Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGN   ROTGNTACNOR8

S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.

(TGN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  05-25
238.50 RON    0.00%
12:05pS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Final list of proposal interim administrators
PU
12:05pS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Draft resolution - supplemented
PU
05/26S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Current report - Majority shareholder proposal - interim BoD members
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S N T G N Transgaz S A : Draft resolution - supplemented

05/27/2022 | 12:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DRAFT RESOLUTION

RESOLUTION NO.6

of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders

of the National Gas Transmission Company TRANSGAZ S.A. Medias,

of 14 June 2022

The Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the National Gas Transmission Company TRANSGAZ S.A., open company, headquartered in Medias, 1 C.I. Motaș Square, Sibiu County, registered with the Sibiu Trade Register Office under number J/32/301/2000, tax identification code RO13068733, subscribed and paid-up capital: 117,738,440 RON, divided into 11.773.844 shares, each having a nominal value of 10 lei ,convened under article 117 of Companies Law 31/1990 republished, as further amended and supplemented, of Law 24/2017 on the issuers of financial instruments and market operations, republished, as further amended and supplemented, of Financial Supervisory Authority Regulation 5/2018 on the issuers of financial instruments and market operations, as further amended and supplemented and under Art. 16 of the updated Articles of Incorporation, adopts today, in the meeting held on 14/15 June 2022, at the first/second convening, in which shareholders representing ___% of the share capital and ____% of the total voting rights participated, at the headquarters of the

National Gas Transmission Company TRANSGAZ S.A. of Medias, 1 C. I. Motaș Square, Sibiu County, the following:

RESOLUTION

Art.1. 1.1. With _____votes For, representing ____% of the total number of expressed

votes, with _____votes Against, representing ____% of the total number of expressed

votes, and with _____votes Abstention, representing ____% of the total number of

expressed votes, approves/does not approve the appointment of Mr. Orosz Csaba as provisional member of the Board of Administration with a mandate term of maximum 4 months, starting from 17.06.2022, with the possibility of extending the term by another 2 months, until the completion of the selection procedure.

1.2 With _____votes For, representing ____% of the total number of expressed votes, with

_____votes Against, representing ____% of the total number of expressed votes, and with

_____votes Abstention, representing ____% of the total number of expressed votes, approves/does not approve the appointment of Mr. Peiu Petrișor-Gabriel as provisional member of the Board of Administration with a mandate term of maximum 4 months, starting from 17.06.2022, with the possibility of extending the term by another 2 months, until the completion of the selection procedure.

1/2

1.3 With _____votes For, representing ____% of the total number of expressed votes, with

_____votes Against, representing ____% of the total number of expressed votes, and with

_____votes Abstention, representing ____% of the total number of expressed votes, approves/does not approve the appointment of Mr. Agafiței Gheorghiță as provisional member of the Board of Administration with a mandate term of maximum 4 months, starting from 17.06.2022, with the possibility of extending the term by another 2 months, until the completion of the selection procedure.

Art.2. With _____votes For, representing ____% of the total number of expressed votes, with _____votes Against, representing ____% of the total number of expressed votes, and with _____votes Abstention, representing ____% of the total number of expressed votes, approves/does not approve the form of the mandate contracts for the 2 provisional members appointed in the Board of Administration of the National Gas Transmission Company Transgaz and empowers Mr/Ms ______, as the representative of the majority shareholder, the General Secretariat of the Government, to sign the mandate contracts with the SNTGN Transgaz SA interim administrators.

Art.3. With _____votes For, representing ____% of the total number of expressed votes,

with _____votes Against, representing ____% of the total number of expressed votes, and

with _____votes Abstention, representing ____% of the total number of expressed votes,

sets the date of 1 July 2022 as registration date for the shareholders subject to the Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders.

Art.4. With _____votes For, representing ____% of the total number of expressed votes,

with _____votes Against, representing ____% of the total number of expressed votes, and

with _____votes Abstention, representing ____% of the total number of expressed votes,

empowers Mr. Petru Ion Văduva, as Chairman of the Board of Administration, or his alternate, Mr Nicolae Minea, Mr Csaba Orosz, Administrator, to sign the Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders, and Mr. Grigore Târsac, as the Deputy Director - General of SNTGN Transgaz SA, or his alternate, Mr Mihai Leontin Leahu, Deputy Director-General, to sign the necessary documents for the registration and publication of the Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders at the Trade Register Office attached to Sibiu Law Court.

Chairman of the Board of Administration

Petru Ion Văduva

2/2

Disclaimer

Societatea Nationala de Transport Gaze Naturale TRANSGAZ SA published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 16:03:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
12:05pS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Final list of proposal interim administrators
PU
12:05pS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Draft resolution - supplemented
PU
05/26S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Current report - Majority shareholder proposal - interim BoD memb..
PU
05/26S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : SGG Adress - supplementation proposals interim administrators
PU
05/26S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : List of proposal interim administrators SGG supplemented 26.05.20..
PU
05/26S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : CV Mr. Agafiței Gheorghiță
PU
05/20S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : List of proposal interim administrators SGG supplemented
PU
05/20S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : CV Mr. Orosz Csaba
PU
05/20S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : CV Mr. Peiu Petrișor-Gabriel
PU
05/20S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Release regarding Transmission tariff
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 779 M 386 M 386 M
Net income 2022 64,0 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
Net Debt 2022 1 801 M 391 M 391 M
P/E ratio 2022 44,2x
Yield 2022 1,25%
Capitalization 2 808 M 610 M 610 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,59x
EV / Sales 2023 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 4 062
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
Duration : Period :
S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 238,50 RON
Average target price 303,43 RON
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ion Sterian Director
Marius Vasile Lupean Chief Financial Officer
Petru Ion Vãduva Chairman
Mihai Leontin Leahu Project & Team Leader
Ciprian Oniga Director-Special Projects & Technical Support Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.1.06%610
ENERGY TRANSFER LP40.58%35 700
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP26.20%7 227
DT MIDSTREAM, INC.18.67%5 508
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION-23.98%3 402
NEXTDECADE CORPORATION159.65%946