional member of the Board of Administration with a mandate term of maximum 4 months, starting from 17.06.2022, with the possibility of extending the term by another 2 months, until the completion of the selection procedure.
Art.2. With _____votes For, representing ____% of the total number of expressed votes, with _____votes Against, representing ____% of the total number of expressed votes, and with _____votes Abstention, representing ____% of the total number of expressed votes, approves/does not approve the form of the mandate contracts for the 2 provisional members appointed in the Board of Administration of the National Gas Transmission Company Transgaz and empowers Mr/Ms ______, as the representative of the majority shareholder, the General Secretariat of the Government, to sign the mandate contracts with the SNTGN Transgaz SA interim administrators.
Art.3. With _____votes For, representing ____% of the total number of expressed votes,
with _____votes Against, representing ____% of the total number of expressed votes, and
with _____votes Abstention, representing ____% of the total number of expressed votes,
sets the date of 1 July 2022 as registration date for the shareholders subject to the Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders.
Art.4. With _____votes For, representing ____% of the total number of expressed votes,
with _____votes Against, representing ____% of the total number of expressed votes, and
with _____votes Abstention, representing ____% of the total number of expressed votes,
empowers Mr. Petru Ion Văduva, as Chairman of the Board of Administration, or his alternate, Mr Nicolae Minea, Mr Csaba Orosz, Administrator, to sign the Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders, and Mr. Grigore Târsac, as the Deputy Director - General of SNTGN Transgaz SA, or his alternate, Mr Mihai Leontin Leahu, Deputy Director-General, to sign the necessary documents for the registration and publication of the Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders at the Trade Register Office attached to Sibiu Law Court.
