S N T G N Transgaz S A : Draft resolution - supplemented

RESOLUTION NO.6

of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders

of the National Gas Transmission Company TRANSGAZ S.A. Medias,

of 14 June 2022

The Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the National Gas Transmission Company TRANSGAZ S.A., open company, headquartered in Medias, 1 C.I. Motaș Square, Sibiu County, registered with the Sibiu Trade Register Office under number J/32/301/2000, tax identification code RO13068733, subscribed and paid-up capital: 117,738,440 RON, divided into 11.773.844 shares, each having a nominal value of 10 lei ,convened under article 117 of Companies Law 31/1990 republished, as further amended and supplemented, of Law 24/2017 on the issuers of financial instruments and market operations, republished, as further amended and supplemented, of Financial Supervisory Authority Regulation 5/2018 on the issuers of financial instruments and market operations, as further amended and supplemented and under Art. 16 of the updated Articles of Incorporation, adopts today, in the meeting held on 14/15 June 2022, at the first/second convening, in which shareholders representing ___% of the share capital and ____% of the total voting rights participated, at the headquarters of the

National Gas Transmission Company TRANSGAZ S.A. of Medias, 1 C. I. Motaș Square, Sibiu County, the following:

RESOLUTION

Art.1. 1.1. With _____votes For, representing ____% of the total number of expressed

votes, with _____votes Against, representing ____% of the total number of expressed

votes, and with _____votes Abstention, representing ____% of the total number of

expressed votes, approves/does not approve the appointment of Mr. Orosz Csaba as provisional member of the Board of Administration with a mandate term of maximum 4 months, starting from 17.06.2022, with the possibility of extending the term by another 2 months, until the completion of the selection procedure.

1.2 With _____votes For, representing ____% of the total number of expressed votes, with

_____votes Against, representing ____% of the total number of expressed votes, and with

_____votes Abstention, representing ____% of the total number of expressed votes, approves/does not approve the appointment of Mr. Peiu Petrișor-Gabriel as provisional member of the Board of Administration with a mandate term of maximum 4 months, starting from 17.06.2022, with the possibility of extending the term by another 2 months, until the completion of the selection procedure.

